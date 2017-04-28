Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35

Friday, April 28, 2017

Pick a sport, pick a format, pick a year...Week 34 of the 2016/2017 Premier League season might just go down as the biggest letdown in my fantasy career, which spans all the way back to the previous century. Have I had lower scores than 42 (-4 point hit)? Certainly. But, has it come in a double gameweek in which i used a "chip", leaving with a Round Rank of 3,647,528?

No. That is an all-time low.

What's more, is that Week 34 played out in a such a fashion as to maximize the torture I would endure. You see, even though I felt nervous about how this round would go, Saturday started quite well. I got another goal from Josh King less than two minutes after the round began and a clean sheet from Leighton Baines. I also felt vindicated for avoiding Middlesbrough prospects, as they got clobbered on both sides of the ball. My overall rank saw a green arrow at the end of the day, bumping up from 45k to right on 40k. Maybe, i thought, this wouldn't be so bad after all.

It was worse than bad. It was the bottom level of failure. Save for an assist fromAHarry Kane, which naturally was partially negated with a yellow card for the striker, my entire XI, including three double gameweek options, did absolutely nothing except earn appearance points. Wait, let me give credit where it is due - Alexis Sanchez and Dele Alli each earned a clean sheet point, though Alexis' was thoroughly negated with a yellow card. When a planned set of transfers was botched by an unexpected price drop that caused a chain reaction, the end result was a nightmare. No United defense. No Chelsea...anything. And what made the round so tough to absorb was that it dragged out for an entire week. When the dust settled last night, after the round was completed with the Manchester derby, I saw my rank fall from 45k to 73k. Dropping 28,000 places in a game that has nearly 4.5 million managers doesn't seem like the end of the world, but, for me and the goal I set for a finishing rank, it was a knockout blow.Luckily, I had one thing I could do to take my mind off of this historically pitiful gameweek...wildcard ACTIVATED.

I am mixing things up with my column this week because I am rather certain that the vast majority of readers are also playing their 2nd half wildcard, if not this week, than next. That is because everyone is looking toward Week 37 as the time to play the bench boost chip. It is the optimal week to do it because it is the heaviest double gameweek of the season, offering managers the most options. Remember: You cannot play a wildcard and one of the FPL chips in the same round, so that is why you need to play it a week earlier than perhaps you would have intended otherwise.

So the idea this week is, let's take a look at each of the clubs playing a double in Week 37 and see what is essential, what is a potential trap, and which, if any, of the single gameweek players do you hold onto.

CHELSEA

Games left: 5 (MID, WAT, SUN at home; EVE and WBA away)

Must own: Marcos Alonso and one of either Eden Hazard or Diego Costa

Potential trap: Pedro and Willian

Dice roll/Enabler: Victor Moses

Notes: Headed for a title but not so easily that they take the foot off the gas, Chelsea is the side you hope to have three solid starters. Marcos Alonso is too dangerous not to own. I have no problem with someone going for Hazard and Costa, but, if only able to afford one, I'd opt for the Belgian. The simple reason is, he takes up one of five midfield spots while Costa takes up one of three forward spots. I am just finding it easier to get more out of the rest of my side by having Hazard. Pedro and Willian will both feature and both are likely to get points, but they are fighting for the same spot. Someone like Victor Moses, on the other hand, is less of a risk because he's cheaper and back to being a regular in the XI.

ARSENAL

Games left: 6 (MUN, SUN and EVE at home; TOT, SOU and STK away)

Must own: Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil; Nacho Monreal or Petr Cech

Potential trap: Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Dice roll/Enabler: Gabriel, Theo Walcott

Notes: With six matches in hand, Arsenal coverage is paramount. One of Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil needs to be owned with the former capable of burning all managers who ignore him. Things are a bit iffy at the back because of injury and formation. The Gunners have turned to a back three lately, with Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain playing a wingback role. However, injuries to central defenders may force them to revert back to the more standard 4-man defense. Either way, Nacho Monreal should be playing every minute on the left and has already seen attacking returns since the shift to a more forward position. Petr Cech is another way to invest in the back without fear. You can count on him to start barring injury. Who knows what you might get if you buy Theo Walcott, but I've been playing FPL too long to ever discount his double gameweek potential, let alone back-to-back double gameweeks.

MANCHESTER CITY

Games left: 5 (CPL, LEI and WBA at home; MID and WAT away)

Must own: One of Kevin de Bruyne or Sergio Aguero, a second attacking City player

Potential trap: Defensive coverage

Dice roll/Enabler: Raheem Sterling

Notes: From a pure fixture standpoint, no one looks to have it better than City. West Brom are the only opponents in the top half of the table, and the Baggies have lost their last three, seemingly have lost their motivation. What we have learned about City is that they are a nightmare for fantasy in terms of defense. They haven't kept as many cleanies as they should have and Pep Guardiola is mixing and matching players on the back line and even between the sticks. So the combo of mediocre defending and questionable starts keeps only their attacking options in my thinking. By default, then, every manager should have one of Aguero or de Bruyne on their wildcard though I pause on Aguero investment, with the worry that the return of Gabriel Jesus could cause problems. With David Silva recently injured and highly unlikely to start both games of the double even if he is fit, I think one more turn on the Sterling Express could be lucrative.

