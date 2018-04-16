NFL Draft LB Rankings

Monday, April 16, 2018

For all his talent, Turay had a bizarre career at Rutgers. He burst onto the scene as a freshman (8.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks) but curiously went through long stretches of milk carton disappearance over the past three campaigns, in part due to injuries (eight sacks combined between 2015-2017). Turay isn’t likely to ever turn into a strong defender against the run. You invest because of the rare pass-rushing traits and hope for the best.

Turay will require some gamble on Draft Day to take the plunge, but his ceiling will likely convince a team to do so in Round 2. He’s extremely long, thin and explosive. Turay can bend the edge, and he knows how to use his hands. He’s better moving north-to-south than east-to-west—he has running back speed when given the chance to work up to it—and you can cripple his effectiveness by jarring him off his path.

Gregory has become the go-to comp for Key, another boom-or-bust proposition. Key is a fabulous talent, with length, flexibility and natural explosion. He posted 21 sacks in 31 career games at LSU. If it all comes together, he could easily turn into one of this class’ best edge rushers. If it doesn’t? Well, he’ll be Randy Gregory , who has one career sack and has played in only two games over the past two years.

Key’s commitment to his craft is being questioned around the NFL right now. In one of the more bizarre college football stories from a year ago, Key mysteriously left the Tigers for several months in the offseason. The coaching staff cited shoulder surgery. That type of thing typically doesn’t lead to a player ghosting his squad. Here’s how Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell summarized the situation: “(NFL teams feel that) Key's off-the-field issues are similar to Randy Gregory or Tim Williams .” Key was also often injured in college and carries durability concerns.

Warner is a little thin, and it’s hard for him to disengage when a lineman gets his hands on him. He’s a reliable tackler, but he’s more finesse than enforcer in that area of the game. The NFL has realized the value in players like Warner in recent years, and Warner’s draft position figures to reflect that.

Warner is a former ballyhooed recruit who spurned USC and Washington to sign with BYU. He plays with outstanding athleticism, and his calling card, heading into a pass-happy league, is coverage chops (20 passes defended and seven interceptions with two pick-sixes at BYU). To add to his possession-change prowess, Warner also recovered five fumbles for BYU. You draft Warner with the intention of having more success against pass-catching tight ends next year.

Carter has more of a finesse game than you’d expect with his build. He can have issues disengaging and/or holding his ground when offensive linemen latch on. Improving his play strength would help, as would adding a few moves to his pass-rushing arsenal. This is an uneven profile, to be sure, but athletic packages like this are rare. If Carter isn’t taken in Round 1, he won’t be around long on Friday night.

You see the speed on film, with Carter galloping all over the field to corral running backs and crashing down hard on the quarterback off the edge. Long-legged and a long strider, Carter is at his best when he has a clear path to sprint along and less effective when he has to navigate around bodies to reach the target. Carter is around the ball often. He posted 14 sacks, seven forced fumbles and five fumbles recovered at Georgia.

It has always made me uncomfortable to read the sentence: “He’s a specimen.” But Lorenzo Carter has given me no choice... Holy cow is this dude a specimen! Carter is enormous, with a long, well-built frame, huge hands and a long wingspan. And the former five-star recruit is also a freakish athlete, ranking No. 3 in testing when combining all edge rushers and linebackers in this class (behind only Leighton Vander Esch and Matthew Thomas ).

Jewell isn’t the biggest, fastest or most explosive, but he’s right up there in productivity, brains, diagnostic skills, character, toughness, competitiveness and agility. Some team is about to get a Day 1 starter and a tone-setter on a discount.

Dude diagnoses quicker than the kid on “The Good Doctor.” He doesn’t get fooled, he doesn’t miss tackles, and he’s surprisingly strong in pass coverage due to his instincts. The knocks on him are size and speed, and that’ll conspire to push him down the board a bit. It’s fair to point out that he plays faster than he tests, another attribute that can be partially attributed to his smarts—he gets where he’s going as fast or faster than quicker players because he sees the play developing in his head sooner. And while he only tested in the 32 nd percentile as an athlete, Jewell finished second among all linebackers with a 6.8 three-cone time—one of the 10-fastest LB three-cone times of the past decade. He also had strong shuttle times.

Jewell is a personal favorite. As an Iowa alum, I don’t miss a snap of Hawkeye football. Jewell jumped off the screen constantly over the past four years. He had 51 tackles as a redshirt freshman and then topped 120 tackles each of the three years after that (433 tackles, 28 TFL, 10 sacks, six interceptions and 26 passes defended over his Hawkeye career).

However, it is true that Jefferson plays a little lazy and sluggish sometimes, relishing the opportunity to deliver a blow but shirking away from blockers in a way that can be detrimental to his team. He also needs to improve in coverage. This is a top-of-Round 1 physical package with enough questions surrounding his game that he’ll likely be available on Day 2.

