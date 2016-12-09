Dose: Birds Get Fowler

Dose: Birds Get FowlerFriday, December 09, 2016
As center field options began flying off the board at this week's Winter Meetings, Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak acknowledged publicly that he would need to "step out of (his) comfort zone" to ensure the team wasn't left without a chair when the music stopped.
So Thursday, Mo got uncomfortable.
The Cardinals reportedly have agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Dexter Fowler, pending a physical. Fowler was in St. Louis for a physical late Thursday, and the Cardinals announced a press conference for 10 a.m. Friday.
The terms of the deal are still unknown, with St. Louis Post-Dispatch writers Derrick Goold and Ben Frederickson guessing it could come in at five years and around $80 million. Team sources said the club went "over the top" to get the deal done.
And they had to. With the Nationals pricing everyone out of the Adam Eaton trade market and potential free agent targets like Ian Desmond and Carlos Gomez finding homes in recent days, Fowler was the last, best impact center fielder on the free agent market. Trade options such as Charlie Blackmon and Lorenzo Cain still existed, but those would cost players, not just money and the forfeiture of a first-round pick.
In Fowler, the team is getting a leadoff hitter and center fielder, two things it desperately needed in 2016. The 30-year-old hit .276/.393/.447 with 13 homers, 13 stolen bases and 84 runs scored in 125 games with the Cubs this past season, while playing above average defense in center, according to Fangraphs' metrics. As a team, the Cardinals had a .325 on-base percentage in 2016.
And the Cards may not be done. Although the obvious need is less than it was for Fowler, the Post-Dispatch story says the club could also be aggressive for a corner piece such as Edwin Encarnacion, whose market has been surprisingly quiet to this point, or Mark Trumbo.
But even if those don't get done, Friday's deal with Fowler means the Cardinals will have addressed their biggest question with an equally big answer.
Nats Pursuing Big-Name Closers
With Eaton in tow, the Nationals have turned their attention to closer.
And true to their nature, they are aiming high and being aggressive, reportedly "making a push" for free agent Kenley Jansen and discussing closer David Robertson with the White Sox. The Nats were also believed to be in the Aroldis Chapman sweepstakes before he signed with the Yankees.
Of the big three closers to hit the free agent market this winter, Jansen is the last remaining after Chapman and Mark Melancon found new homes this week. Jansen has also had suitors in the Dodgers and Marlins, and he's almost guaranteed to find something in the five-year, $86 million neighborhood that Chapman got.
Robertson would represent Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo going back to the well after he pulled off a blockbuster with Sox general manager Rick Hahn earlier in the week. Robertson owned a 3.47 ERA this past season but was among the elite closers in the league prior to 2016.
Rizzo showed with the Eaton deal that he's not shy about making big, aggressive moves to try to win now, so it won't be a surprise if the Nats find themselves a closer and soon.
Padres Clean Up In Rule 5 Draft
The Padres took their youth movement to a new level Thursday.
The club had the No. 3 pick in the Rule 5 Draft, but it also swung deals for the players taken with the first and second overall picks, leaving the day with three green but talented players. The club took Cardinals minor league shortstop Allen Cordoba with its own pick, grabbing Brewers right-hander Miguel Diaz from the Twins and acquiring Yankees catcher Luis Torrens from the Reds.
"They're all guys that our scouting group really likes, guys we've been tracking for a while now," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said. "We got three additions today that we liked, and we're excited about."
Diaz boasts a fastball that can touch the mid-90s and posted a 3.71 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings at Class A Wisconsin this past season. Diaz is 22 years old.
Torrens, 20, didn't impress at the plate in 2016, batting .230/.348/.317 with Class-A Charleston, but the team has already traded catcher Derek Norris this winter and with no real plans to contend in 2017, he's a player they could keep as a backup to Austin Hedges.
Cordoba is possibly the most intriguing of the three. The 21-year-old hit .362/.427/.495 with rookie-level Johnson City, stealing 22 bases without hitting a home run. Despite not having ascended above the Appalachian League, Preller said Cordoba will be given a look as the team's everyday shortstop in spring.