SOUTHAMPTON

Games left: 6 (HUL, ARS, MUN and STK at home; LIV and MID away)

Must own: At least one of Maya Yoshida or Jack Stephens, Manolo Gabbiadini

Potential trap: Nate Redmond, Sofiane Boufal

Dice roll/Enabler: James Ward-Prowse

Notes: What's not to like here? Yes, there are a couple of tricky fixtures, but essentially the Saints are at home every week for the run-in, with two added games on the road for good measure. You have two sub-4.5m defenders who are nailed on, perfect for filling out that position on your wildcard. Gabbiadini showed us his potential before injury struck, but he is getting back up in speed just in time and looks the perfect 3rd striker for all the 3-4-3 managers out there. I have a gut feeling Ward-Prowse comes up big here, and I think at 5m, will serve as my 5th midfielder. Redmond and Boufal might be splitting minutes down the stretch, making both too dangerous to take a chance on.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Games left: 5 (SWA and CPL at home; ARS, TOT and SOU away)

Must own: One of David de Gea, Eric Bailly or Daley Blind

Potential trap: Anthony Martial

Dice roll/Enabler: Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford

Notes: Leave it to Jose Mourinho to lament the injuries that have hit his defense, and yet the current unit is in tip-top form. After two clean sheets in this most recent gameweek, defensive cover looks much more essential than attacking cover, with Anthony Martial being one of those tempting buys coming off a big score. Ander Herrera looks the only nailed on attacking player for both games of their double, and his recent role as assist machine is giving him value for the run-in. Marcus Rashford looks boom or bust, but a striker for a club like that at 6.5m...could pay off over the course of these five fixtures, so I am leaning "boom".

TOTTENHAM

Games left: 5 (ARS and MUN at home; WHM, LEI and HUL away)

Must own: Harry Kane, one of Hugo Lloris or Jan Vertonghen

Potential trap: Ben Davies, Heung-min Son, Kyle Walker

Dice roll/Enabler: Eric Dier

Notes: More fixtures away than at home and the two at the Lane are tough. Still, defensive representation for the best defense in the league seems a prudent investment. Assuming one doesn't enjoy the idea of owning both because they are so expensive, I'd rather have Kane over Aguero despite the tougher opposition. Danny Rose is working his way back so Davies becomes a potential trap, as is Kyle Walker, who has that pesky Kieran Trippier looking for pitch time. The return of Rose also could spark a shift in formation and leave someone like Son in the cold. There aren't any real budget prospects here, with Dier coming closest to offering something for his 5m tag.

SUNDERLAND

Games left: 5 (BOU and SWA at home; HUL, ARS and CHE away)

Must own: Jordan Pickford

Potential trap: Everyone else

Dice roll/Enabler: Victor Anichebe

Notes: Welcome to Sunderland. The home of enablers. Pickford as a 2nd keeper looks a no-brainer. Anichebe is the ultimate attacking enabler for those wanting to play 3-5-2 down the stretch.

LEICESTER CITY

Games left: 5 (WAT, TOT and BOU at home; WBA and MCI away)

Must own: None, though a DEF/GK representative is in the conversation

Potential trap: Riyad Mahrez

Dice roll/Enabler: Marc Albrighton

Notes: it was all about Europe for the Foxes this season, but under Craig Shakespeare, there has been somewhat of a Renaissance in league play. They have been way better at home than on the road, so the fixtures against Watford and Bournemouth could justify investment, but I think a defender would be a better and cheaper prospect for those home ties. When you are almost guaranteed four points just for showing up, players under 5m like Marc Albrighton make for good 5th mids to stay on your bench until you bust out that bench boost, though the double for Leicester in Week 37 (TOT, then at MCI) isn't too attractive

WEST BROM

Games left: 5 (LEI and CHE at home; BUR, MCI and SWA away)

Must own: None

Potential trap: Defensive coverage

Dice roll/Enabler: James Morrison

Notes: With only two at home and one of those against the league's leaders and the other against the defending champs, difficult to see much in form of returns on either side of the ball for the Baggies. Nailed on at 4.3m, Morrison can enable upgrades elsewhere while still returning a point per pound in all likelihood.

WATFORD

Games left: 5 (LIV and MCI at home; LEI, EVE and CHE away)

Must own: None

Potential trap: All

Dice roll/Enabler: None

Notes: One clean sheet in five would be a shock with this brutal run-in. Troy Deeney is always capable of being a hero for the Hornets, but can you really make a case for him when Gabbiadini is cheaper, has four games at home, six overall, and playing for a better side?

TOP CAPTAIN CHOICES (WEEK 35)

1) Eden Hazard

2) Diego Costa

3) Harry Kane

4) Manolo Gabbiadini

5) Christian Benteke

That's it from me this week folks. Please, bear in mind much can change between the publishing of this column and the FPL deadline Saturday. Remember, some injuries are not revealed until just before the deadline. Always try to refrain from executing your transfers for as long as possible to avoid wasting it on a player who turns out to have had a problem in training. That said, if you only have just enough money for the player you are looking to bring in and that player is at risk of rising in price, then sometimes you need to take a calculated risk and hope the fantasy gods will be kind to you.

Good luck, and may your arrows be green.