Josh Culp

Playing the Tips

print article archives RSS

Expert Picks: Texas Open

Tuesday, April 18, 2017


Welcome to Playing the Tips! 

Each week this will be the one-stop resource to soak in all the picks from our fantasy staffers at Rotoworld.com. 

Here is a quick rundown of what sites and formats we will cover each week: 

Page 1 will feature all of our selections for GolfChannel.com and Yahoo! Fantasy Golf.
Page 2 will go over One-and-Done as well as Daily Fantasy Golf picks. 
Page 3 includes the Fantasy Race to Dubai selections.

Before we look ahead, Mo Yoshimoto takes a look at last week's action in his RBC Heritage Recap.

  

Now for the picks... 
 

GolfChannel.com Fantasy Golf
 
Josh Culp

@futureoffantasy
 

Last Week: 455 points

Last Week Rank: 429
 

Charley Hoffman ($31,600)
Brendan Steele ($31,000)
Michael Kim ($13,500)
Cameron Percy ($9,800)
Curtis Luck ($8,500)
Beau Hossler ($5,200)
 

ANALYSIS:  Cracked the top 500 last week despite a MC from Morgan Hoffmann. Close but no cigar. Looking to keep the momentum rolling this week as I top load this team with course horses (Hoffman and Steele) and then lean on some youngsters (Luck and Hossler). 
 

Ryan O’Sullivan
@RyanGolfBlogger

 

Last Week: 287 points

Last Week Rank: 12,236

 

Matt Kuchar (33,300)
Charley Hoffman (31,600)
Sam Saunders (10,600)
Chad Collins (9,700)
Shawn Stefani (8,700)
Hunter Mahan (6,100)


ANALYSIS:  Taking a similar top-heavy approach, which leaves us with table scraps for lineup spots three through six. Stefani and Mahan both bring the Texas connection, but not much form to speak of.  

 

Mori Yoshimoto
@Bears3423


Last Week: 408.5 points

Last Week Rank: 1,678
 

Brendan Steele ($31,000)

Sung Kang ($23,100)

Michael Kim ($13,500)

Nick Taylor ($10,500)

Curtis Luck ($8,500)

Tom Hoge ($7,900)


ANALYSIS: Sticking with some Texas ties here. Kang and Kim both call Texas home while Hoge attended TCU and Steele picked up his first TOUR title in the state (here at the 2011 Valero). 
 
Yahoo! Fantasy Golf

*Make sure you check our Twitter accounts for any updates before the first tee ball flies on Thursday. Change in weather, tee times, etc. can always lead to last-minute changes and we will let you know through our social media channels. 


This week's Strategy: The wind has been known to get tricky around TPC San Antonio, so splitting tee times and/or keeping a close eye on the forecast is highly recommended. 
  

Josh Culp
“Future of Fantasy” 

Last Week Points: 156
Segment Points: 427
Segment Rank: 11,875
 
Season Points: 2,029
Season Rank: 15,377


Group A


Brendan Steele (10): Picked up his second career TOUR win earlier this season. Now he returns to the site of his first victory, TPC San Antonio. Since that 2011 win here, he's collected three top 15s in five visits.

Aaron Baddeley (10): I'm skipping over some of the other studs here and sticking with a course history play. 

=SUPER SUBS =

Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace
 


Group B

Charley Hoffman (8): Hasn't finished worse than T13 here in seven visits here. 

Matt Kuchar (7): Steady as it comes, especially in a field without much depth this week. 
 

Daniel Summerhays (10): Four straight top 15s here at TPC San Antonio.

Jason Kokrak (10): A bit or a boom-or-bust option but he does own a T15 (2013) and T11 (2015) at the Valero Texas Open. His length will certainly help him get around this 7,435 yard layout.
  

=SUPER SUBS=
Jimmy Walker, Jamie Lovemark, Kevin Chappell, Ryan Moore

 

Group C

Ryan Palmer (10): His putter is really struggling this season, but he's still elite tee-to-green. On top of his recent ball-striking form, he also boasts four top 15s on his TPC San Antonio resume.

Billy Horschel (10): His game was really trending nicely before last week's missed cut. Perhaps his schedule was a bit too hectic as he flew back home early in the week to witness the birth of his second child. Should get back on track this week on a course where he's already finished top 5 on three ocassions. 
 

=SUPER SUBS=
Byeong Hun An, Martin Laird, Luke List, Brooks Koepka

 
 

Ryan O’Sullivan (O)
“The Golf Aficionado”

Last Week Points: 154
Segment Points: 441
Segment Rank: 8,101
 
Season Points: 2,2,77
Season Rank: 472

 

Group A
Brendan Steele (10) and Branden Grace (9)

Group B
Matt Kuchar (9), Charley Hoffman (7), Kevin Chappell (10) and Jimmy Walker (9)

Group C
Ryan Palmer (10) and Billy Horschel (10)

 
 

Mo Yoshimoto
“@BearsGolf3423”

 

Last Week Points: 146
Segment Points: 419
Segment Rank: 14,082
 
Season Points: 2,297
Season Rank: 241
 

Group A
Brendan Steele (8) and Aaron Baddeley (10)

Group B
Kevin Chappell (10), Sung Kang (10), Charley Hoffman (8) and Ryan Moore (7)  

Group C
J.J. Spaun (10) and Ryan Palmer (10)

 

 

 


continue story »
123next
back to top print article archives
Josh Culp joined Rotoworld in 2014. The DFS enthusiast from Iowa State can be found on Twitter @futureoffantasy.
Email :Josh Culp


Golf Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Playing the Tips Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Josh Culp Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
  •  
    Norris: Cardinals Team Needs
    Norris: Cardinals Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Rams Team Needs
    Norris: Rams Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Packers Team Needs
    Norris: Packers Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Vikings Team Needs
    Norris: Vikings Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Lions Team Needs
    Norris: Lions Team Needs

 