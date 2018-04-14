Round Table: Running Backs

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Summerlin : Shockingly snubbed by the Combine, I have not heard much about Ito Smith over the last few months, and I think that is a mistake. One of the most productive backs in the class, Smith averaged 1,791 yards from scrimmage and almost 16 touchdowns over his final three seasons at Southern Miss and caught at least 40 passes each of those years. He also looks good on tape, showing great elusiveness, quality vision, and good receiving ability. At worst, he should be able to help out on passing downs, and I think he can be more than that.

Silva : I really liked Mark Walton on tape. His athleticism underwhelmed in Indy. Pound for pound, Rashaad Penny is my favorite back in the draft. Penny to me has checked all of the boxes so far. On tape, he reminded me of Carlos Hyde . I would love to see the Redskins get him on day two.

Nystrom : I'm going to disqualify my top-10 RBs for this question, as they've all been discussed plenty. I'll even toss out John Kelly , a pet favorite of the Rotoworld intelligentsia. I'll go with Justin Jackson , whose draft process has been quieter than a Tuesday evening at Applebee's. Jackson was a four-star recruit who ripped it up at Northwestern from the day he stepped foot on campus. Despite playing behind stinky offensive lines and with a suspect group of skill players, Jackson became the ninth player in NCAA history to post 1,000-plus rushing yards in four straight seasons. He also proved to be one of this class' best receiving backs, notching 122 receptions in college. That production within context is incredible: Jackson was a one-man show at Northwestern, and he was squaring off throughout against vicious Big 10 defenses (Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa et al.) geared to stop him. And then he went out and tested as a 75.6% athlete during the pre-Draft process. Despite all that, nobody is talking about him. He's a Day 3 afterthought. People focus on his negatives: skinny dancer with a ton of miles on his odometer and an unorthodox style. Overlooked all his life, my guess is that Jackson will continue to surprise in the NFL. He may never be a bellcow starter, but I think he'll be a valuable committee back for years. And he's going to come on a very cheap price tag on Draft Day.

Lindquist : NC State's Nyheim Hines . It would be foolish to predict that he's going to be the "next Alvin Kamara " -- that would undersell just how brilliant Kamara was as a rookie in 2017 -- but Hines has appealing athletic traits for a player who may well land outside the first two days of the draft. He's one of the fastest players in the class and tested out respectably in Indianapolis, ranking in the 58th percentile of NFL backs. The obvious knock on him is his size, as he stands at just 5-foot-8, 197 pounds and it's fair to wonder just how much of a workload he'll be able to take at the next level. In an increasing era of position flexibility, where versatility matters, Hines doesn't have to be able to do everything, though.

Hribar : We're in an era where every stone has already been turned by at least someone by this stage, but this is a Royce Freeman support space. Freeman checked in far greater than imagined at the combine. Coming in at 229 pounds, he posted 86th and 83rd percentile marks in terms of speed score and agility when adjusted for weight. He's also another back that is far better in the receiving game than how he was used at Oregon and can possibly carve out a larger role than assumed at the next level. Freeman was also ultra productive while playing through injuries and a drastic decline in his team's program from his freshman to senior season. He was a 5-star recruit, hyper productive at a Power 5 School, and posted strong athleticism for his weight at the combine. Archetype him as a two-down runner only if you want, but a lot points to him actually just being good. He fits the profile of many bigger, productive, runners that have come in and been productive rookie fantasy options, such as Jordan Howard , Jeremy Hill and even to a degree, Le'Veon Bell , who was thought of as being a limited runner in terms of athleticism and explosion from scouts entering the league, but popped up huge in production and weight adjusted agility.

Summerlin : That is a tough question because none of the top backs outside of Saquon really excite in the passing game. I do think Sony Michel and Rashaad Penny -- if he can improve his pass protection -- can develop into at worst serviceable receivers, but that is really just a projection. John Kelly is a little further down the list than those guys, but he flashed impressive skills in the passing game and looks an awful lot like Kareem Hunt on the field. Value always depends on landing spot, but Kelly is a name to know. I am also interested in where Mark Walton -- or Gio Bernard 2.0 -- lands.

