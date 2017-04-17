Shenzhen International Preview

Monday, April 17, 2017

Li shot a third-round 65 alongside Bubba here at Genzon in 2015 but just missed out on becoming the first Chinese player to win a European Tour event on home soil when losing to Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a play-off. That record was broken by Ashun Wu just seven days later but Li did get it done in 2016 when, still just 20, he landed the Volvo China Open after closing with a bogey-free 64. Later that year, he posted T2 in the prestigious Turkish Airlines Open and, more recently, we saw him finish T5 in the Maybank Malaysia. A serious contender on home soil.

After shooting 80-77 on his Masters debut in 2016, Sullivan made it through to the weekend this time (T48) so that was a step forward. He arrived at Augusta National on the back of T15 in the Shell Houston Open while T20 at the WGC-Mexico Championship offers further evidence of his well-being. The Englishman was only T54 on his last start in this event but he posted T8 at Genzon in the 2014 China Open so the course form is there.

It’s been a quiet start to 2017 for the Dane. He’s been in the money on all five starts but hasn’t bettered his season-opening T29 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Olesen watchers know fine well that he can pop up with a big performance when least expected so he’s always worth considering given his ability to land the big cheques. Adding to his appeal is T8 here last year and solid form in China – two top 10s and a further two top 20s from his last five visits.

Jaidee made no impression at the WGC-Dell Match Play on his last appearance but before that had back-to-back top 15s on the European Tour (Dubai Desert Classic and Maybank Championship). Perhaps surprisingly, this is his first start at Genzon but, despite no wins, his record on Chinese soil is littered with good finishes (three second places) and includes four top 15s in his last five visits.

A winner at this venue in 2015 (67-69-68-72) although he made a poor job of defending the title last year when T65. Apart from that win, the big Thai has only managed one top 10 finish in 16 other starts in China so don’t just presume he excels here; that’s far from the case. Aphibarnrat played some good golf on the Desert Swing (4-9-MC) and, most recently, posted T22 at the Hero Indian Open.

A 75 on day one left Luiten behind the 8-ball in Morocco last week but he battled away to take T13. He was -11 for the par 5s at the Trophee Hassan II so to only finish at -3 was overall somewhat frustrating. Still, he should be sharper here and we know he likes the course following his T2 here 12 months ago. T16 at the HSBC Champions on his last start in China, Luiten will again be at the front of plenty of gamers’ thoughts.

Fisher should feel enthused by his lucrative time Stateside after he booked his spot in the Masters (T41) by reaching the quarter-finals of the WGC-Dell Match Play. That had come on the back of T3 over the border in the WGC-Mexico Championship. It’s put him 7 th on the Race to Dubai and back in the world’s top 60. He’s a two-time runner-up in China (2007 HSBC Champions and 2014 BMW Masters) and has six top 20 finishes in his last eight starts there. Part of that run is T15 and T16 at Genzon the last two years.

In three starts at Genzon (two in this event, one in the China Open), Fleetwood is 2-3-19 so course form alone will make him a popular pick. He also posted a top three in the Hong Kong Open on his last visit to this corner of the globe. More recently, the Englishman has really started to justify his immense potential with a win in Abu Dhabi and solo second at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Despite missing the cut at Augusta, he’s second in the Race to Dubai behind Sergio.

In elite company, Wiesberger made his third straight cut at the Masters (T46), won two of his three matches at the WGC-Dell Match Play and took T45 at the WGC-Mexico so should find it much easier to shine in this drop in class. Indeed, T3 at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia before that trio shows exactly that. It’s his debut in the event but he’s been a solid if unspectacular performer in China with five of his last six finishes between T13 and T28.

Bubba is the big draw card for the third straight year but those who thought he might blow away the field in 2015 and 2016 may have very different thoughts this time. Watson was T29 and T8 in those two events and returns this year in pretty horrid form. His missed cut at Augusta means he hasn’t made the top 20 in seven strokeplay starts in 2017, that run including three weekends off. He did win the HSBC-Champions in China in 2014 but he’s a long way short of the levels he hit there.