The size/speed combo has always jumped off the tape, but Jefferson has a tendency to play out of control. He’s at his best when he’s straight attacking. When he’s asked to dissect and react, his feel for his responsibilities evaporates and he can become a little lost-puppy tentative. I tend to forgive him for a little of the delayed development because of Texas’ coaching changes during his tenure and the playing time deprived of him due to a concussion in 2016.

Jefferson was the nation's top linebacker coming out of high school. He enjoyed his best season last year, but Jefferson's stock fell anyway after he entered the campaign as a consensus first-round prospect.

He isn’t a very physical linebacker, and if he never develops that nastiness, Vander Esch may ultimately become a good-but-not-great player. It’s also worth pointing out that Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell and ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Monday that a few teams had flagged Vander Esch’s medicals. Not long after, I was told by a league source that teams are looking into a pinched nerve in Vander Esch's neck, the injury he suffered along with a concussion to end his 2016 season. It's important to note that Vander Esch was completely healthy and fabulously productive last season, so this may end up being a minor issue that doesn't affect his stock in the slightest.

The upside is high—he’s big, he’s athletic, he’s always around the ball, he covers a lot of ground in run defense and he’s strong in coverage—but Vander Esch remains a little raw due to limited collegiate starts. His technique is rudimentary, as you might expect from a player with a mere 14 collegiate starts. In conjunction with getting more mental reps, he’ll want to hit the weight room and fill out that long frame.

After asserting himself as legitimate NFL prospect, Vander Esch went out and blew up the NFL Combine. He may look like a natural—with a big frame, long arms and ridiculous athleticism—but Vander Esch is a self-made star. He grew up in a small, 400-person Idaho city and arrived at Boise State as a zero-star walk-on. His work ethic around Boise is legendary.

Vander Esch went ballistic in his first full season as a starter (half his 2016 season was wiped out with injuries), posting 141 tackles, 8.5 TFL, four sacks, four breakups, and four forced fumbles. Coming into 2017, he’d posted 47 career tackles.

Evans’ evaluation isn’t quite as clean as Smith’s or Edmunds’. He didn’t become a full-time starter until last season, and he missed time in each of the past two seasons with injury (including two games with a groin injury in 2017). That has led to some durability concerns (his 2016 injury was also groin-related). Evans also needs to learn to play with better discipline. As mentioned, he’s best when playing the hunter in pursuit. But Evans is always in that mindset, and sometimes that leads to running himself out of the play or taking a few false steps. The hope is that his instincts will improve as he gets more experience.

Evans is an exceptional athlete with a physical game. He’s at his vintage best when diagnosing quickly and exploding downhill to level a ball carrier. Evans has outstanding range and the agility and smarts to evade clutter on his way to the ball. Like most Crimson Tide defenders, he’s technically sound and highly competitive. Smith can get after the quarterback when unleashed as a rusher.

Alabama doesn’t miss on its five-star linebackers, and Evans was no exception. The Crimson Tide famously plucked him out of the city limits of Auburn, Alabama—Evans’ father was an Auburn running back who lost his job once the school signed Bo Jackson.

Could turn into one of the NFL’s best linebackers if he can learn to play up his athleticism even more by camping in the film room and improving his instincts. They aren’t poor. But improving them from a B- to an A- will yield one of the scariest defenders in the game. And there’s reason to believe that there’s plenty more development to come. Not only is Edmunds the youngest player in this class, but he’s about to join Amobi Okoye (Houston Texans’ 2007 first-round selection) as just the second 19-year-old to ever be drafted into the NFL. Virginia Tech HC Justin Fuente lauds Edmunds’ work ethic and character.

Over the past two seasons—his true sophomore and junior campaigns—Edmunds lived up to his hyped recruiting billing by combining for 215 tackles, 32.5 TFL, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. Edmunds’ elite combination of size/speed will help his NFL defense negate the league’s deep collection of mismatch-making move TEs, assuming he keeps improving in coverage.

Edmunds' ceiling is difficult to get a grip on. Edmunds is enormous, runs like a gazelle and has quick-twitch, explosive athleticism. Above, I mentioned that Smith has developed an insane capacity for tackling outside of his frame. Edmunds needs no such skill—with his length and long arms, his natural tackling radius is epically huge.

Editor’s Note: Fantasy Baseball season is here! With over 15,000 reviews, DRAFT is the highest rated fantasy sports app. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money fantasy baseball draft and a Money-Back Guarantee up to $100! Here's the link

Already a fabulous run defender, Smith’s elite athleticism makes it easy to project him as a stud in coverage as well heading into a league that airs it out on nearly 65-percent of its offensive plays. He could become one of the NFL’s best linebackers in short order.

You'll almost never see Smith get fooled by fakes. Fiery competitor. Technically sound player. Smith’s lack of length is in many ways mitigated by his preternatural ability to make tackles outside of his frame. When Vladimir Guerrero was coming up, his plate discipline was lampooned—he was seen as a player who would swing at anything, even pitches in the dirt and intentional walk offerings. That turned out to be spot on, but the thing of it was that Vladdy kept crushing at the highest level because he could hit junk pitches like nobody we’d ever seen. Roquan Smith makes tackles outside of his frame in the same way—he doesn’t need to be squared up to level you, and he doesn’t need a great angle to bring you down.

