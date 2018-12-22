ATS Confidence Pool Picks

Saturday, December 22, 2018

13. Music City Bowl (December 28) -- Purdue +4 Auburn -- Just how much does Auburn want to even play in this game? Just how much does Auburn want to play football at all? A year ago, the Tigers had motivation issues against UCF after they came up just short of a Playoff berth. And then they dragged themselves to a 7-5 2018 season. Jarrett Stidham is heading to the draft, Gus Malzahn appears to just be living on a hot seat, and more than anything, we imagine that this entire crew just wishes it was 2019 already. Purdue, meanwhile, will be riding into this game on the joyful high of HC Jeff Brohm opting not to jump ship over to Louisville. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Boilermakers sprung the outright upset.

12. Citrus Bowl (January 1) -- Kentucky +6.5 Penn State -- This is not the Nittany Lions team of a year ago. That much has become clear. Last year’s team saw a perfect troika in QB Trace McSorley , RB Saquon Barkley and OC Joe Moorhead . With Barkley and Moorhead gone, McSorley has struggled to truly spark in the passing game, with Penn State entering this bowl game with an S&P+ No. 65 passing attack. Kentucky has serious issues on offense outside of star RB Benny Snell , but they also have a rock-solid awesome defense (S&P+ No. 11!). McSorley will get his yards on the ground, and Miles Sanders could have a nice game, but don’t expect a ton of points on the scoreboard from either squad. We’ll take the rock-solid awesome defense in that case.

11. Pinstripe Bowl (December 26) -- Miami -3 Wisconsin -- The Hurricanes have not had a good week to say the least, with Miami being shown up by Florida repeatedly at the start of the early signing period and several just-plain-strange stories cropping up in the preceding days. All of it has been enough to make you wonder whether HC Mark Richt truly has grasp on the reigns, here. Not all is sunshine and roses on the Wisconsin side, though, as QB Alex Hornibrook has been ruled out for the contest due to recurring concussion symptoms (always a scary proposition). Both of these are exceedingly disappointing outfits, but we prefer Miami, which still possesses an elite defense -- and most notably, here, an elite run defense. Jonathan Taylor ’s not going to be running wild in this spot.

10. Alamo Bowl (December 28) -- Iowa State +3.5 Washington State -- As regular readers and listeners of the Rotoworld College Football Podcast may be aware, your faithful correspondent resides in Pullman, Washington, and is very well-acquainted with the Cougars. This one’s a trap. One problem for WSU, in a roundabout way, is that they close each regular season with the Apple Cup, a game which Washington State has a tendency to lose. So the most recent film Matt Campbell and crew are watching right now is of Washington State being shut down offensively. The Cyclones are a nightmare team for WSU. They play in the most offensively-explosive conference in the country and Campbell has specifically built his defense to stop the Air Raids and spreads of the world. It shows. Iowa State possesses an S&P+ No. 23 pass defense.

9. Rose Bowl (January 1) -- Ohio State -6.5 Washington -- As much as we adore the work of Coach Pete over in Seattle, we like Dwayne Haskins to make a major statement before making a potential draft declaration (the winds are blowing toward a declaration). For the Buckeyes, the key in this contest will be to maintain drives, because they figure to be mostly limited in terms of ripping off longer passing plays. Washington possesses the nation’s best pass defense against explosion. They’re only an S&P+ No. 51 against aerial efficiency, though. Ohio State ranks No. 3 on the offensive side of that coin. We would not be stunned if Washington hung closer than expected, but in the same breath, we think that OSU’s one specific advantage in efficiency is going to show out as the game wears on.

8. Sun Bowl (December 31) -- Pitt +6 Stanford -- You have to something better to do on your New Year’s Eve than watch this game. That said, we like Pitt by a fair amount, here, mainly due to their running game behind Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall . That ground game is Pitt’s one saving grace. Stanford’s one saving grace offensively is their ability to occasionally blast off for a big play, but it happens less often than you would think. Especially in the running game. Somehow, a Bryce Love -led attack ranks just No. 63 in rushing explosion. Their other advanced rushing metrics are considerably worse than that. Stanford can do some things with K.J. Costello and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the passing game, but they do not do them nearly often enough for it to make up for the near complete lack of a rushing attack. We’re not pounding the drum for Pitt as anything more than an average ACC team, but Stanford’s no more dynamic.