Temperatures are decent and could sneak up to 80 degrees but t-storms are in the forecast all four days so we could see some disruptions. Winds also pick up on the weekend.

Notes: Putting has certainly been the strongest stat at Genzon given the evidence we have.

Genzon, which opened in 1994, is a par 72 measuring 7,145 yards and has generous fairways. It was designed by Neil Haworth, the man behind Sheshan International which stages the WGC-HSBC Champions. Cashing in on the par fives is crucial. Last year’s winner Soomin Lee collected an eagle and nine birdies on the four long holes and 2015 champ Kiradech Aphibarnrat played them in 8-under when winning with 12-under in 2015. With yardages of 547 (2 nd ), 536 (9 th ), 543 (13 th ) and 575 (17 th ), they really are gettable.

Bubba Watson was the headline act for both those tournaments and returns again this year. It should be a great fit for him but he’s not cracked the code so far.

Last year, Soomin Lee emerged as the surprise winner, the victory for the Korean adding to Kiradech Aphibarnrat ’s success in the inaugural edition. It means that Asian players have won a Genzon in both 2015 and 2016.

Course form actually outstrips event form as the par 72 was also host course for the 2014 China Open. That’s where the players will be heading next week so the Shenzhen should also offer some good clues for that.

The Leading Contenders

Bubba Watson

Bubba is the big draw card for the third straight year but those who thought he might blow away the field in 2015 and 2016 may have very different thoughts this time. Watson was T29 and T8 in those two events and returns this year in pretty horrid form. His missed cut at Augusta means he hasn’t made the top 20 in seven strokeplay starts in 2017, that run including three weekends off. He did win the HSBC-Champions in China in 2014 but he’s a long way short of the levels he hit there.

Bernd Wiesberger

In elite company, Wiesberger made his third straight cut at the Masters (T46), won two of his three matches at the WGC-Dell Match Play and took T45 at the WGC-Mexico so should find it much easier to shine in this drop in class. Indeed, T3 at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia before that trio shows exactly that. It’s his debut in the event but he’s been a solid if unspectacular performer in China with five of his last six finishes between T13 and T28.

Tommy Fleetwood

In three starts at Genzon (two in this event, one in the China Open), Fleetwood is 2-3-19 so course form alone will make him a popular pick. He also posted a top three in the Hong Kong Open on his last visit to this corner of the globe. More recently, the Englishman has really started to justify his immense potential with a win in Abu Dhabi and solo second at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Despite missing the cut at Augusta, he’s second in the Race to Dubai behind Sergio.

Ross Fisher

Fisher should feel enthused by his lucrative time Stateside after he booked his spot in the Masters (T41) by reaching the quarter-finals of the WGC-Dell Match Play. That had come on the back of T3 over the border in the WGC-Mexico Championship. It’s put him 7th on the Race to Dubai and back in the world’s top 60. He’s a two-time runner-up in China (2007 HSBC Champions and 2014 BMW Masters) and has six top 20 finishes in his last eight starts there. Part of that run is T15 and T16 at Genzon the last two years.

Joost Luiten

A 75 on day one left Luiten behind the 8-ball in Morocco last week but he battled away to take T13. He was -11 for the par 5s at the Trophee Hassan II so to only finish at -3 was overall somewhat frustrating. Still, he should be sharper here and we know he likes the course following his T2 here 12 months ago. T16 at the HSBC Champions on his last start in China, Luiten will again be at the front of plenty of gamers’ thoughts.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

A winner at this venue in 2015 (67-69-68-72) although he made a poor job of defending the title last year when T65. Apart from that win, the big Thai has only managed one top 10 finish in 16 other starts in China so don’t just presume he excels here; that’s far from the case. Aphibarnrat played some good golf on the Desert Swing (4-9-MC) and, most recently, posted T22 at the Hero Indian Open.

Thongchai Jaidee

Jaidee made no impression at the WGC-Dell Match Play on his last appearance but before that had back-to-back top 15s on the European Tour (Dubai Desert Classic and Maybank Championship). Perhaps surprisingly, this is his first start at Genzon but, despite no wins, his record on Chinese soil is littered with good finishes (three second places) and includes four top 15s in his last five visits.