Silva : John Kelly's receiving skills really stand out for his size and physicality as a runner. I think there's a good chance Derrius Guice 's passing-game skills are underrated and were simply limited by the structure of LSU's offense. And some people might view Jaylen Samuels as a running back, others as a tight end. He was really a slot receiver/slotback. So we'll see where he's listed but his value is very strongly tied to his receiving skills.

Nystrom : Sony Michel . For me, it's not close. Michel showed strong receiving chops in 2015-2016, catching 48 passes. Once it turned the offense over to true freshman QB Jake Fromm last year, Georgia didn't utilize its running backs in the receiving game as much as it had in previous years. And when the Bulldogs did, they used true freshman D'Andre Swift , preferring to squeeze as much usage out of Nick Chubb and Michel as pure runners as they could. Michel is already a strong receiver, and I think he could develop into a dangerous one with more experience. He's also a strong pass blocker, so his NFL franchise isn't going to yank him on third downs like Georgia sometimes did. Of course, Michel is also a fabulous runner. I'm bullish on his long-term NFL prospects, and his future fantasy value.

Lindquist : I'm not particularly in love with this player, but if Kalen Ballage is going to find a level of success in the NFL, that'll absolutely be because of his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He logged 82 catches for his time at Arizona State, including a hearty 44 in 2016. Say what you will about his career as an outright rusher in the desert, but don't cut off your nose to spite your face when it comes time for you have to your rookie draft later this spring or summer -- even if you're in the same camp as me and feel only lukewarm on his overall game. He has a clear track record of success as a pass-catcher.

Hribar : It's Derrius Guice . He'll be just 21-years old as a rookie, is the most physical runner in this class and although there seems to be some questions about his passing game ability, Guice's lack of receiving production was more about being underutilized in the passing game than his ability there. He's not Barkley, but the ceiling is very high.

Raymond Summerlin : Like with quarterbacks, this is simply a question of positional scarcity and value. From that perspective, the answer is zero. I am as big a fan of Saquon Barkley as anyone, and his elite ability in the passing game does change the calculus somewhat. Still, you are giving up a shot at an elite player at a scarce position for a shot an elite player at a bountiful position, and that does not make much sense, especially early in the first round. All of that said, I think we will see at least two running backs come off the board in the first.

Evan Silva : I think just one, and it's Saquon Barkley . I think Derrius Guice is a first-round talent but I don't think running backs with passing-game limitations or (rumored) character concerns are worth the risk when you could just use your first-round pick on a player at a more valuable position.

Thor Nystrom : I have two RBs in my top-32, Saquon Barkley and Sony Michel (just barely). If I had to guess right now, I'd predict that two runners will go in the first round later this month, Barkley and Derrius Guice . That's a compelling question, because the answer could turn out to be one, two, three or four.

This is one of the deepest position groups in the 2018 draft class and that's going to depress slots, especially given the success the Saints and Chiefs found with later selections in Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt .

Mark Lindquist : Three deserve to go off the board on Day 1, that trio consisting of Saquon Barkley , Derrius Guice and Ronald Jones . I have my questions about Guice as a complete back -- as has been well-chronicled, he's not a developed receiver -- but think he may well end up pushing into the teens in two weeks. After that, it starts to get tricky, because I'm not sure if Jones ultimately goes in the first round. Nor do I think Nick Chubb or Sony Michel are going to find NFL teams on Day 1. So I'll say that two backs will ultimately go in Round 1.

Rich Hribar : I think just one, and it's Saquon Barkley . I think Derrius Guice is a first-round talent but I don't think running backs with passing-game limitations or (rumored) character concerns are worth the risk when you could just use your first-round pick on a player at a more valuable position.

