Ryan Flaherty - 2B - Orioles Ryan Flaherty could be given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing right shoulder. The Orioles are still trying to determine whether the strain Flaherty is dealing with is more in his lat or his rotator cuff. Either way, he'll be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks if he receives the injection and in all likelihood longer than that. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Anthony Gose - OF - Tigers Anthony Gose, now a pitcher, has been assigned to High-A Lakeland. Gose, a .240/.309/.348 career hitter in the major leagues, has been working on the switch for a few weeks in extended spring training and is now ready to test himself in a real game. The 26-year-old is said to throw hard from the left side and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus recently gave high praise to his curveball. It will be an interesting story to follow. Source: Evan Woodberry on Twitter

Albert Pujols - DH - Angels Albert Pujols (hamstring) has returned to the Angels' lineup Monday against the Rays. Pujols sat out the entire weekend series against the Mets while dealing with a minor hamstring strain. He's back in the DH spot on Monday while Jefry Marte is starting at first base. Source: Angels PR on Twitter

Tyler Wilson - R - Orioles Orioles recalled RHP Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk. He'll replace Miguel Castro on the active roster. Wilson owns a 4.91 ERA and 5/3 K/BB ratio over 11 innings with the Orioles this season and will operate in middle relief.