Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Welcome to AM's Perfect XI - Week 5 player picks. This column focuses on Togga's Perfect XI game which you can play via their IOS and Android app.



We've set up a Rotoworld PL Private League where you can challenge myself and the rest of the RW PL team over the course of the season.





Each week I provide a Perfect XI of my own for the upcoming gameweek of Premier League fixtures, recommending 11 players to consider along with some honourable mentions for each position. The main 11 players listed won't necessarily be the exact players selected for my own Perfect XI fantasy side. The point of this column isn't to tell you exactly who to pick; it's to present some ideas to get you thinking. Hopefully you'll find the advice useful, whether you're playing Togga's game or looking at potential transfers for your official Fantasy Premier League team.

Week 4 was yet another average week for my own PXI side. Craig Dawson, Sead Kolasinac, Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen and Alexandre Lacazette all performed well but poor showings from Ben Foster, David Silva, Chicharito and Sadio Mane's red card proved costly. 115 points for the week was enough to stay around 2000th in the overall standings but I'm still well below where I want to be. COME ON LADS, LET'S SORT THIS OUT!

Week 5 begins with a rare Friday night treat as Bournemouth host Brighton in a 8:00PM BST (British Summer Time) kick-off. It's important to have your fantasy team locked in ready for this game but remember in Perfect XI you can swap out a player from your squad right up to one minute before their match kicks off and bring in an alternative player whose match is also yet to kick off. This wonderful flexibility allows you to avoid the pain of a surprise benching or unreported last minute injury and a big fat ZERO. Just make sure you keep an eye on the starting line-ups as kick off approaches each week by following the Rotoworld PL Twitter account.

Here are your Week 5 fixtures:

Friday 15th September

Bournemouth v Brighton

Saturday 16th September

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Huddersfield v Leicester

Liverpool v Burnley

Newcastle v Stoke

Watford v Man City

West Brom v West Ham

Spurs v Swansea

Sunday 17th September

Chelsea v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

We've got some obvious teams to focus our attention on this week; Tottenham (despite the Wembley hoodoo) at home to Swansea, Liverpool hosting Burnley, Manchester City away at Watford and Manchester United hosting Everton. Elsewhere, Bournemouth are my slight favourites to get a much needed first win of the season against Brighton, West Brom can bounce back at home to West Ham and Chelsea should prove too strong for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Huddersfield v Leicester, Crystal Palace v Southampton and Newcastle v Stoke all look like low scoring draws.

With that in mind, here are the picks:

KEEPERS

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham have to win at Wembley eventually. It's going to be to be against Swansea this weekend, right? If so I reckon it's likely to be to nil and so that would mean clean sheet points for Lloris and hopefully a few saves too. Don't let us down again Hugo.

Honourable Mentions: David De Gea at home to Everton, Asmir Begovic at home to Brighton, Ben Foster at home to West Ham

DEFENDERS

Ben Davies - The top scoring defender in Perfect XI, both in total points and points per game (PPG). The top point scoring player overall in the Official FPL game. One goal, two assists and 13 chances created for team mates in just four matches. Davies is currently a must pick players, regardless of fixture. Danny who?

Benjamin Mendy - Now Manchester City have switched to three at the back you could toss a coin to pick between wing-backs Mendy and Kyle Walker. Or you could re-watch the highlights of their win over Liverpool and recall that Mendy's crossing ability is far superior to his pacier counterpart. Both players will offer attacking value across all fantasy formats over the coming months but this superior final ball gives Mendy the edge for the trip to Watford ... and beyond.

Andrew Robertson - Picking a Liverpool fullback has been a lottery so far with Jurgen Klopp rotating both flanks for fun, but the non-performance by Alberto Moreno against Man City should ensure the talented Robertson gets a chance against Burnley in Week 5. Just make sure you check the starting line-ups an hour before kick-off. If the Scottish star is a starter then look to bring him in. If not, look at Joe Gomez on the other flank. If both men are benched then it's probably best to look elsewhere.

Harry Maguire - Maguire has shown already what a threat he can be at set pieces and I have a hunch he's going to get on the scoresheet against Huddersfield this weekend. It's for that reason alone that I'm going to take a gamble and include the Leicester defender in my Week 5 PXI team.

Honourable Mentions: Marcos Alonso at home to Arsenal, Charlie Daniels at home to Brighton, Antonio Valencia at home to Everton, Craig Dawson at home to West Ham, Christopher Schindler at home to Leicester

MIDFIELDERS

Christian Eriksen - A no-brainer. Eriksen is in the best form of his career. Pick him for the Swansea game, sit back and watch the points roll in.

Kevin De Bruyne - KDB played the opening three games of the season in a much deeper role for Man City and that was enough to convince me to drop him from both my PXI and FPL team last week, bringing in David Silva instead. Of course, the Belgian star proceeded to run the game against Liverpool, picking up two assists and returning 25 PXI points in an awesome display. It was enough to convince me that I made a terrible mistake and so he comes back in for the Watford game. Class is permanent. Sorry Kevin, I'll never doubt you again.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - How badly will Manchester United miss the injured Paul Pogba over the next month? We can't be sure yet but they looked ok after he was withdrawn against Basel on Tuesday night. And at least it makes it easier for us to pick our one United midfielder. Mkhitaryan has been excellent so far with five assists from a stunning 16 chances created in just four games and that form should continue against an Everton side who were bad against Chelsea and appalling against Spurs.

Riyad Mahrez - Numerous players tried to force transfer during the window and Mahrez was one of those. However, unlike some of his fellow player - Coutinho, van Dijk and Sanchez to name but a few - the Leicester winger remained the perfect professional on the pitch, training hard, playing hard and putting in some fine performances. He already has three assists to his name and I feel he could have another big game against Huddersfield, perhaps grabbing himself his first goal of the season.

Honourable Mentions: Eden Hazard at home to Arsenal, Dele Alli at home to Swansea, Eric Choupo-Moting away at Newcastle, Aaron Mooy at home to Leicester, Matt Phillips at home to West Ham

STRIKERS

Harry Kane - August is over and September has already brought Kane four goals in the three starts* for club and country (*this is written prior to Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Dortmund.) Not only that, his all round game continues to impress, holding the ball up, working hard to win the ball back and creating chances for his teammates. If Spurs are to get over their Wembley hoodoo then they need their star man to fire, and I believe he will in Saturday's late kick-off. One thing is for certain; Paul Clement's defence will be dreading facing a player recently described by Football365 as "the Premier League's ultimate centre-forward."

Alvaro Morata - It's been a fine start to Morata's Chelsea career, scoring three goals and providing two assists in his first four Premier League appearances. With Hazard's creativity returning we should see even more opportunities presented to the Spaniard, who will be nicely rested after remaining on the bench for the thrashing of Qarabag on Tuesday night. Arsenal looked better against Bournemouth but Morata can bag at least one goal against the Gunners' shaky defence.

Honourable Mentions: Roberto Firmino or Mo Salah at home to Burnley, Romelu Lukaku at home to Everton, Gabriel Jesus away at Watford, Jamie Vardy away at Huddersfield, Joselu at home to Stoke

That's it for Week 5. Check out our Rotoworld Features page to access a host of fantastic content to get you ready for the weekend ahead. If you have any questions about the Perfect XI game or general questions about a player or your own team then feel free to post them below or ping me on Twitter (@nikarg) and I promise to get back to you.

Thanks for reading. I'm off on holiday during Week 6 so Sir Neal Thurman will be stepping in to cover this column next Wednesday. See you all ahead of Week 7 - good luck to all managers.