Editor's Note: Fantasy Baseball season is here! Compete in a live fantasy baseball snake draft right now! Drafts take as little as 2 minutes to complete and last just one night. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money draft and a Money-Back Guarantee up to $100! Here's the link

Next up, the running back position. This class isn’t getting quite as much hype as the quarterback list -- for reasons that should be fairly obvious -- but it’s another strong group, and it features a player that many consider to be the best in the entire class: Penn State’s Saquon Barkley .

To help get a better feel of the class, I decided to ask some of Rotoworld’s NFL, NFL Draft, and college football experts to participate in a series of roundtable questions to help break down what makes this such a fun -- but divisive -- group of prospects.

We’re just slightly under two weeks until the start of the 2018 NFL Draft takes place, and for a variety of reasons, it’s been one of the most talked about classes we’ve had in quite some time.

We’re just slightly under two weeks until the start of the 2018 NFL Draft takes place, and for a variety of reasons, it’s been one of the most talked about classes we’ve had in quite some time.





To help get a better feel of the class, I decided to ask some of Rotoworld’s NFL, NFL Draft, and college football experts to participate in a series of roundtable questions to help break down what makes this such a fun -- but divisive -- group of prospects.





Next up, the running back position. This class isn’t getting quite as much hype as the quarterback list -- for reasons that should be fairly obvious -- but it’s another strong group, and it features a player that many consider to be the best in the entire class: Penn State’s Saquon Barkley.





Editor's Note: Fantasy Baseball season is here! Compete in a live fantasy baseball snake draft right now! Drafts take as little as 2 minutes to complete and last just one night. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money draft and a Money-Back Guarantee up to $100! Here's the link

On to the questions.





1. How many RBs deserve to go in the first round and how many will?





Rich Hribar: I think just one, and it's Saquon Barkley. I think Derrius Guice is a first-round talent but I don't think running backs with passing-game limitations or (rumored) character concerns are worth the risk when you could just use your first-round pick on a player at a more valuable position.





Mark Lindquist: Three deserve to go off the board on Day 1, that trio consisting of Saquon Barkley, Derrius Guice and Ronald Jones. I have my questions about Guice as a complete back -- as has been well-chronicled, he's not a developed receiver -- but think he may well end up pushing into the teens in two weeks. After that, it starts to get tricky, because I'm not sure if Jones ultimately goes in the first round. Nor do I think Nick Chubb or Sony Michel are going to find NFL teams on Day 1. So I'll say that two backs will ultimately go in Round 1.





This is one of the deepest position groups in the 2018 draft class and that's going to depress slots, especially given the success the Saints and Chiefs found with later selections in Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt.





Thor Nystrom: I have two RBs in my top-32, Saquon Barkley and Sony Michel (just barely). If I had to guess right now, I'd predict that two runners will go in the first round later this month, Barkley and Derrius Guice. That's a compelling question, because the answer could turn out to be one, two, three or four.





Evan Silva: I think just one, and it's Saquon Barkley. I think Derrius Guice is a first-round talent but I don't think running backs with passing-game limitations or (rumored) character concerns are worth the risk when you could just use your first-round pick on a player at a more valuable position.





Raymond Summerlin: Like with quarterbacks, this is simply a question of positional scarcity and value. From that perspective, the answer is zero. I am as big a fan of Saquon Barkley as anyone, and his elite ability in the passing game does change the calculus somewhat. Still, you are giving up a shot at an elite player at a scarce position for a shot an elite player at a bountiful position, and that does not make much sense, especially early in the first round. All of that said, I think we will see at least two running backs come off the board in the first.





2. Outside of Barkley, which running back should excite PPR owners the most?





Hribar: It's Derrius Guice. He'll be just 21-years old as a rookie, is the most physical runner in this class and although there seems to be some questions about his passing game ability, Guice's lack of receiving production was more about being underutilized in the passing game than his ability there. He's not Barkley, but the ceiling is very high.