Smith was my favorite defender to watch in college football last season—and it wasn’t close. Georgia wouldn’t have beaten Oklahoma without him (nor made it to the Playoff in the first place). He’s not a heat-seeking missile—he’s a drone. He sees you when you don’t see him. He strikes from anywhere, and sometimes it appears like he’s everywhere. He’s a next-generation linebacker as an athletic super-freak with a nasty streak. His play speed and lateral agility is as good as it gets in this class, and he absolutely lays people out when he gets to the ball.

The NFL has learned to weaponize players with Smith’s skillset, and Smith may be the most evolved of all of them heading into the pros. He’s undersized, and that can be an issue when an offensive lineman locks onto him. That’s about all I’ve got from a nitpicking standpoint (and I should add that OL rarely, rarely get their hands on him).

To minimize clutter and confusion, I’ve combined my LB rankings into one list, which should give you a better idea of where I see value on an apples-to-apples basis. For each player, I’ve included a column listing best NFL position fit.

To minimize clutter and confusion, I’ve combined my LB rankings into one list, which should give you a better idea of where I see value on an apples-to-apples basis. For each player, I’ve included a column listing best NFL position fit.

1. Roquan Smith (Georgia) | 6’1/236 | NFL position: 4-3 OLB or 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: 68.1%

Player Comp: Lavonte David (hat tip: Jonah Tuls)

The NFL has learned to weaponize players with Smith’s skillset, and Smith may be the most evolved of all of them heading into the pros. He’s undersized, and that can be an issue when an offensive lineman locks onto him. That’s about all I’ve got from a nitpicking standpoint (and I should add that OL rarely, rarely get their hands on him).

Smith was my favorite defender to watch in college football last season—and it wasn’t close. Georgia wouldn’t have beaten Oklahoma without him (nor made it to the Playoff in the first place). He’s not a heat-seeking missile—he’s a drone. He sees you when you don’t see him. He strikes from anywhere, and sometimes it appears like he’s everywhere. He’s a next-generation linebacker as an athletic super-freak with a nasty streak. His play speed and lateral agility is as good as it gets in this class, and he absolutely lays people out when he gets to the ball.

You'll almost never see Smith get fooled by fakes. Fiery competitor. Technically sound player. Smith’s lack of length is in many ways mitigated by his preternatural ability to make tackles outside of his frame. When Vladimir Guerrero was coming up, his plate discipline was lampooned—he was seen as a player who would swing at anything, even pitches in the dirt and intentional walk offerings. That turned out to be spot on, but the thing of it was that Vladdy kept crushing at the highest level because he could hit junk pitches like nobody we’d ever seen. Roquan Smith makes tackles outside of his frame in the same way—he doesn’t need to be squared up to level you, and he doesn’t need a great angle to bring you down.

Already a fabulous run defender, Smith’s elite athleticism makes it easy to project him as a stud in coverage as well heading into a league that airs it out on nearly 65-percent of its offensive plays. He could become one of the NFL’s best linebackers in short order.

Editor’s Note: Fantasy Baseball season is here! With over 15,000 reviews, DRAFT is the highest rated fantasy sports app. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money fantasy baseball draft and a Money-Back Guarantee up to $100! Here's the link

2. Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) | 6’4/253 | NFL position: 4-3 MLB or 3-4 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: 69.2%

Player Comp: Anthony Barr (hat tip: Chris Trapasso)

Edmunds' ceiling is difficult to get a grip on. Edmunds is enormous, runs like a gazelle and has quick-twitch, explosive athleticism. Above, I mentioned that Smith has developed an insane capacity for tackling outside of his frame. Edmunds needs no such skill—with his length and long arms, his natural tackling radius is epically huge.

Over the past two seasons—his true sophomore and junior campaigns—Edmunds lived up to his hyped recruiting billing by combining for 215 tackles, 32.5 TFL, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. Edmunds’ elite combination of size/speed will help his NFL defense negate the league’s deep collection of mismatch-making move TEs, assuming he keeps improving in coverage.

Could turn into one of the NFL’s best linebackers if he can learn to play up his athleticism even more by camping in the film room and improving his instincts. They aren’t poor. But improving them from a B- to an A- will yield one of the scariest defenders in the game. And there’s reason to believe that there’s plenty more development to come. Not only is Edmunds the youngest player in this class, but he’s about to join Amobi Okoye (Houston Texans’ 2007 first-round selection) as just the second 19-year-old to ever be drafted into the NFL. Virginia Tech HC Justin Fuente lauds Edmunds’ work ethic and character.

3. Rashaan Evans (Alabama) | 6’2/232 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB or 4-3 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: N/A

Player Comp: Nigel Bradham (hat tip: Chris Trapasso)

Alabama doesn’t miss on its five-star linebackers, and Evans was no exception. The Crimson Tide famously plucked him out of the city limits of Auburn, Alabama—Evans’ father was an Auburn running back who lost his job once the school signed Bo Jackson.

