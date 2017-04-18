Expert Picks: Texas Open

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Group C Ryan Palmer (10) : His putter is really struggling this season, but he's still elite tee-to-green. On top of his recent ball-striking form, he also boasts four top 15s on his TPC San Antonio resume. Billy Horschel (10) : His game was really trending nicely before last week's missed cut. Perhaps his schedule was a bit too hectic as he flew back home early in the week to witness the birth of his second child. Should get back on track this week on a course where he's already finished top 5 on three ocassions.

Daniel Summerhays (10) : Four straight top 15s here at TPC San Antonio. Jason Kokrak (10): A bit or a boom-or-bust option but he does own a T15 (2013) and T11 (2015) at the Valero Texas Open. His length will certainly help him get around this 7,435 yard layout.

Group B Charley Hoffman (8): Hasn't finished worse than T13 here in seven visits here. Matt Kuchar (7) : Steady as it comes, especially in a field without much depth this week.

Brendan Steele (10): Picked up his second career TOUR win earlier this season. Now he returns to the site of his first victory, TPC San Antonio. Since that 2011 win here, he's collected three top 15s in five visits. Aaron Baddeley (10) : I'm skipping over some of the other studs here and sticking with a course history play. =SUPER SUBS =

This week's Strategy: The wind has been known to get tricky around TPC San Antonio, so splitting tee times and/or keeping a close eye on the forecast is highly recommended.

ANALYSIS: Sticking with some Texas ties here. Kang and Kim both call Texas home while Hoge attended TCU and Steele picked up his first TOUR title in the state (here at the 2011 Valero). Yahoo! Fantasy Golf *Make sure you check our Twitter accounts for any updates before the first tee ball flies on Thursday. Change in weather, tee times, etc. can always lead to last-minute changes and we will let you know through our social media channels.

ANALYSIS: Taking a similar top-heavy approach, which leaves us with table scraps for lineup spots three through six. Stefani and Mahan both bring the Texas connection, but not much form to speak of.

ANALYSIS: Cracked the top 500 last week despite a MC from Morgan Hoffmann. Close but no cigar. Looking to keep the momentum rolling this week as I top load this team with course horses (Hoffman and Steele) and then lean on some youngsters (Luck and Hossler).

Welcome to Playing the Tips! Each week this will be the one-stop resource to soak in all the picks from our fantasy staffers at Rotoworld.com. Here is a quick rundown of what sites and formats we will cover each week: Page 1 will feature all of our selections for GolfChannel.com and Yahoo! Fantasy Golf. Page 2 will go over One-and-Done as well as Daily Fantasy Golf picks. Page 3 includes the Fantasy Race to Dubai selections. Before we look ahead, Mo Yoshimoto takes a look at last week's action in his RBC Heritage Recap .

GolfChannel.com Fantasy Golf



Josh Culp

@futureoffantasy



Last Week: 455 points

Last Week Rank: 429



Charley Hoffman ($31,600)

Brendan Steele ($31,000)

Michael Kim ($13,500)

Cameron Percy ($9,800)

Curtis Luck ($8,500)

Beau Hossler ($5,200)



Ryan O’Sullivan

@RyanGolfBlogger

Last Week: 287 points

Last Week Rank: 12,236

Matt Kuchar (33,300) Charley Hoffman (31,600) Sam Saunders (10,600) Chad Collins (9,700) Shawn Stefani (8,700) Hunter Mahan (6,100)



Mori Yoshimoto

@Bears3423



Last Week: 408.5 points

Last Week Rank: 1,678



Brendan Steele ($31,000)

Sung Kang ($23,100)

Michael Kim ($13,500)

Nick Taylor ($10,500)

Curtis Luck ($8,500)

Tom Hoge ($7,900)



Yahoo! Fantasy Golf



This week's Strategy: The wind has been known to get tricky around TPC San Antonio, so splitting tee times and/or keeping a close eye on the forecast is highly recommended.



Josh Culp

Last Week Points: 156

Segment Points: 427

Segment Rank: 11,875

Season Points: 2,029 Season Rank: 15,377



Group A



Brendan Steele (10): Picked up his second career TOUR win earlier this season. Now he returns to the site of his first victory, TPC San Antonio. Since that 2011 win here, he's collected three top 15s in five visits.



