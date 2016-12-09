Winter Meetings Prospect Haul

Friday, December 09, 2016

The 2016 Winter Meetings have come and gone, and while there wasn’t a great deal of quantity in terms of moves, the quality was sensational. If you’re a fan of prospects -- or a fan of one team in particular -- it was a particularly interesting week, as several of the game’s best changed hands over the four day event.

Here’s a look at the best prospects that were traded at the Winter Meetings this week.

Yoan Moncada, INF, Chicago White Sox -- Moncada is one of the top three prospects in all of baseball, and even for a guy as good as Chris Sale, it’s surprising to see him on this list. He’s an offensive force at the plate who can do everything, and yes, we do mean everything. Twenty homer, 50 steal seasons are well within reach for the former Cuban national, and despite his struggles in an (extremely) small sample size, he should be ready to contribute in 2017.

Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox -- Giolito’s 2016 was slightly disappointing, but if you think he’s still not one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball, you’re off your rocker. He doesn’t throw as hard as he once did, but he’s still 93-95 mph with his fastball. The curveball flashes plus-plus and can make hitters look silly, and he’s also turned his change into a third solid option. There were some command issues last year, but some of that had to do with some mechanical changes that weren’t really necessary, and he threw plenty of strikes in Triple-A. He should be pitching in the White Sox rotation in 2017 at some point.

Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox -- Lopez is the “other” arm the White Sox acquired in the deal for Adam Eaton, but he’d be the headliner in most deals. He’s been clocked routinely in the triple-digits with his fastball, and there’s exploding life to the offering as well. His curveball will flash plus, but it’s typically an above-average offering that can get swings and misses from hitters at both sides of the plate. The concern is that the change is only a fringe-average option, and there’s a lot of effort in his delivery. The White Sox will likely give him a chance to start, but there’s a good chance he’ll be a high-leverage reliever.

Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox -- We’ve talked about Kopech in several articles this offseason, but it bears repeating: Michael Kopech throws, really, really hard. The 105 mph talk is likely hogwash, but he’s consistently above 100 mph. He complements that pitch with an above-average slider with late tilt, and even though the pitch is rarely a strike, it’s still swung at because of the deception. Like Lopez, the change isn’t where it needs to be, and he can get “wild” in the strike zone. Still, as either a starter or a reliever, Kopech is going to miss a lot of bats.

Luis Alexander Basabe, OF, Chicago White Sox -- Basabe’s twin brother was traded to the Diamondbacks this summer, and with all due respect to him, this is the much more talented Basabe brother. He’s still filling out his frame, but there’s raw power here from both sides of the plate, and the approach is making strides forward as well. He’s an excellent athlete who likes to run, and he’s very likely to stick in centerfield. There’s a long way to go, but this could be a future 25-homer, 25-steal guy in time.

Dane Dunning, RHP, Chicago White Sox -- On a loaded Florida Gator staff, Dunning was forced to the bullpen. His future as a professional, however, is likely in a rotation. He’s not overpowering, but he locates his 91-93 mph fastball well, and the life makes it a swing-and-miss pitch on good days. His change is a plus offering thanks to his deception and the pitches fade, and the slider should be a fine third offering in time. He throws strikes with all three pitches, and while he doesn’t have the upside of the names above, he has as high of floor as any but Giolito.

Mauricio Dubon, SS, Milwaukee Brewers -- Dubon has been a favorite in scouting circles for some time, and everything clicked for him in 2016; hitting .323 at stops in HIgh and Double-A. He has outstanding hand-eye coordination that allows him to make consistent contact to all parts of the field, and once he’s on his above-average speed along with quality instincts make him a threat to steal bases. There’s also “sneaky” power in his bat from the right side, capable of double-digit homers. Add in the fact that he’s going to stay at shortstop, and you have one of the more underrated infield prospects in all of baseball.

Josh Pennington, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers -- Pennington was taken in the 29th round of the 2014 draft, and he quickly showed he was quite the coup at the lower levels. He touches 98 mph with his fastball; and it’s an easy 70-grade offering. The curveball doesn’t reach those levels, but it is a solid second pitch. The change is very much a work-in-progress --- as is his command -- but considering he won’t turn 22 until July, there’s time for him to develop into a backend starter.

Victor Diaz, RHP, Chicago White Sox -- The fourth piece in the Chris Sale deal, Diaz has nowhere near the upside of the other names in the deal, but few do. He’s still an intriguing relief prospect who has missed bats at the lower levels. His fastball has gotten up to 99 mph and sits 95-97, and there’s some life to the pitch as well. His best secondary pitch is a tumbling splitter, and he’ll also mix in a so-so slider to keep hitters honest. He’s definitely a bullpen arm, but if everything goes right, he just might be a high-leverage one.