Evans is an exceptional athlete with a physical game. He’s at his vintage best when diagnosing quickly and exploding downhill to level a ball carrier. Evans has outstanding range and the agility and smarts to evade clutter on his way to the ball. Like most Crimson Tide defenders, he’s technically sound and highly competitive. Smith can get after the quarterback when unleashed as a rusher.

Evans’ evaluation isn’t quite as clean as Smith’s or Edmunds’. He didn’t become a full-time starter until last season, and he missed time in each of the past two seasons with injury (including two games with a groin injury in 2017). That has led to some durability concerns (his 2016 injury was also groin-related). Evans also needs to learn to play with better discipline. As mentioned, he’s best when playing the hunter in pursuit. But Evans is always in that mindset, and sometimes that leads to running himself out of the play or taking a few false steps. The hope is that his instincts will improve as he gets more experience.

4. Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State) | 6’4/256 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: 97.3%

Player Comp: Early-career Karlos Dansby (hat tip: Lance Zierlein)

Vander Esch went ballistic in his first full season as a starter (half his 2016 season was wiped out with injuries), posting 141 tackles, 8.5 TFL, four sacks, four breakups, and four forced fumbles. Coming into 2017, he’d posted 47 career tackles.

After asserting himself as legitimate NFL prospect, Vander Esch went out and blew up the NFL Combine. He may look like a natural—with a big frame, long arms and ridiculous athleticism—but Vander Esch is a self-made star. He grew up in a small, 400-person Idaho city and arrived at Boise State as a zero-star walk-on. His work ethic around Boise is legendary.

The upside is high—he’s big, he’s athletic, he’s always around the ball, he covers a lot of ground in run defense and he’s strong in coverage—but Vander Esch remains a little raw due to limited collegiate starts. His technique is rudimentary, as you might expect from a player with a mere 14 collegiate starts. In conjunction with getting more mental reps, he’ll want to hit the weight room and fill out that long frame.

He isn’t a very physical linebacker, and if he never develops that nastiness, Vander Esch may ultimately become a good-but-not-great player. It’s also worth pointing out that Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell and ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Monday that a few teams had flagged Vander Esch’s medicals. Not long after, I was told by a league source that teams are looking into a pinched nerve in Vander Esch's neck, the injury he suffered along with a concussion to end his 2016 season. It's important to note that Vander Esch was completely healthy and fabulously productive last season, so this may end up being a minor issue that doesn't affect his stock in the slightest.

5. Malik Jefferson (Texas) | 6’2/236 | NFL position: 4-3 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: 89.3%

Player Comp: Lawrence Timmons (hat tip: Jonathan Tuls)

Jefferson was the nation's top linebacker coming out of high school. He enjoyed his best season last year, but Jefferson's stock fell anyway after he entered the campaign as a consensus first-round prospect.

The size/speed combo has always jumped off the tape, but Jefferson has a tendency to play out of control. He’s at his best when he’s straight attacking. When he’s asked to dissect and react, his feel for his responsibilities evaporates and he can become a little lost-puppy tentative. I tend to forgive him for a little of the delayed development because of Texas’ coaching changes during his tenure and the playing time deprived of him due to a concussion in 2016.

However, it is true that Jefferson plays a little lazy and sluggish sometimes, relishing the opportunity to deliver a blow but shirking away from blockers in a way that can be detrimental to his team. He also needs to improve in coverage. This is a top-of-Round 1 physical package with enough questions surrounding his game that he’ll likely be available on Day 2.

6. Josey Jewell (Iowa) | 6’1/234 | NFL position: 4-3 MLB or 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: 32.8%

Player Comp: Sean Lee (hat tip: Lance Zierlein)

Jewell is a personal favorite. As an Iowa alum, I don’t miss a snap of Hawkeye football. Jewell jumped off the screen constantly over the past four years. He had 51 tackles as a redshirt freshman and then topped 120 tackles each of the three years after that (433 tackles, 28 TFL, 10 sacks, six interceptions and 26 passes defended over his Hawkeye career).

Dude diagnoses quicker than the kid on “The Good Doctor.” He doesn’t get fooled, he doesn’t miss tackles, and he’s surprisingly strong in pass coverage due to his instincts. The knocks on him are size and speed, and that’ll conspire to push him down the board a bit. It’s fair to point out that he plays faster than he tests, another attribute that can be partially attributed to his smarts—he gets where he’s going as fast or faster than quicker players because he sees the play developing in his head sooner. And while he only tested in the 32nd percentile as an athlete, Jewell finished second among all linebackers with a 6.8 three-cone time—one of the 10-fastest LB three-cone times of the past decade. He also had strong shuttle times.

Jewell isn’t the biggest, fastest or most explosive, but he’s right up there in productivity, brains, diagnostic skills, character, toughness, competitiveness and agility. Some team is about to get a Day 1 starter and a tone-setter on a discount.