Lindquist: I'm not particularly in love with this player, but if Kalen Ballage is going to find a level of success in the NFL, that'll absolutely be because of his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He logged 82 catches for his time at Arizona State, including a hearty 44 in 2016. Say what you will about his career as an outright rusher in the desert, but don't cut off your nose to spite your face when it comes time for you have to your rookie draft later this spring or summer -- even if you're in the same camp as me and feel only lukewarm on his overall game. He has a clear track record of success as a pass-catcher.





Nystrom: Sony Michel. For me, it's not close. Michel showed strong receiving chops in 2015-2016, catching 48 passes. Once it turned the offense over to true freshman QB Jake Fromm last year, Georgia didn't utilize its running backs in the receiving game as much as it had in previous years. And when the Bulldogs did, they used true freshman D'Andre Swift, preferring to squeeze as much usage out of Nick Chubb and Michel as pure runners as they could. Michel is already a strong receiver, and I think he could develop into a dangerous one with more experience. He's also a strong pass blocker, so his NFL franchise isn't going to yank him on third downs like Georgia sometimes did. Of course, Michel is also a fabulous runner. I'm bullish on his long-term NFL prospects, and his future fantasy value.





Silva: John Kelly's receiving skills really stand out for his size and physicality as a runner. I think there's a good chance Derrius Guice's passing-game skills are underrated and were simply limited by the structure of LSU's offense. And some people might view Jaylen Samuels as a running back, others as a tight end. He was really a slot receiver/slotback. So we'll see where he's listed but his value is very strongly tied to his receiving skills.





Summerlin: That is a tough question because none of the top backs outside of Saquon really excite in the passing game. I do think Sony Michel and Rashaad Penny -- if he can improve his pass protection -- can develop into at worst serviceable receivers, but that is really just a projection. John Kelly is a little further down the list than those guys, but he flashed impressive skills in the passing game and looks an awful lot like Kareem Hunt on the field. Value always depends on landing spot, but Kelly is a name to know. I am also interested in where Mark Walton -- or Gio Bernard 2.0 -- lands.







3. Who is the best RB that no one is talking about?





Hribar: We're in an era where every stone has already been turned by at least someone by this stage, but this is a Royce Freeman support space. Freeman checked in far greater than imagined at the combine. Coming in at 229 pounds, he posted 86th and 83rd percentile marks in terms of speed score and agility when adjusted for weight. He's also another back that is far better in the receiving game than how he was used at Oregon and can possibly carve out a larger role than assumed at the next level. Freeman was also ultra productive while playing through injuries and a drastic decline in his team's program from his freshman to senior season. He was a 5-star recruit, hyper productive at a Power 5 School, and posted strong athleticism for his weight at the combine. Archetype him as a two-down runner only if you want, but a lot points to him actually just being good. He fits the profile of many bigger, productive, runners that have come in and been productive rookie fantasy options, such as Jordan Howard, Jeremy Hill and even to a degree, Le'Veon Bell, who was thought of as being a limited runner in terms of athleticism and explosion from scouts entering the league, but popped up huge in production and weight adjusted agility.





Lindquist: NC State's Nyheim Hines. It would be foolish to predict that he's going to be the "next Alvin Kamara" -- that would undersell just how brilliant Kamara was as a rookie in 2017 -- but Hines has appealing athletic traits for a player who may well land outside the first two days of the draft. He's one of the fastest players in the class and tested out respectably in Indianapolis, ranking in the 58th percentile of NFL backs. The obvious knock on him is his size, as he stands at just 5-foot-8, 197 pounds and it's fair to wonder just how much of a workload he'll be able to take at the next level. In an increasing era of position flexibility, where versatility matters, Hines doesn't have to be able to do everything, though.





