Hot Hitter Rundown
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
Baseball Columns

May 22
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.

Basketball Columns

Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout

Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout

May 22
Ethan Norof answers reader questions on the Celtics, Lakers, Jimmy Butler & more in the Monday Mailbag.
 

Football Columns

Podcast: Silva

Podcast: Silva's Top 150

May 22
Josh Norris chimes in on Evan Silva's initial fantasy rankings, including players who continue to climb the ADP charts.

Hockey Columns

Bryan shakes off the Rust

Bryan shakes off the Rust

May 22
The Monday Dose looks at the Penguins' annihilation of the Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

NFL Draft Columns

Podcast: NFC West

Podcast: NFC West

May 12
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC West draft class and talks with David Neumann about John Lynch's first draft as GM.

Golf Columns

BMW PGA Championship preview

BMW PGA Championship preview

May 22
Justin Rose will be looking to turn his excellent form at the BMW PGA Championship into a win when he tees it up this week at a re-designed Wentworth West Course.

Premier League Columns

Late Fitness Check GW38

Late Fitness Check GW38

May 19
Ben Dinnery is back for one last hurrah as the 2016/17 Premier League season draws to a close.

NASCAR Columns

Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks

Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks

May 21
Wrap-up of the NASCAR All-Star, Open and Truck races at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway.

Player News

American / National More Player News
Ryan Flaherty - 2B - Orioles

Ryan Flaherty could be given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing right shoulder.

The Orioles are still trying to determine whether the strain Flaherty is dealing with is more in his lat or his rotator cuff. Either way, he'll be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks if he receives the injection and in all likelihood longer than that.
Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter
May 22 - 3:36 PM
Anthony Gose - OF - Tigers

Anthony Gose, now a pitcher, has been assigned to High-A Lakeland.

Gose, a .240/.309/.348 career hitter in the major leagues, has been working on the switch for a few weeks in extended spring training and is now ready to test himself in a real game. The 26-year-old is said to throw hard from the left side and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus recently gave high praise to his curveball. It will be an interesting story to follow.
Source: Evan Woodberry on Twitter
May 22 - 3:35 PM
Evan Longoria - 3B - Rays

Evan Longoria will serve as the designated hitter Monday against the Angels.

It's a way to give him somewhat of a breather. Daniel Robertson will start at third base on Monday while Michael Martinez will play second base. Steven Souza is on the bench for Monday's contest.
Related: Michael Martinez, Steven Souza, Daniel Robertson
Source: Roger Mooney on Twitter
May 22 - 3:26 PM
Danny Espinosa - 2B - Angels

Danny Espinosa is not in Monday's lineup against the Rays.

Nolan Fontana will get the nod at second base in his major league debut. Espinosa went 1-for-3 with two walks on Sunday, but he's batting just .152/.242/.280 through 42 games this season.
Related: Nolan Fontana
Source: Angels PR on Twitter
May 22 - 3:24 PM
Albert Pujols - DH - Angels

Albert Pujols (hamstring) has returned to the Angels' lineup Monday against the Rays.

Pujols sat out the entire weekend series against the Mets while dealing with a minor hamstring strain. He's back in the DH spot on Monday while Jefry Marte is starting at first base.
Source: Angels PR on Twitter
May 22 - 3:21 PM
Kyle Schwarber - OF - Cubs

Kyle Schwarber is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants.

He'll take a seat against left-hander Ty Blach. Rookie Ian Happ is also out of the lineup. Ben Zobrist will start in left field and bat leadoff while Albert Almora, Jr. gets a start in center.
Related: Albert Almora, Ian Happ, Ben Zobrist
Source: Chicago Cubs on Twitter
May 22 - 3:14 PM
Tyler Wilson - R - Orioles

Orioles recalled RHP Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk.

He'll replace Miguel Castro on the active roster. Wilson owns a 4.91 ERA and 5/3 K/BB ratio over 11 innings with the Orioles this season and will operate in middle relief.
May 22 - 3:11 PM
Manny Machado - 3B - Orioles

Manny Machado (hand) is in Monday's lineup against the Twins.

Machado was hit in the left hand by a pitch on Sunday, but he never had to leave the game. The Orioles sent him for X-rays just to be on the safe side, but it appears that there's no reason for concern.
Source: Jon Meoli on Twitter
May 22 - 3:09 PM
Baseball Forums