7. Lorenzo Carter (Georgia) | 6’5/250 | NFL position: OLB

Athletic composite percentile: 96.1%

Player Comp: Na’il Diggs (hat tip: Lance Zierlein)

It has always made me uncomfortable to read the sentence: “He’s a specimen.” But Lorenzo Carter has given me no choice... Holy cow is this dude a specimen! Carter is enormous, with a long, well-built frame, huge hands and a long wingspan. And the former five-star recruit is also a freakish athlete, ranking No. 3 in testing when combining all edge rushers and linebackers in this class (behind only Leighton Vander Esch and Matthew Thomas).

You see the speed on film, with Carter galloping all over the field to corral running backs and crashing down hard on the quarterback off the edge. Long-legged and a long strider, Carter is at his best when he has a clear path to sprint along and less effective when he has to navigate around bodies to reach the target. Carter is around the ball often. He posted 14 sacks, seven forced fumbles and five fumbles recovered at Georgia.

Carter has more of a finesse game than you’d expect with his build. He can have issues disengaging and/or holding his ground when offensive linemen latch on. Improving his play strength would help, as would adding a few moves to his pass-rushing arsenal. This is an uneven profile, to be sure, but athletic packages like this are rare. If Carter isn’t taken in Round 1, he won’t be around long on Friday night.

8. Fred Warner (BYU) | 6’3/236 | NFL position: 4-3 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: 80.4%

Player Comp: Kyle Van Noy (hat tip: Parker Hurley)

Warner is a former ballyhooed recruit who spurned USC and Washington to sign with BYU. He plays with outstanding athleticism, and his calling card, heading into a pass-happy league, is coverage chops (20 passes defended and seven interceptions with two pick-sixes at BYU). To add to his possession-change prowess, Warner also recovered five fumbles for BYU. You draft Warner with the intention of having more success against pass-catching tight ends next year.

Warner is a little thin, and it’s hard for him to disengage when a lineman gets his hands on him. He’s a reliable tackler, but he’s more finesse than enforcer in that area of the game. The NFL has realized the value in players like Warner in recent years, and Warner’s draft position figures to reflect that.

9. Arden Key (LSU) | 6’5/238 | NFL position: Edge rusher

Athletic composite percentile: N/A

Player Comp: Randy Gregory (hat tip: Jonah Tuls)

Key’s commitment to his craft is being questioned around the NFL right now. In one of the more bizarre college football stories from a year ago, Key mysteriously left the Tigers for several months in the offseason. The coaching staff cited shoulder surgery. That type of thing typically doesn’t lead to a player ghosting his squad. Here’s how Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell summarized the situation: “(NFL teams feel that) Key's off-the-field issues are similar to Randy Gregory or Tim Williams.” Key was also often injured in college and carries durability concerns.

Gregory has become the go-to comp for Key, another boom-or-bust proposition. Key is a fabulous talent, with length, flexibility and natural explosion. He posted 21 sacks in 31 career games at LSU. If it all comes together, he could easily turn into one of this class’ best edge rushers. If it doesn’t? Well, he’ll be Randy Gregory, who has one career sack and has played in only two games over the past two years.

10. Kemoko Turay (Rutgers) | 6’5/253 | NFL position: Edge rusher

Athletic composite percentile: N/A

Player Comp: Bud Dupree (hat tip: Dan Matney)

Turay will require some gamble on Draft Day to take the plunge, but his ceiling will likely convince a team to do so in Round 2. He’s extremely long, thin and explosive. Turay can bend the edge, and he knows how to use his hands. He’s better moving north-to-south than east-to-west—he has running back speed when given the chance to work up to it—and you can cripple his effectiveness by jarring him off his path.

For all his talent, Turay had a bizarre career at Rutgers. He burst onto the scene as a freshman (8.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks) but curiously went through long stretches of milk carton disappearance over the past three campaigns, in part due to injuries (eight sacks combined between 2015-2017). Turay isn’t likely to ever turn into a strong defender against the run. You invest because of the rare pass-rushing traits and hope for the best.

11. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Oklahoma) | 6’2/253 | NFL position: Edge rusher

Athletic composite percentile: 85.5%

Player Comp: Yannick Ngakoue (hat tip: Dane Brugler)

Obo is an undersized terror who posted 29.5 TFL, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles over the past two years. He lacks length but has everything else, including a big wingspan. Okoronkwo is instinctual, powerful, athletic and a dogged competitor. He makes lemonade out of his lack of height, playing low and seizing the leverage battle while maintaining his balance.

Obo was a solid run defender in college, but that’s an area of his game that may not translate neatly because his superior effort will be mitigated. Because of his frame, Obo can be knocked backwards by hard-charging linemen.

12. Genard Avery (Memphis) | 6’0/248 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB or 4-3 MLB

Athletic composite percentile: 87.4%

Player Comp: Haason Reddick (hat tip: Jonah Tuls)

A favorite of my colleague Josh Norris, Avery’s game grows on you the more you watch him. He’s short and squat, with short arms. And he’s not the most agile athlete.