Thorbjorn Olesen

It’s been a quiet start to 2017 for the Dane. He’s been in the money on all five starts but hasn’t bettered his season-opening T29 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Olesen watchers know fine well that he can pop up with a big performance when least expected so he’s always worth considering given his ability to land the big cheques. Adding to his appeal is T8 here last year and solid form in China – two top 10s and a further two top 20s from his last five visits.

Andy Sullivan

After shooting 80-77 on his Masters debut in 2016, Sullivan made it through to the weekend this time (T48) so that was a step forward. He arrived at Augusta National on the back of T15 in the Shell Houston Open while T20 at the WGC-Mexico Championship offers further evidence of his well-being. The Englishman was only T54 on his last start in this event but he posted T8 at Genzon in the 2014 China Open so the course form is there.

Haotong Li

Li shot a third-round 65 alongside Bubba here at Genzon in 2015 but just missed out on becoming the first Chinese player to win a European Tour event on home soil when losing to Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a play-off. That record was broken by Ashun Wu just seven days later but Li did get it done in 2016 when, still just 20, he landed the Volvo China Open after closing with a bogey-free 64. Later that year, he posted T2 in the prestigious Turkish Airlines Open and, more recently, we saw him finish T5 in the Maybank Malaysia. A serious contender on home soil.

The Next Rung

Dean Burmester

Burmester topped the betting with several bookies in Morocco last week but was never at the races after shooting 78 in round one. He battled back with a pair of 70s but a closing 76 suggested he’d lost focus. A winner at the Tshwane Open on his previous start, many will give him another chance here and rightly so. This is his course debut.

Brandon Stone

The young South African missed the cut by a shot in Morocco last week but gamers are more likely to take note of his runners-up finish at this event last year. Stone was up with the pace from day one, always in the top six and eventually rounded off with a 68 to shoot 14-under and finish just two back from winner Soomin Lee. Has a win, a T4 and a T7 from his six European Tour starts this season and should be contending again soon after his blip at the Trophee Hassan II.

Peter Uihlein

It’s back to the European Tour for the American, who showed up well on the PGA TOUR on his two latest starts via T5 at the Puerto Rico Open and T23 at the Shell Houston Open. Add in T4 at the Tshwane Open in South Africa and T17 in India and the globetrotter has connected four worldwide top 25s. He’s only 1-for-3 at Genzon but the one time he did cash, Uihlein made the top four. It’s one of five top 15s he owns on Chinese soil.

Alexander Levy

Very much a course horse after winning the China Open at this venue in 2014 (shot a second-round 62) along with T25 and T4 at Genzon in the Shenzhen. Levy also has a China Open third and a fourth in the 2015 BMW Masters at Lake Malaren so he really does excel on Chinese soil. He returned after a two-month break to finish T34 in Morocco but prior to that was T4 at another Far East event, the Maybank Championship.

Jordan Smith

Smith jumped 14 spots on the R4 leaderboard to take T8 at the Trophee Hassan II on Sunday and that was the rookie’s third top 10 of the campaign and sixth top 25 in his last nine starts. He’s fast emerging as one of the most reliable sorts around so has plenty of fantasy cache. Smith did miss both cuts in China when he played there on the Challenge Tour but an opening 66 and T36 at the Hong Kong Open in December was decent. Course debut.

Paul Dunne

So near and yet so far for the Irish youngster. He looked in with a great shout of landing his first European Tour win in in Morocco last week but bogeyed the first extra hole in his play-off against Edoardo Molinari and had to settle for second. “I’m happy with my form and looking forward to next week,” he muttered later and T31 in this event 12 months ago was a fair effort. Will he suffer a reaction or put in another big week? After all, he was also T6 at the Tshwane two starts earlier.

George Coetzee

It’s a first start at Genzon for Coetzee but he should be confident given his past form in China. The Springbok has cashed in all eight starts he’s made there and his Chinese CV shows three top 10s and a top 12. Current form displays something very similar with T8 in India last time giving the South African a third top 10 in six starts. A player who can really roll his rock, Coetzee should enjoy this week’s layout.