Nystrom: I'm going to disqualify my top-10 RBs for this question, as they've all been discussed plenty. I'll even toss out John Kelly, a pet favorite of the Rotoworld intelligentsia. I'll go with Justin Jackson, whose draft process has been quieter than a Tuesday evening at Applebee's. Jackson was a four-star recruit who ripped it up at Northwestern from the day he stepped foot on campus. Despite playing behind stinky offensive lines and with a suspect group of skill players, Jackson became the ninth player in NCAA history to post 1,000-plus rushing yards in four straight seasons. He also proved to be one of this class' best receiving backs, notching 122 receptions in college. That production within context is incredible: Jackson was a one-man show at Northwestern, and he was squaring off throughout against vicious Big 10 defenses (Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa et al.) geared to stop him. And then he went out and tested as a 75.6% athlete during the pre-Draft process. Despite all that, nobody is talking about him. He's a Day 3 afterthought. People focus on his negatives: skinny dancer with a ton of miles on his odometer and an unorthodox style. Overlooked all his life, my guess is that Jackson will continue to surprise in the NFL. He may never be a bellcow starter, but I think he'll be a valuable committee back for years. And he's going to come on a very cheap price tag on Draft Day.





Silva: I really liked Mark Walton on tape. His athleticism underwhelmed in Indy. Pound for pound, Rashaad Penny is my favorite back in the draft. Penny to me has checked all of the boxes so far. On tape, he reminded me of Carlos Hyde. I would love to see the Redskins get him on day two.





Summerlin: Shockingly snubbed by the Combine, I have not heard much about Ito Smith over the last few months, and I think that is a mistake. One of the most productive backs in the class, Smith averaged 1,791 yards from scrimmage and almost 16 touchdowns over his final three seasons at Southern Miss and caught at least 40 passes each of those years. He also looks good on tape, showing great elusiveness, quality vision, and good receiving ability. At worst, he should be able to help out on passing downs, and I think he can be more than that.





4. Who is the most overrated running back in the draft?





Hribar: I'm with Evan on Ronald Jones. I think he's fine, but where I see him consistently ranked in the field in the real draft and Dynasty rookie drafts is just too high for where I'd consider him. Backs with his size (6"1', 205 pounds) just don't often ever shake free of being archetyped in the NFL as ancillary options in the rushing game and I also don't view Jones as someone who is going to be strictly a passing game back, leaving in somewhat of a purgatory type role at the next level. We've elevated backs like this in Dynasty formats before, most recently being Ameer Abdullah. You can chase Jones being an outlier in a fashion that Jamaal Charles was in terms of use at the next level, but there's more probability that he's something more like Paul Perkins.





Lindquist: Miami RB Mark Walton. I just don't see it. He was a productive -- but not spectacular -- player with the Hurricanes, undone by a severe injury to his right ankle in 2017 which required surgery. He's since produced a ho-hum evaluating season, with his combine performance particularly disappointing. Walton is a player whom the draft community writ large was excited to see test at the combine, but consider that a swing-and-a-miss. Walton posted a composite score in just the 15th percentile of NFL backs in Indianapolis.





You could argue that his testing numbers were modest due to the fact that he's still getting back to completely full strength off the ankle issue, but we're not privy to medical records and can only judge him based on what he's put out to date. It just hasn't been enough, at least not given the esteem he's seen in some draft circles. There are a number of other likely backs for Day 3-- Royce Freeman, John Kelly, Bo Scarbrough -- whom I find more intriguing than Walton.





Nystrom: Rashaad Penny.