Aaron Baddeley (10): I'm skipping over some of the other studs here and sticking with a course history play.



Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace





Group B



Charley Hoffman (8): Hasn't finished worse than T13 here in seven visits here.



Matt Kuchar (7): Steady as it comes, especially in a field without much depth this week.



Daniel Summerhays (10): Four straight top 15s here at TPC San Antonio.



Jason Kokrak (10): A bit or a boom-or-bust option but he does own a T15 (2013) and T11 (2015) at the Valero Texas Open. His length will certainly help him get around this 7,435 yard layout.



Jimmy Walker, Jamie Lovemark, Kevin Chappell, Ryan Moore





Group C



Ryan Palmer (10): His putter is really struggling this season, but he's still elite tee-to-green. On top of his recent ball-striking form, he also boasts four top 15s on his TPC San Antonio resume.



Billy Horschel (10): His game was really trending nicely before last week's missed cut. Perhaps his schedule was a bit too hectic as he flew back home early in the week to witness the birth of his second child. Should get back on track this week on a course where he's already finished top 5 on three ocassions.



Byeong Hun An, Martin Laird, Luke List, Brooks Koepka





Ryan O’Sullivan (O)

“The Golf Aficionado”





Last Week Points: 154

Segment Points: 441

Segment Rank: 8,101



Season Points: 2,2,77

Season Rank: 472

Group A

Brendan Steele (10) and Branden Grace (9)



Group B

Matt Kuchar (9), Charley Hoffman (7), Kevin Chappell (10) and Jimmy Walker (9)



Group C

Ryan Palmer (10) and Billy Horschel (10)





Mo Yoshimoto

“@BearsGolf3423”

Last Week Points: 146

Segment Points: 419

Segment Rank: 14,082

Season Points: 2,297 Season Rank: 241



Group A

Brendan Steele (8) and Aaron Baddeley (10)



Group B

Kevin Chappell (10), Sung Kang (10), Charley Hoffman (8) and Ryan Moore (7)



Group C

J.J. Spaun (10) and Ryan Palmer (10)

Daily Fantasy Sports [DFS]

I will be giving out selections for one team each week.



Let's take a look at FanDuel Golf this week. I will be putting this lineup into the $3 Eagle which pays out a handsome sum to first place.



There are over 30,000 entries in this contest, so it is vital that we diversify somewhere.



Check back tomorrow for a new article breaking down the FanDuel slate.





FanDuel Picks:



Scott Piercy ($7,700): The San Diego State product is one of the better drivers of the golf ball in the field. That is something that is crucial around TPC San Antonio. His short game has been hit-or-miss this season, mostly miss. Looking at his VTO resume, he's fired two rounds of 65 or better before the cut but nothing in the 60s over the weekend.



Beau Hossler ($5,300): The Texas Longhorn is looking to play his way into TOUR status or at least earn a spot in the Web.com Tour Finals. This week presents a nice opportunity to bank some FedExCup Points, playing in the state he attended college and now resides.



Luke List ($6,600): Part of the beauty of FanDuel Golf is the ability to attack the birdie makers in the R1-2 slots. List fits that mold perfectly and he's also positioned himself inside the top 25 at the midpoint on 12 occassions this season.



Jason Kokrak ($5,400): The big hitter is getting no respect with this price tag. He owns 14 top 10s in 142 career starts on TOUR, so the upside is there.



Brendan Steel ($8,500): The 2011 champ has rounds of par or better in 7-of-10 weekend rounds at the Valero. Tough to do on a tough track like this one.



Matt Kuchar ($10,200): He often just hangs around outside the top 25 until the weekend and then he strikes. The last few weeks have been a great example why Kuchar is a great R3-4 play on FanDuel.









DraftKings Picks:



Brendan Steele ($9,900): Picked up his first TOUR win here back in 2011. He's grabbed three top 15s in five return visits.



Ryan Palmer ($8,600): Finally posted his first top 25 of the season last week and now he heads to TPC San Antonio where he owns four top 15s in seven starts.



Byeong Hun An ($8,500): One of the steadiest golfers from tee-to-green but his putter holds him back. I am willing to take a shot in GPPs and hope he takes a liking to the bermuda greens this week.