7. Peach Bowl (January 1) -- Florida +6.5 Michigan -- When speaking with my podcast co-host, Thor Nystrom, earlier this week, we fell on different sides of this game, with Thor on Florida and your faithful correspondent on Michigan. Since that conversation, Michigan LB Devin Bush and RB Karan Higdon announced that they would not be playing in this bowl. We’ve known for weeks that star defensive lineman Rashan Gary would not be playing in the game. Loathe as we are to flip from the Wolverines, we are more loathe to lose money. Congratulations, Gators, we like you, now. If there’s one small sliver of light for UM -- we don’t think it will matter, here -- Shea Patterson has announced that he will be returning for the 2019 season.

6. Cheez-It Bowl (December 26) -- Cal -1 TCU -- The name is just spectacular, and we’re hoping for some fun commercials. That’s about the extent of our expectation for this game. Jokes aside, Justin Wilcox has done a phenomenal job to build up the Golden Bears in just two years, particularly on the defensive side. The Horned Frogs, too, offer up a nice defense. There’s little to say about the offenses of either team. We’re looking forward to seeing TCU WR Jalen Reagor and Cal RB Patrick Laird . Beyond that, shrug. This won’t be a particularly palatable watch, but we do like Cal’s defense enough to take them as a slight favorite in this spot. We never seriously considered assigning double-digit confidence points to this game.

5. Sugar Bowl (January 1) -- Georgia -13 Texas -- We really like Georgia in this spot, but are tempering our confidence points against the double-digit spread due to our respect for Texas HC Tom Herman ’s ever-transcendent ability to cover as a large underdog. Respect out of the way, we think that Texas will have issues running the ball, meaning that Sam Ehlinger will be forced to throw into the teeth of what’s one of the best pass defenses in the country. Offensively, our expectation is that UGA QB Jake Fromm should be able to do damage against a Texas defense ranked S&P+ No. 95 against pass explosion.

4. Military Bowl -- Cincinnati -5.5 Virginia Tech -- Disregard the names, because this is not a Virginia Tech team which is on solid footing, at all. The Hokies needed to win their final two games just to make it into this bowl. Cincinnati was on the verge of even big things up until UCF handled them in the penultimate game of the campaign, but they’ve had more than enough time to lick their wounds from that sour defeat. S&P+ ranks their defense as the No. 19 unit in the country. Unless Virginia Tech QB Ryan Willis is able to hit consistently on some bigger plays -- Cincinnati does struggle to contain more explosive passes at times -- the Hokies are going to be in trouble.

3. Fiesta Bowl (January 1) -- UCF +7 LSU -- We like the Knights, here, but not enough to put any sort of significant confidence points on their fair name. While UCF will be without star QB McKenzie Milton in this one, we think they’ll be able to scrape together a respectable game plan with backup-turned-starter Darriel Mack by the time of kickoff. Expect it to be a run-heavy attack. LSU possesses an S&P+ No. 66 run defense when it comes to limiting efficient attacks. That’s UCF’s clear strength (S&P+ No. 20) with Milton out. While Mack might not be able to do much as a passer in this spot -- we do like that the Tigers will be without star corner Greedy Williams -- RBs Adrian Killins and Greg McCrae are going to do wonders to make his life easier when the game flow does necessitate some passing flourishes. It’s possible that the Knights are simply out-talented here, of course, and that’s why we’re not weighting this one higher. We do enjoy that they’re dealing with an OK-but-no-great-shakes LSU offense in this spot.

2. Belk Bowl (December 29) -- Virginia +5.5 South Carolina -- We’ll say up front, we really have enjoyed the offensive development we’ve seen out of the Gamecocks this season. It hasn’t been perfect, but QB Jake Bentley threw nine more touchdown passes than a year ago while bumping up both his yards-per-attempt and his completion percentage. What sways us toward the Cavaliers, then? That would be Virginia’s pass defense, which ranks an S&P+ No. 27. That defense should be able neutralize Bentley. He might still be able to pop them for some longer passing plays, but if UVA can nullify South Carolina’s offensive strength they don’t have the caliber of running game that would be needed to keep the offensive flow going.

1. Holiday Bowl (December 31) -- Northwestern +7 Utah -- This one gives us a headache just thinking about it. Both the Wildcats and Utes possess strong defenses and generally play close games. This is the kind of spot that should play for the Wildcats, though. They don’t have the offense that can keep up in a shootout, but they should be more than happy to have it out with field position in what should be a phone booth fight kind of a game. Our major trepidation here comes in opposing Kyle Whittingham , who is something of a bowl wizard (he’s 12-1 all-time in bowl games). We ultimately prefer to take the points in what we view as a likely close game.