Avery is a bullet-quick, north-south enforcer. Extremely productive in college, Avery posted 33 TFL and 13.5 sacks over the past two years. He makes plays all over the field due to his speed and tenacity. The Tigers played Avery all over (OLB, ILB and edge rusher) and that versatility should translate to the NFL.

13. Uchenna Nwosu (USC) | 6’2/251 | NFL position: Edge rusher

Athletic composite percentile: 57.9%

Player Comp: Kamalai Correa (hat tip: Lance Zierlein)

Nwosu didn’t start playing football full-time until his sophomore year of high school. His athleticism has greatly aided his development. He flashed in some big spots—he had eight of his 9.5 sacks in USC’s last six games, including three in the Pac-12 title against Stanford and two in the bowl game against Ohio State—but disappeared in others.

He should turn into a quality edge rusher, though he isn’t getting any longer. Doesn’t show the best against the run, though he does appear to be strong in coverage (five passes defended in the regular season against Stanford, 13 in sum along with an interception). For those reasons, he’s best kept in his collegiate role as a 3-4 OLB who can rush the passer or drop back into coverage and steer clear of traffic as much as possible.

14. Tegray Scales (Indiana) | 6’0/230 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB or 4-3 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: N/A

Player Comp: Kevin Pierre-Louis (hat tip: Dan Matney)

Scales is another personal favorite. He posted a ridiculous 36 TFL and 13 sacks over the past two years, making up for a lack of size and strength with outstanding diagnostic skills and a never-say-die motor. True sideline-to-sideline player who plays faster than he tests.

His frame isn’t much different than Roquan Smith’s, but Scales lacks Smith’s athletic ability. Similarly to Josey Jewell, Scales appears faster than he really is because he’s so quick to diagnose, consistently arriving home faster than his profile would suggest he’s capable of. Scales is also a quality cover man, recording eight picks and 16 passes defended for the Hoosiers. Scales doesn’t look like much and he’s limited athletically, but I’d bet he provides strong ROI on his draft slot.

15. Darius Leonard (South Carolina State) | 6’2/234 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB or a 4-3 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: N/A

Player Comp: C.J. Mosley (hat tip: Chris Trapasso)

Leonard has size and play strength concerns, but athleticism isn’t an issue. Explosive player who covers a lot of ground in both run defense and in coverage. Leonard comes equipped with long arms and a well-rounded game.

He could use a year to learn and improve his technique. He'll help on special teams in the meantime. If you’re patient, Leonard could turn into a strong starter in short order.

16. Dorance Armstrong, Jr. (Kansas) | 6’4/257 | NFL position: Edge rusher

Athletic composite percentile: 28.4%

Player Comp: Leonard Floyd (hat tip: Jake Perper)

Armstrong blends a long frame with quick-twitch athleticism. Smart player with a good feel for play development. Had a bunch of hype heading into last season, and then his numbers fell off a cliff. That’s explainable: Kansas, one of the country’s 20-worst teams, arguably only had one other NFL-caliber defender—it was easy enough to scheme away from and double-team Armstrong, and KU did him no favors by asking him to occupy blockers and set the edge, both areas of weakness.

Since Armstrong was playing out of position as a 4-3 DE, his lack of strength became an issue when schemed against. In the NFL, he’s likely in for a move to 3-4 OLB—the frame just doesn’t look like it can add much more bulk. He’s going to need some work, and probably isn’t a fit for some teams, but Armstrong could thrive if he finds the right situation and coaching staff.

17. Shaquem Griffin (Central Florida) | 6’0/227 | NFL position: 4-3 OLB or 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: 77.3%

Player Comp: Su’a Cravens (hat tip: Lance Zierlein)

The most inspirational college football/NFL Draft story I’ve seen since starting this job four years ago, Griffin is also a flashy player who’s an absolute blast to watch. Griffin lost his left hand as a child due to a rare prenatal condition called Amniotic band syndrome. No matter, he went on to become one of college football’s best defenders, earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and piling up 164 tackles, 33.5 TFL, 18.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and two interceptions over the past two seasons. Despite his handicap, Griffin is strong in coverage.

Griffin’s game is predicated on four things: speed, burst, smarts and desire. He’s insatiable on the field and he never, ever tires. If I were doing cross-sport comparisons, I’d liken him to the UFC’s Frankie Edgar, a tough-as-nails fighter with outstanding speed, a huge heart and cardio for days. We don’t often talk about cardio with prospects, but we should with Griffin. This dude doesn’t just have a “strong motor”—he doesn’t tire, period. If you’re new to his game, check out the Auburn tape. In a fast-paced, physically grueling affair, Griffin dominated until the clock struck 0, posting 12 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks to earn Peach Bowl Defensive MVP honors.

Griffin will always struggle with play strength, and he isn’t likely to add much more weight. At worst, you’re looking at a special teams menace who’ll be a plus in sub-packages. But it should surprise nobody if Griffin is starting within the next few years as a linebacker in the Deion Jones mold.