Penny blew up for 2,248 and 23 touchdowns last season, finishing fifth in the Heisman voting. But I see a prospect with holes. He's a rudimentary receiver at this time, as well as a poor pass blocker. That'll make it difficult to play him on third downs. As a runner, I like his combination of size, speed, physicality and vision. But I think he's flattered a bit by his tape. Keep in mind that San Diego State runs one of the nation's best systems for running backs -- it is for runners what Texas Tech is for throwers. The Aztecs rarely throw (less than 2,000 yards passing total last year) and they don't care for the spread business. They use a FB and a blocking TE on every play (FB Nick Bawden and TE David Wells are both NFL prospects in this class), and they try to blast under-talented Mountain West teams off the line. And they do! Before Penny took over the lead back last year, he backed up Donnel Pumphrey for three years. You may or may not recall that Pumphrey set the NCAA all-time rushing record at San Diego State. Pumphrey was overdrafted (Round 4) and then struggled mightily in training camp, nearly getting cut before Philly stashed him on IR. One year into his career, he's already at a crossroads. Remember last year at this time when we talked about how it was a little alarming that Mitch Trubisky couldn't beat out Marquise Williams at UNC and started for only one year in an extremely advantageous system to put up monster stats? Why isn't the same argument being made about Penny? And it's not like Penny went out there and tested really well this spring. His 41.9% composite score ranked squarely between UDFAs Lavon Coleman and Kendrick Foster, and Penny tested worse than no-name fullbacks Jacquet McClendon. Jay Roberson, Luke McNitt, Marcus Martin, David Jackson and LSU’s Nyquillus Dillwad. Okay, Key & Peele made up the last name, but the rest are real. Outside of a strong 40 for his size, Penny's testing numbers were pedestrian. I know all of this sounds like I hate Penny. That's not exactly true. I rank him RB8. It's just that I wouldn't even think about taking him until late Round 3, and that puts me in the decided minority, especially around the Rotoworld virtual office.

Silva: I think Ronald Jones is the most overrated back in the draft. I think he is a poor man's Tevin Coleman; a straight-line speedster who doesn't create yards except for with long speed. And there aren't many straight-line long runs that happen in the NFL. Far fewer than in college.





Summerlin: The answer is probably Ronald Jones because I am not sure how much of a creator he will be at the next level -- I see ghosts of Paul Perkins when I watch him -- but I do not think this class really has an OVERRATED guy. There are arguments to be made for all of the second-tier runners behind Barkley, and the guys below that are underrated if anything.





5. Which probable seventh-round or UDFA back has the best chance to develop into a usable NFL player?





Hribar: I don't know if he'll go in the 7th, but Chase Edmonds is going to go late and is a potential arbitrage on the aforementioned Jones. He's in the same body type of Jones, but showed much more measured athleticism. He had an injury-filled senior season at a small school, but Edmonds ran for over 1,600 yards three times and tallied 89 receptions in college. Evan mentioned liking smaller backs that profiled closely to Dion Lewis and guess who Edmonds' number one comp is on Player Profiler





Lindquist: Pretend this is just a picture of Northwestern's Justin Jackson with a bunch of hearts drawn around him. Jackson is my draft darling. For a number of reasons -- his size (5'11/195), the school he played for, the offense he played in -- he was by-and-large an afterthought nationally. Even as he was posting an historically impressive body of work. Jackson rushed for at least 1,000 yards each of his four years in Evanston and finished with 5,440 yards on the ground. That's the third-most rushing yards all-time in the Big Ten, the 11th most in NCAA history. And while collegiate numbers are often not indicative of future NFL success, Jackson jumped up to surprise at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he posted a composite testing score in the 75th percentile of NFL backs. You do worry about his size and some of the tread perhaps being worn off his tires, but still, love.





Nystrom: Justin Jackson, Justin Jackson, Justin Jackson, hey hey!





Silva: I think Mark Walton could go undrafted. Roc Thomas, Phillip Lindsay, and Justin Jackson are smaller backs I think have Dion Lewis-like qualities.





Summerlin: It is concerning he was not a workhorse at Jacksonville State, but Roc Thomas immediately jumped out at me as an NFL-caliber runner when I turned on one of his games. Thomas probably does not have the size or power to be viewed as a "workhorse" option by an NFL team, but he can make things happen in space and on the edge with his elusiveness and is passable enough inside to be a quality secondary back. Jordan Wilkins is also on this list.