Every year, I join an ATS confidence pool which begins midway through bowl season, covering the final bowls before Christmas through New Year’s. The appeal of doing a pool this way is that it allows you to focus on the wheat separated from the chaff. These are (ostensibly, anyway) the best bowl matchups. Lines referenced are the Vegas Insider consensus as of Friday, December 21. Our weighted ATS picks follow below.

14. Birmingham Bowl (December 22) -- Wake Forest +3.5 Memphis -- This would be a different conversation if star Tigers RB Darrell Henderson was playing in the game, but he’s not. Henderson is sprinting off into draft prep, instead. As much as we enjoy the work of RB Patrick Taylor, he’s not equipped to break off the same kinds of game-breaking runs that Henderson did. The offense is going to suffer without their star. We aren’t fans of Memphis QB Brady White ‘round these parts, either. We would like this one even more if Wake Forest WR Greg Dortch would be suiting up for the Demon Deacons, but alas, he will be sidelined from action with a finger injury.





15. Armed Forces Bowl (December 22) -- Army -6 Houston -- We loved the Cougars coming into the season, but the Cougars team playing in this bowl will not be that one. Instead it will be a D’Eriq King-less, Ed Oliver-less, Kendal Briles-potentially-distracted one. Army, meanwhile, is on the verge of posting their best season in program history. The Houston side is filled with question marks galore, always red flags in bowl handicaps. Army has only exclamation points on their side. Unless Briles is able to come up with some offensive smoke and mirrors, we see the Black Knights carving up the clock and steadily pulling away on the scoreboard.





16. Outback Bowl (January 1) -- Iowa +7 Mississippi State -- Outright, we’d like to say that we think that Iowa will not only cover, here, but has a strong chance to pull off the outright upset. It’s a matchup that suits them well. The Bulldogs are a run-heavy team with an inaccurate passer running the ship. That’s the kind of outfit that a disciplined Iowa defense can hold down. The Hawkeyes possess S&P+’s No. 23 run defense (No. 20 overall defense). We don’t foresee Iowa to be able to put up much of an offensive challenge, either. Phone booth fight all the way, and viewing it as such, we’ll happily take the points.





17. Quick Lane Bowl (December 26) -- Minnesota +5.5 Georgia Tech -- There’s all kinds of oddity happening under the surface with the Gophers, as the team will be suspending seven players -- including one starter -- for this game. They’ll also be out offensive lineman Darnell Greene, who has already hired an agent and thus will not be playing in this game. That being said, so long as RB Mohamed Ibrahim is not among the suspended, we like Minnesota to do damage against a porous Georgia Tech rushing defense (S&P+ No. 90), which should open up a few downfield passes to WR Tyler Johnson. The Yellow Jackets will be looking to send HC Paul Johnson out the door with a win. We think they get him that. We don’t think they get him that in a comfortable game.





18. Independence Bowl (December 27) -- Temple -3.5 Duke -- The Owls turned in a low-key strong season, with their most impressive work coming down the stretch, with six wins in their last seven games. The lone loss was a 12-point defeat at the hands of still-undefeated UCF. They pulled off this feat thanks to the best (!) pass defense in the country by S&P+ metrics. Bet you didn’t see that coming. It’s going to be a tough day for NFL QB prospect Daniel Jones. Now, the Owls are dealing with the loss of their head coach, as Geoff Collins took the Georgia Tech gig earlier this month, but they moved smartly to pick up Miami DC Manny Diaz as his replacement. Diaz will be coaching through the Pinstripe Bowl with the Hurricanes, but there’s at least a level of stability being installed, here. We don’t think Collins’ absence will have a tangible negative impact on this game.





19. Hawaii Bowl (December 22) -- Louisiana Tech +1 Hawaii -- The wrong team is favored, here. While the Warriors do get this one at home, and they’ve had several weeks to rest up their weary bones after a typically lengthy travel schedule during the campaign, that time off has two sharp edges. Sure, Hawaii gets to recharge their batteries. But that’s also three weeks for Bulldogs HC Skip Holtz to watch film on the run-and-shoot, essentially a skeptic rewatching a magic trick over and over again until they figure out the sleight of hand used. No smoke and mirrors with Hawaii’s defense. It’s just bad. Louisiana Tech will score points in this one. For all of their in-season pyrotechnics, we don’t think that Hawaii will be able to do a ton offensively in this one.





20. Gator Bowl (December 31) -- NC State +7 Texas A&M -- This one opened with Texas A&M as a 4.5-point favorite. We would have liked the Wolfpack even at that line. With it blowing up to a touchdown over the past few weeks, we’re thrilled. This is a game where NC State simply matches up exceedingly well. Dave Doeren’s boys bring a strong passing offense (S&P+ No. 13) to bear against an Aggies pass defense which ranks an S&P+ 88. Watch Ryan Finley absolutely shred, here. This line feels ove-rinflated to the point of bursting.