18. Jerome Baker (Ohio State) | 6’1/229 | NFL position: 4-3 OLB or 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: 85.8%

Player Comp: Justin Durant (hat tip: Jonathan Tuls)

A ballyhooed prep recruit, Baker is a new-age linebacker who lacks size but brings superb athleticism. Baker uses that ranginess to rack up tackles (155 over the past two seasons) and show well in coverage.

Baker will make plenty of tackles when clean, but he’s dead if a lineman gets his hands on him. Baker is also remains exceedingly raw, playing with poor technique and anticipation. That last sentence is the rub, here. Baker isn’t getting any stronger, so to fulfill his potential he’ll need strong coaching and a willingness to park himself in the film room afterhours. One of the LB class’ bigger boom-or-bust propositions.

19. Jeff Holland (Auburn) | 6’1/249 | NFL position: Edge rusher

Athletic composite percentile: 12.0%

Player Comp: Jeremiah Attaochu (hat tip: Dane Brugler)

Holland was a revelation last year, taking over for Carl Lawson and becoming one of the nation’s most enjoyable players to watch. He competes like his soul itself has been wagered on each play. Bad intentioned, violent player who adapted a “Sensei Mud” on-field alter ego after training in hand-to-hand combat. Here’s hoping we see plenty of his Mortal Combat finishing moves and bow celebrations in the NFL.

If Holland was three inches taller, 15 pounds heavier and a bit looser in his trunk, we’d be talking about a no-doubt first-rounder. I want him on my team, but I have no idea what to do with him. Typing this sentence in a Minneapolis coffee shop, I’m utterly convinced that I’ve either rated Holland five spots too low, or 10 spots too high.

If you’re looking at him with optimism, you see a player whose limitations will be overcome by a tremendous conversion of speed to power and a warrior’s spirit. If you’re being pessimistic, you see a tweener who’s too small to play on the line and lacks the height or fluidity to cleanly project as a plus 3-4 OLB. I’ve typed many words only to conclude with ¯\_(”)_/¯. I’ll say this, though: If Holland is still available heading into Saturday (Day 3), I’m pouncing. Players like this squeeze everything they have out of themselves. If there’s a way, I trust that Holland will find it.

20. Oren Burks (Vanderbilt) | 6’3/233 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: 94.9%

Player Comp: Tahir Whitehead with more athletic juice (hat tip: Lance Zierlein)

An outstanding athlete in shorts and on the field, Burks is a versatile playmaker who played some safety for the Commodores. He was a stud LB/S hybrid in college, but his projection to the next level isn’t quite as clean. Burks looks like a linebacker, but his game is more like that of a safety, with poor play strength as a tackler and when blocked. If you get your hands on him, he’s dead to rights.

Burks has something of a tweener profile, but he absolutely could surprise at the NFL due to his size, athleticism and coverage chops.

21. Christian Sam (Arizona State) | 6’1/244 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB or 4-3 MLB

Athletic composite percentile: 39.7%

Player Comp: Stephone Anthony (hat tip: Matt Miller)

In my pre-Combine rankings, I noted that “Sam may be getting overlooked a little bit.” That remains the case. He has good size, instincts and on-field athleticism. Sam was extremely productive after coming to ASU as a hyped recruit, with a knack for getting to the ball (127 tackles last year to rank among the leaders in the FBS).

I expected him to test better than he did at the NFL Combine. Between that and a small tackling strike zone (he’s short and has short arms), Sam should be available on a discount on Draft Day. It would be no surprise if he developed into a starter.

22. Dorian O'Daniel (Clemson) | 6’1/223 | NFL position: 4-3 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: 60.4%

Player Comp: Corey Littleton (hat tip: Derrik Klasson)

O’Daniel flashed in 2016, but he really came on last season in posting 103 tackles, 11.5 TFL, five sacks, three forced fumbles, five passes defended and two interceptions en route to Second-Team All-American honors.

He’s a plus athlete and a hard worker. Coaches rave about him. O’Daniel puts his athleticism to good use in coverage, where he showed the capacity to cover both tight ends and slot receivers. He’s also shown that he can be an effective blitzer. Because of his small frame and poor play strength, however, O’Daniel projects as a net negative against the run. That caps the ceiling considerably.

23. Micah Kiser (Virginia) | 6’0/238 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB or 4-3 MLB

Athletic composite percentile: 68.4%

Player Comp: Poor man’s Reggie Ragland (hat tip: Ben Natan)

Kiser is an old-school enforcer, but on the field he moves like your uncle in your family’s annual Thanksgiving day football game. Big-time production in college, but may struggle in translation as he heads to the pass-happy NFL. The hope is that he’ll turn into a strong early-down player. Kiser did test better than expected, but I’m going to trust my read with regards to his athleticism.

24. Kylie Fitts (Utah) I 6’4/263 | NFL position: 3-4 OLB or 4-3 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: 82.1%

Player comp: Jason Babin (hat tip: Jonathan Tuls/Parker Henry)

Fitts is a former four-star recruit who wasn’t able to make good on his promise with the Utes due to injuries. He’s broken a wrist and a foot, and he spent last season dogged by nagging ankle and shoulder injuries.

