Ryan Flaherty could be given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing right shoulder.
Anthony Gose, now a pitcher, has been assigned to High-A Lakeland.
Evan Longoria will serve as the designated hitter Monday against the Angels.
Danny Espinosa is not in Monday's lineup against the Rays.
Albert Pujols (hamstring) has returned to the Angels' lineup Monday against the Rays.
Kyle Schwarber is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants.
Orioles recalled RHP Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk.
Manny Machado (hand) is in Monday's lineup against the Twins.