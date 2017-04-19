FanDuel Focus: Texas Open

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Last week we talked about pre-cut versus post-cut performance and we will look at that again this week.



The interesting topic of discussion continues to be which round to play the top-tier golfers each week. The safe play is sticking them in the R3-4 slot, but that should not be so set in stone in large-entry contests.



Let's take a look at this week's field to see who thrives before the cut, and who finishes strong.



Pre-Cut Stars

For this experiment, I'm going to look at performance before the cut since the start of last season and compare it to performance after the cut.



I will point out a few examples that look notable to me. The idea is that some golfers are prone to fast starts, but start to fade as the week goes on. That could be due to added pressure or it could be due to typical weekend course setups with pin placements, firmer greens, and what not.



Scott Piercy: Ranks 7th in the field for PRE-CUT performance but just 79th in POST-CUT performance.



Martin Laird: Ranks 5th in the field for PRE-CUT performance but way down at 48th in POST-CUT performance.



Seamus Power: Ranks 20th in the field for PRE-CUT performance but just 117th in POST-CUT performance.



Anirban Lahiri: Ranks 22nd in the field for PRE-CUT performance but just 91st in POST-CUT performance.



Seamus Power doesn't have many starts on his PGA TOUR resume but he's positioned himself inside the top 25 six times after R1 this season. More recently, Harold Varner III has been T13 or better after R1 in each of his last four starts. Another fast starter is Luke List who has been T21 or better after two rounds 12 times already this season.





Post-Cut Stars

On the flip side, here are some golfers that really shine on the weekend but don't always fire out of the gates.



Branden Grace: Ranks 1st in the field for POST-CUT performance but just 71st in PRE-CUT performance.



Jimmy Walker: Ranks 3rd in the field for POST-CUT performance but just 52nd in PRE-CUT performance.



Graeme McDowell: Ranks 4th in the field for POST-CUT performance but just 96th in PRE-CUT performance.



John Peterson: Ranks 11th in the field for POST-CUT performance but just 114th in PRE-CUT performance.



All four of these names should be considered GPP options for the R3-4 slot. Given their pre-cut scoring performance, you may be in for a cut sweat if you roster them but the times they make it through, they typically keep it rolling over the weekend.





5 Golfers to Pay Up For:

Brendan Steele ($10,200)

Charley Hoffman ($8,300)

Matt Kuchar ($8,500)

Ryan Moore ($8,100)

Ryan Palmer ($7,700)



5 Value Plays:

Jason Kokrak ($5,400)

Luke List ($6,600)

Kevin Chappell ($6,600)

Beau Hossler ($5,300)

Jamie Lovemark ($6,500)