If he can stay healthy—an enormous if—Fitts could prove to be a bargain. He’s a good athlete with a crafty game. Fitts has showed some promise in coverage, but he needs to improve against the run.

25. Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) | 6’1/246 | NFL position: Edge rusher

Athletic composite percentile: 78.4%

Player Comp: Mario Addison (hat tip: Lance Zierlein)

Jacobs emerged as a legitimate NFL prospect after taking over T.J. Watt’s old post last season. He’s short, but Jacobs has long arms and athleticism in spades to compensate. Jacobs is a former basketball player with the agility and body control you’d expect from a hooper. But with limited experience and a raw game, he’s a pure project at this point.

26. Jack Cichy (Wisconsin) | 6’2/238 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: N/A

Player Comp: Nick Kwiatkoski (hat tip: Matt Miller)

Cichy declared for the draft after missing all of last season with a knee injury (ACL). That came after he missed half of the 2016 season with a torn pec. Cichy ended up starting only 11 games in college.

On tape, he acquits himself as being sharp as a tack, quick to diagnose and get after it. As long as he gets there, he’s making the play, with a game that’s both physical and technically sound. Cichy, however, is a mediocre athlete with durability concerns. That’ll knock him into Day 3.

27. Marquis Haynes (Ole Miss) | 6’2/235 | NFL position: Edge rusher

Athletic composite percentile: 38.9%

Player Comp: Carl Lawson (hat tip: Austin Baumer)

Arguably the best pass rusher in Ole Miss history, Haynes is coming off an obscenely productive career (32 sacks, 47.5 TFL, 12 forced fumbles).

I’m unsure how he fits into the NFL, however, because he’s too small and weak against the run to play DE and he doesn’t have the coverage experience or athleticism to cleanly project a career as an OLB. He’ll have to make it as a situational edge rusher, and that may also be his ceiling.

28. Skai Moore (South Carolina) | 6’2/226 | NFL position: 4-3 OLB

Athletic composite percentile: 31.3%

Player Comp: D'Qwell Jackson (hat tip: Matt Miller)

Moore was all sorts of fun to watch in college, but he’s small, below-average athletically and has medical concerns (a herniated neck disc wiped out his 2016 season). He’s a smart player who should stick around if his body doesn’t betray him.

29. Mike McCray (Michigan) | 6’1/243 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB or 4-3 MLB

Athletic composite percentile: 33.2%

Player Comp: Max Bullough (hat tip: Matt Miller)

McCray has a lot in common with Micah Kiser, only McCray isn’t as athletic and he comes with durability concerns after missing the 2015 season with shoulder surgery.

30. Shaun Dion Hamilton (Alabama) | 5’11/229 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: N/A

Player Comp: Poor man's Chris Borland (hat tip: Ben Natan)

Hamilton is like a so-so No. 2 hitter in a lineup that has Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton batting behind him: He gets more pitches to hit, which may artificially inflate our opinion of him. In Hamilton’s case, he’s an intelligent player with very good instincts and technique who’s too small to carry the athleticism and durability concerns (two straight season-ending knee injuries) he comes with. All of his skills played up from playing behind Alabama’s elite defensive lines, while few of his weaknesses were exposed.

31. Matthew Thomas (Florida State) | 6’3/233 | NFL position: 3-4 ILB

Athletic composite percentile: 98.3%

Player Comp: Poor man’s Kamalei Correa (hat tip: Dan Matney)

Thomas is a former five-star recruit who went supernova at the NFL Combine. I can’t vouch for him beyond that.

Thomas tested far more athletically than he plays. He has a tentative inclination on the field and he's easy to block. Thomas also has durability and character concerns after he missed time with assorted injuries, suspensions and academic issues at FSU. Not for me. Likely to be overdrafted.

32. Keishawn Bierria (Washington) | 6’2/230 | NFL position: 4-3 MLB

Athletic composite percentile: 21.4%

Player Comp: Paul Worrilow (hat tip: Matt Miller)

Athletic concerns likely limit Bierria to special teams contributor and career backup. He’s a gamer lacking in size, bulk and athleticism.

33. Peter Kalambayi (Stanford)

34. Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Western Kentucky)

35. Jason Cabinda (Penn State)

36. Kenny Young (UCLA)

37. Garret Dooley (Wisconsin)

38. Frank Ginda (San Jose State)

39. Andre Smith (UNC)

40. Chris Covington (Indiana)

41. Ja'Whaun Bentley (Purdue)

42. Zaire Franklin (Syracuse)

43. Nick DeLuca (North Dakota State)

44. Azeem Victor (Washington)

45. Davin Bellamy (Georgia)

46. Quentin Poling (Ohio)

47. Tre Williams (Auburn)

48. Chris Worley (Ohio State)

49. Anthony Winbush (Ball State)

50. Joel Lanning (Iowa State)