Jaco Van Zyl

After a wobble following his T2 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Van Zyl posted T34 in Morocco on Sunday. Nothing special, but perhaps a building block for this week. He’s played well at the HSBC Champions before (T13 and T21) although the South African’s one start in this event resulted in an early trunk slam after a pair of 74s in 2015.

Scott Hend

The current Asian Order of Merit No. 1 always merits respect when the European Tour heads out to this part of the globe. His record in China is impressive; it contains a win and seven top 10s and in two starts at Genzon he’s posted T15 and T4 (last year). On all that evidence he’d be a popular pick but his current form is poor with six starts in 2017 producing results of: MC-65-29-42-60-MC. On his latest start in India, he revealed that trying to find a new driver after he’d cracked his previous one was a big part of the problem.

Stephen Gallacher

After two top 10s and a couple of other good finishes (T25, T29) on this year’s schedule, Gallacher looked rusty in Morocco last week when missing the cut with 78-75. However, that was after a month off so it’s reasonable to expect better things in China. He’s cashed in 19 of 20 starts there although you’ll only find a single top 10; his one appearance at Genzon led to T68 after a Sunday 78.

Paul Peterson

The American left-hander secured his European Tour card with victory in last year’s Czech Open but he’s an experienced operator in the Far East after playing for several years on the Asian Tour. Despite that, he’s never teed it up at Genzon or indeed in any event on mainland China. The best we have is three starts in the Hong Kong Open where his results were disappointing (45-MC-MC). He’s made his last four cuts on the Euro Tour, with T7 in Joburg his one notable finish.

Soomin Lee

The Korean returns as the defending champion after a superb performance last year when, on a sponsor’s invite, he shot 16-under to see off Joost Luiten and Brandon Stone by two shots. That victory took him to 75th in the world rankings but he’s since gone backwards. Lee is now well outside the top 200 after just one top 20 finish in his last 28 worldwide starts so must hope another look at Genzon will restore some of the lost magic.

Sleeper Picks

Ashun Wu

The local man has missed his last two cuts (Joburg and the Token Homemate Cup on the Japan Tour) but captured the China Open at Tomson in 2015 and has also won a European Tour event on mainland Europe.

Lee Slattery

Shot 70-66-68-71 at Genzon last year to finish T4 and has cashed in eight of his last nine starts in China. 5-for-5 since January, including T16 in Joburg.

Nacho Elvira

Four missed cuts now but will bounce back soon and seems to love China. Won a Challenge Tour event (Foshan Open) here in 2013 and T8 at Genzon in this tournament last year.

Rikard Karlberg

Has five top 25s from last seven starts on Chinese soil. The best of them was T8 at this event in 2016 so likes Genzon. Ended run of three missed cuts with T27 in Morocco on Sunday.

Mikko Korhonen

A runner-up at the Tshwane just two starts ago and T7 in the South African Open in January. T39 at Genzon in 2015 and improved to T24 here last year.

Mikko Ilonen

Has three top 10 finishes in the China Open, the most recent (T8) coming in the 2014 edition at Genzon. Also T13 in this event last year and a respectable T34 at last week’s Trophee Hassan II.

David Howell

Had back-to-back top fours in China in 2015, including T4 at Genzon. Has connected six top 30s in the country stretching back to 2014 although he’s not cashed in six worldwide starts in 2017.

Callum Shinkwin

Has wobbled recently but showed bundles of promise last season (back-to-back top 10s in French and Scottish Opens) and likes China. His record here? 14-8-24, the latter number from this event last year.

Who’s On The Team?

Bubba isn’t available for the official European Tour fantasy game although I’d steer clear of him anyway given his recent iffy form.

I’ll reveal my six-man line-up for the above format in Tuesday’s Playing The Tips feature but Tommy Fleetwood, Joost Luiten and Ross Fisher are all very strong contenders for inclusion.

Alexander Levy is another for the shortlist given his excellent course form at Genzon.

One To Swerve

Aside from Bubba, Scott Hend continues to struggle so isn’t on my radar for the time being.