“He’s going to have a challenge in front of him,” Preller said. “He’s got tools across the board … and we think he has the athleticism to stay in the middle of the infield, so for us he was a guy who was a high-interest consideration going into the draft.”
Quick Hits: Jake Arrieta's agent Scott Boras said he plans to discuss a contract extension with the Cubs in January. The two sides will meet at that point to sort out Arrieta's salary for 2017, his final year of arbitration. It's possible (though probably not likely) that they go ahead and work out something long term instead. Arrieta, 30, posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 190/76 K/BB ratio in 197 1/3 regular-season innings this summer for the Cubs before helping the franchise to its first World Series title since 1908. He's due a big raise from the $10.7 million he made in 2016 ... According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Rockies "remain deeply involved in talks for free agent Mark Trumbo." It echoes a recent report from FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, who suggested Wednesday that the Rockies are not done spending despite handing out a five-year, $70 million contract to Ian Desmond at the Winter Meetings. Trumbo led the majors in homers this past year with 47 and his bat would obviously fit well at Coors Field, though there are defensive limitations. He'd have to play a lot of first base in the National League, and it's scary to imagine him trying to cover any ground in the Colorado outfield. What the Rockies really need is pitching ... Mike Puma of the New York Post says there is a "limited market" at the moment for Jay Bruce. Puma adds that the Rangers and Blue Jays -- two possible trade partners for Bruce -- have shown only "minimal interest" so far. Bruce struggled down the stretch with New York after an August 1 trade from Cincinnati, batting just .219/.294/.391 with eight home runs in 50 games. He is owed $13 million in 2017 on the final year of his current deal ... Red Sox signed 1B Mitch Moreland to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. The agreement was reached Tuesday during the Winter Meetings and then finalized Thursday after Moreland passed his pre-signing physical. He is expected to serve as Boston's regular first baseman in 2017 after earning Gold Glove honors at the position with Texas in 2016. That means Hanley Ramirez will DH -- a role he's well-suited for ... Koji Uehara has reached a deal to join the Cubs, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. We're still awaiting confirmation regarding the particulars, but a report out of Japan pegs it as a one-year deal in the neighborhood of $4.5 million. This represents a bit of a bargain for the veteran set-up man as long as he stays on the mound. He figures to be the eighth-inning bridge to new Cubs closer Wade Davis. Uehara has a career 2.53 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 437 2/3 innings. His ERA bumped up to 3.45 this season despite an elite 12.06 punchouts per nine innings. He is a right-handed pitcher, but has actually fared better versus left-handed batters ... Cardinals GM John Mozeliak indicated Wednesday that he will not trade Alex Reyes. "Alex has such high value we would have had to have been overwhelmed to do something," said Mozeliak, in reference to this week's wild trade market. "And perhaps the way to think about it is maybe we didn’t have the next tier that was good enough to compete with some of the names that are being bantered about. So we have that gap." Reyes is certainly the Cardinals' most prized prospect, having registered a 1.57 ERA with 52 strikeouts over his first 46 major league innings in 2016. He should open the 2017 season as a member of the St. Louis rotation ... According to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, free agent Neftali Feliz is a "candidate" for the Marlins. That might be the fallback plan if the Marlins aren't able to wrangle in Kenley Jansen. Feliz posted a nice 3.52 ERA, 1.137 WHIP, and 61/21 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings this summer out of the Pirates' bullpen. He's also said to be drawing open-market interest from the Nationals, Blue Jays, and Padres ... SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports that the Angels showed interest in Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong at the Winter Meetings. Cotillo adds, however, that the Cardinals are "asking a lot" and "unlikely to move him" this offseason. Wong batted just .240/.327/.355 with five home runs and seven stolen bases in 121 games this past year for St. Louis, but he plays good defense and remains an intriguing all-around talent at age 26. It doesn't make much sense for the Cardinals to sell low. Lock him in as their starter at the keystone for 2017.