Harold Varner III ($7,800): Has been inside the top 15 after R1 in each of his last four starts. Just needs to piece it together for the entire week. He nearly did it here last year in his debut, posting four straight rounds of 72 or better to record a T9.



Luke List ($7,900): He burned plenty of owners last week but overall this season he's veen steady. Has the distance to take on some of these longer par 4s and 5s.



Bryson DeChambeau ($7,200): Much like List, recent owners may have a sour taste in their mouth (MC at the RBC Heritage). Before that, he'd positioned himself inside the top 20 thru 36 holes in three straight starts.

One-and-Done

Each week I think aloud to provide you with my One-and-Done selection as well as a few alternatives. Fade or Follow? You decide!



Last week Matt Kuchar roared back after a slow start to salvage a T11. Not the ideal finish, but a top 15 never hurts.

Looking at the Valero Texas Open, here are the course horses:



Charley Hoffman (7-for-7 with WIN and nothing worse than T13)

Brendan Steele (6-for-6 including WIN, T4, and T8)

Daniel Summerhays (5-for-6 with four straight top 15s)

Matt Kuchar (5-for-5 with three top 15s)

Freddie Jacobson (7-for-7 with five top 20s)

Ryan Palmer (Four top 15s in seven starts)

Martin Laird (3-for-4 including WIN and T9)

Aaron Baddeley (5-for-5 including T3 and T15)

Chris Kirk (3-for-3 including T8 and T13)

Zach Johnson (3-for-4 including T6 in 2014)

After looking at course history, let's have a look at raw skill. The following is the top 10 in terms of adjusted strokes gained per round over the last two years: Matt Kuchar, Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace, Patrick Reed, Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Ryan Palmer, Byeong Hun An, Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker.



Golfers that raise the flag for course history and long-term skill include: Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, and Ryan Palmer.



I've already used Kuchar (last week) and Zach Johnson looks lost in his tee-to-green game right now. Not the time I want to strike with ZJ. That leaves Ryan Palmer who is struggling with his putter this season. He is an okay option this week, but not someone I really want to lean on since he's lost strokes putting in all seven of his 2017 events that tracked SGP.



However if we go down the list of baseline performance to #11, we find Brendan Steele. If we isolate the baseline performance to just 2017, then he checks in at #2, behind only Adam Hadwin. With strong recent form and strong course history, Brendan Steele is my play.





Season Tracking

Wins: 2

Top 10s: 10

Top 25s: 14

Missed Cuts: 5

Total Picks: 23







2017 Fantasy Race to Dubai

Dave Tindall is our main man in Europe. In addition to his weekly previews of European Tour events on Mondays, he’ll share his selections and analysis for the Fantasy Race to Dubai at EuropeanTour.com.

Format: Pick 6 golfers. Players accumulate points based on Race to Dubai (R2D) points earned. Captain’s points are doubled. Unlimited team changes can be made each week.





Team Tindall (Team name: YESSIR!)

Last week: On the fringes of the top 1,000 pre-Masters, now outside the top 4,000 after no Sergio Augusta woe and Moroccan mayhem.





Position: 4,008







This week:





Tommy Fleetwood: Big fan of the course, as you would be with form figures of 19-3-2 at Genzon. Didn’t make Masters cut but feels game is still at level which bought him win in Abu Dhabi and second in WGC-Mexico.





Joost Luiten: Runner-up at this venue last year and warmed up nicely with T13 in Morocco. Not worse than T29 in last eight strokeplay starts.





Alexander Levy: Course horse. 4-25-1 at Genzon, his victory coming in the 2014 China Open. Has four top four finishes on Chine se soil and also made the top four in Malaysia two starts ago.





Ross Fisher: Back-to-back top fives in WGCs and a decent Masters, the Englishman should thrive again at a venue where he’s posted T15 and T16.





Victor Dubuisson: Surpassed my expectations with T4 in Morocco. Risky play but strong record in China suggests he can keep momentum going here.





Peter Uihlein: Has connected four worldwide top 25s and his five top 15s in China include T4 at this venue in 2015.





Team Cooper (Team name: NormanStanleyFletcher)