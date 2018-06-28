CFB Storylines of the Week

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Eventually, presumably, they’ll actually have to develop a quarterback of their own. They haven’t seriously attempted to do so since the ill-fated run of Brandon Harris . All of this brings us to Parrish, a track athlete who has shown tremendous improvement in his passing over the past year, morphing from a run-first (sometimes close to run-only) ground threat to a true dual-threat quarterback. His upside is tantalizing in an athletic-but-raw kind of way. We’re not going to bury Brennan or Narcisse quite yet, but if neither can mount a serious challenge to Burrow, Parrish is going to have an opportunity in one year. How ready he might be to take advantage of said opportunity will largely depend on just how far along he’s able to progress in his passing acumen.

6. LSU has maybe possibly fingers crossed found a quarterback of the future in four-star Peter Parrish , who committed to the Tigers last Friday. Another quarterback of the future, anyway. It seems that every time the Tigers pick up a commitment in recent times, he’ll be the one to right the ship. That’s what they said about Myles Brennan coming out of high school. That’s what they said about Lowell Narcisse . And then Ohio State’s Joe Burrow looked at the depth chart and was like, “Nah, I can swing there” before transferring over as a graduate in the spring. That’s after two years of Purdue transfer Danny Etling .

As we mentioned, though, not everything came up golden this week. Losing the pledge of four-star QB Dwan Mathis hurts in and of itself, but what makes it sting all the more is the fact that he opted in with conference foe Ohio State. Still, as unpalatable as that might be, it’s hard to overstate the importance of Dobbs’ commitment. There was a brief stretch where it looked like scandal at Michigan State might actually bring down HC Mark Dantonio , but he weathered that storm, is readying for a potential surprise run at the Big Ten and just landed the biggest recruit in program history. Things have turned around pretty well in East Lansing.

5. Michigan State both won in a major way and lost in a major way on the recruiting trail this past week. As positive people, we’ll start off with the major victory. That would be in gaining the pledge of five-star 2019 T Devontae Dobbs . A historic pledge for Sparty, that one, as his ranking of No. 7 on the ESPN 300 makes him the highest-ranked player to ever commit to the program. He could play either tackle or guard depending on how his 6-foot-5, 304-pound frame fills out over the next year-plus.

4. When Tyler Hilinski ’s parents appeared on ‘Good Morning America,’ they revealed that their son’s brain had been examined at the Mayo Clinic following the Washington State quarterback’s suicide in January. Signs of CTE were discovered, in what they said looked like the brain of a 65-year-old man. The sobering nature of the information is even starker when considering the fact that Hilinski was never definitively documented as having a concussion, either in high school or at Washington State. That the CTE could have been brought on simply due to the regular pounding of the sport is disquieting, especially in the face of the tragic ending to Hilinski’s story.

Bryant had his pro day-style workout on Monday , turning in 40-yard dash times of 4.45 seconds and 4.52 seconds, with 14 NFL teams sending representatives to watch him put through the paces. Beal -- who could potentially go off the board as early as the second round in July -- will have his workout on Thursday .

3. Another few notes on the supplemental draft, here. Leading off, we have a new entrant into the proceedings. NFLDraftScout.com’s Rob Rang reported early in the week that Oregon State LB Bright Ugwoegbu will be joining candidates Sam Beal , Adonis Alexander and Brandon Bryant as a hopeful to be selected on July 11. Ugwoegbu started 20 games during his career in Corvallis, but was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules in the spring, after which he left the program. While we view Beal, Alexander and Bryant as realistic prospects to varying degrees, it’s unlikely that Ugwoegbu will be drafted upcoming.

We’ll throw in with the scout’s claims. This class is less impressive at the position and there’s a reason names like Nick Bosa and Ed Oliver are consistently forwarded as potential No. 1 selections. That said, NFL teams react to warm bodies at quarterback the way zombies react to library patrons reading physics books and Justin Herbert is going to look juicy enough considering the position has a steep, steep drop-off. We saw this two years ago, when position scarcity had three signal-callers off the board in the top-15 picks and then a drought until the Browns selected DeShone Kizer at No. 52. We could see a similar kind of top-heavy breakdown next spring.

Of course, the NFL digging Lincoln Riley and Lincoln Riley digging the NFL are not mutually exclusive. At least at this time, the infatuation is one-sided. Riley told Breer that it would be “really difficult” to jump ship on the Sooners, though he did not rule out the possibility altogether for down the road. Realistically, he’s probably too embryonic in his coaching career -- and with a successful, contending program at that -- that he’s not going to seriously consider overtures in the short term.

7. The transfer wheels have mostly slowed down now that we’ve hit summer in earnest, but they haven’t stopped altogether. We’re guessing they never really stop in Boca Raton to begin with. Indiana redshirt freshman QB Nick Tronti is reportedly transferring to FAU. Now, he won’t be eligible to play during the coming season due to NCAA regulations, but Tronti wasn’t going to realistically be in play in this summer’s battle between Oklahoma transfer Chris Robison and De’Andre Johnson. Come this time next year, though, he’ll have his chance to try for a serious push. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. FAU has become a transfer hot spot with Lane Kiffin coaching up the program.