21. Redbox Bowl (December 31) -- Michigan State +3 Oregon -- We liked this one even more before draft-bound CB Justin Layne announced that he would be sitting out the contest. Layne’s absence should open the door for Justin Herbert to do a few more things. That said, the dirty secret about Oregon this year is that they actually haven’t lit the world on fire offensively, even with Justin Herbert playing quarterback. The Ducks rank an S&P+ No. 39 in the passing game, with much of that ranking buoyed by Herbert’s ability to hit on explosive plays (S&P+ No. 26). Sparty is elite at taking away such plays, with those metrics seeing MSU as the No. 11 pass-explosion defense in the country. Maybe that takes a hit with Layne sitting, but we trust Mark Dantonio in these spots and view the Ducks as a team which has been consistently overrated by the public (mostly due to Herbert).





22. Liberty Bowl (December 31) -- Oklahoma State +8 Missouri -- The Cowboys played as oddly as any team in the country this year, fighting to within a two-point conversion of beating Oklahoma, while also dropping games to the likes of conference ho-hums TCU and Baylor. Despite Oklahoma State’s vacillations between good and bad, one thing you have to give them -- they play everybody close. Five of their last six games were decided within a touchdown margin one way or another. Missouri closed out the season on a four-game winning streak, but three of those four wins came against Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Expect to see Taylor Cornelius going bombs away to Tylan Wallace on repeat, as Missouri is dreadful at defending against longer pass plays (S&P+ No. 108) and doesn’t have the pass rush (S&P+ No. 103 sack rate) to throw such attacks off balance.





23. First Responder Bowl (December 26) -- Boise State -2 Boston College -- Hey, we love AJ Dillon, too. He’s great, when he’s healthy. That’s been a rare occurrence this season, though. Ankle issues have limited him throughout the season, with a recurrence coming in the team’s regular-season finale against Syracuse. While the star sophomore has had several weeks to get healthy, it’s impossible to know just how close or far away he is from his normal form. He makes this offense work, too, and without the threat of the run, BC’s big play-action game becomes all bark and no bite. The Broncos offer a more balanced attack between Brett Rypien and Alexander Mattison.





24. Cotton Bowl (December 29) -- Notre Dame +13 Clemson -- We do have our misgivings about Notre Dame’s offense, at least by degrees. Take the regular-season finale against USC, a USC team that appeared to be on the verge of making a coaching change. Notre Dame did win that game, eventually, but only after trailing for half of it. And then they let USC sneak in for the cover in the fourth quarter. That’s just one game, but we’ve seen these kinds of odd-duck contests from the Irish throughout the season. Now, this of course makes us nervous in a matchup against Clemson, because if they fall behind, say 17-3 early on, the Tigers have a defense that would make a comeback a tricky proposition. So why do we like Notre Dame, and by a considerable degree at that? Because Clemson’s starting a true freshman quarterback, against the Irish’s No. 10 scoring defense. We have seen true freshmen find success in Playoffs past, but when Jake Fromm made his title run a year ago, he did so playing through an SEC schedule. This one’s going to end up with a Big Ten-ish score, something like 27-17.





25. Orange Bowl (December 29) -- Oklahoma +14 Alabama -- So, so many points, in a game which could end up looking like a video game at times. The Sooners possess the best offense in the country, the Crimson Tide arguably the second best. We think Oklahoma hangs, here, taking advantage of Alabama’s slight deficiencies in defending against explosion (both running and passing) while doing just enough on defense after a month of prep to prevent the Tide from rolling. We also push this one toward the top of our weighted rankings because Oklahoma is more well-equipped than any team in the country to put up immediate points if they fall behind. Even if Alabama holds a 21-point edge in the final quarter of the contest, they’re no sure thing to hang onto that cover. Kyler Murray and friends simply score too fast.





26. Camping World Bowl (December 28) -- Syracuse pick ‘em West Virginia -- The Mountaineers were installed as a seven-point favorite when this line opened. Then came a string of WVU stars announcing that they would not be playing, here. Will Grier, Yodny Cajuste, David Sills, Greg Jennings. The line has plummeted accordingly, to the point where we’ve got a pick ‘em. We would have LOVED Syracuse at +7. We love them even at this coin-flip price. It’s just difficult to see how West Virginia puts together any sort of consistent offense barring a monster performance from Kennedy McCoy and the rest of his RB friends.