8. First words that you think of when you think of the 2018 Wisconsin Badgers, go! We’re guessing things like “defense” and names like “Jonathan Taylor” and “Paul Chryst.” What about “Manning Passing Academy throwing competition champion Alex Hornibrook”? Admittedly, it’s a little bit wordy. But Hornibrook showed out against the likes of Jake Browning, Trace McSorley, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts. Hornibrook was the only one of the throwers who hit the golf cart target moving down the sideline, for one thing.





Wisconsin’s not going to suddenly unleash a a Badger Raid on the world this year, but Hornibrook’s developed into a nice little player, one who averaged 8.3 YPA in 2017 while posting a 25/15 TD/INT ratio and completing 62.3-percent of his passes. It’s difficult to say that a consensus top-10 team is underrated, but you could make that case for the offense. They’re going to be a serious Playoff contender if Hornibrook can cut down on his mistakes.





9. While we’re seeing some big-time pledges from the 2019 class this summer -- just aforementioned, Michigan State’s addition of five-star T Devontae Dobbs -- one major chess piece isn’t going to fall for a while. That would be five-star C Clay Webb, who’s not really doing this whole recruiting thing like most of the rest of the class. He doesn’t have a leader for his pledge, he has attended camps at four schools and that’s that in terms of visits, he doesn’t even know if he’ll use all five of his allotted official visits. Indeed, Webb told Rivals this week that he will not make his pledge until December, when he signs his letter of intent during the early window.





The tangible offshoot of this is that one of, say, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Georgia is going to be left scrambling in January. Those are four programs that have been linked to the publicity-shy center prospect, but with the December signing period in effect, what could end up happening is that a contender for his pledge will leave open that scholarship, only to watch him head elsewhere, which will leave them working in a vastly reduced January/February pool





10. We touched on an odd situation with Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder and HC Mike Gundy last week, with Holder publicly criticizing Gundy’s recruiting efforts. He’s backpedaled on that criticism, saying that he wishes that he had actually challenged himself, rather than Gundy. Diplomatic enough talk, though we’ll certainly remember this if there are any rumblings relating to either Gundy’s job security or his willingness to explore other options in the fall.





In the meantime, the school has been handing out all kinds of checks to the assistant coaching staff, most notable among those to receive a raise being OC Mike Yurcich, who netted a bump from $600,000 annually to $800,000 annually. He is now the highest-paid assistant in program history. And he wasn’t alone in earning some additional money for Christmas shopping. Every member of Gundy’s staff received a raise of at least $18,000.





Take it or leave it: A grand idea for the week





We posit -- Iowa should open up their passing game





This is an idea I’ve kicked around with friend and colleague Thor Nystrom of late. That of OC Brian Ferentz taking a step into the unknown and trying his hand at an increased passing attack. There’s a number of reasons this is not only an entertaining move in theory, but also a smart one in actuality. First, what Iowa’s lost. Gone are running backs Akrum Wadley and (we swear he was there) James Butler, crucial losses, but just as crucially -- more crucially, really -- Iowa’s out quite a bit of interior beef in C James Daniels and guards Sean Welsh and Ike Boettger. So not only do the Hawkeyes have to replace their starting running backs, they’ll likewise have to replace the interior linemen who would theoretically be paving the way for a ground game this season.





Oh, and Iowa’s rushing offense wasn’t, you know, good last season. Courtesy of SB Nation’s Bill Connelly, the Hawkeyes ranked a perplexing 65th in rushing S&P+. Their passing game was considerably more transcendent, sporting an S&P+ ranking of 23rd. The pieces are there to continue this trend, and as Thor forwarded to me, Iowa’s smoothest path to improving their running game is actually to zig rather than zag, using the pass to set up the run.





It’s going to require continued improvement from QB Nathan Stanley (2,432 passing yards; 55.8-percent completions; 26/6 TD/INT ratio last year), a pro-style thrower with some degree of NFL intrigue who will have plenty of help around him, led by star TE Noah Fant (plus strong backup T.J. Hockenson), tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs and wideouts Nick Easley and Ihmire Smith-Marsette. That’s a whole lot of talent that would be more conducive to a passing game than a running game. An unproven running game at that, with Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin having combined for 65 rushes a year ago. Kelly-Martin is more lightning to Young’s thunder and would have use in the passing game, too.





If you’re looking for an example of a traditional pro-style, run-first offense which leaned on the aerial assault when the talent dictated as much, Arkansas circa 2015 would make for a palatable model for Iowa to mimic. That season -- Brandon Allen’s final one in Fayetteville -- the Razorbacks finished No. 1 in passing S&P+. They did so with Allen attempting 370 passes, 19 more attempts than Stanley a year ago. Therein lies the rub. In order for Iowa to reach that kind of level, where they’re working with a top-10 passing offense, Stanley is going to need to take steps forward in his efficiency. Sticking with our Razorbacks example, Allen hit on 65.9% of his passes in 2015, 10 full percentage points higher than Stanley in 2017, though it should be noted that the Iowa gunslinger wasn’t groping in the dark all over the field, as he completed a respectable 64.4% of his throws between the hashes. If he can start hitting on throws to the sideline, too, those numbers could begin to even up closer to Allen’s. We’re not arguing that Iowa should transition to an Air Raid -- though that would be something -- more that they can and should make adjustments to fit their talent. Especially if Stanley is ready to take the keys to the car.