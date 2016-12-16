Dodgers A Dozier Fit?

Friday, December 16, 2016

After seeing what the White Sox got for Adam Eaton and Chris Sale, the Twins would be crazy not to listen on their own cost-controlled star, Brian Dozier.



After seeing what the division-rival Giants and cross-country-rival Nationals have done this winter, the Dodgers might be crazy not to ask.

The two sides continue to discuss a deal that would send Dozier to the Dodgers, according to multiple reports over the past few days. FOX Sports' Jon Morosi noted on Wednesday that while the teams remain in dialogue, nothing is imminent at this point.



A potential matchup makes a lot of sense for both sides. The Twins are under new management and aren't planning on contending anytime soon. The team almost certainly won't be ready to make a run by the time Dozier's sensible deal -- he's owed $15 million over the next two seasons -- ends after the 2018 season.



For the Dodgers, they've done well to retain key free agents Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and Rich Hill, but they haven't gotten any better than the 2016 version that lost to the Cubs in the National League Championship Series. Their counterparts have, and one position at which the Dodgers could stand to get better is at second base, where they presently have Enrique Hernandez and his .247/.314/.408 career line.



They also have the dry powder to get a trade done. Julio Urias performed well during his time with the Dodgers in 2016 and likely won't be made available, but the club has top prospects Cody Bellinger, Jose De Leon and Yadier Alvarez, among others, that could be packaged together to strike a deal.



That a deal isn't done yet isn't worrisome; it's not even Christmas yet, after all. There's still plenty of time, and plenty of incentive for all parties involved, to get something worked out.





Phillies, Herrera Do Five-Year Extension



One player not on the move this winter is Odubel Herrera.



After a breakout 2016 season, the Phillies locked up the 24-year-old with a five-year, $30.5 million extension Thursday. The agreement runs through 2021 with a team option for $11.5 million in 2022 and another club option for $12.5 million in 2022, according to details from Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.



The deal comes on the heels of a season in which Herrera hit .286/.361/.420 with 15 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 87 runs scored. Herrera made his first All-Star Game appearance in the process.



The Phillies haven't been major players this winter -- they extended a qualifying offer to Jeremy Hellickson, which he accepted, and they recently signed Joaquin Benoit for the back end of their bullpen -- but after surprising last year, the team may not be as far from contending as some believe. Keeping Herrera affirms that thought.



Quick Hits: Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Athletics are considering a run at free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion. Signing an expensive free agent target like Encarnacion would be out of character for the Athletics, but they are at least discussing it with his market not as robust as originally expected. Heyman hears that Encarnacion is drawing interest from several teams, though maybe not at the lofty price tag he was originally hoping. It's worth noting that the A's finished with one of the 10-worst records in MLB in 2016, so they wouldn't surrender a first-round pick if they were able to actually sign Encarnacion ... Jeurys Familia's domestic assault charge was dismissed Thursday in a New Jersey court. Familia will not face any more criminal proceedings stemming from a Halloween-night incident with his wife in Fort Lee, New Jersey. But there will now be an internal investigation conducted by Major League Baseball, and a suspension could be coming. Addison Reed may very well be asked to open the 2017 season as the Mets' closer after posting a dominant 1.97 ERA and 91/13 K/BB ratio across 77 2/3 innings in 2016 ... Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the White Sox are "still listening to offers for Jose Quintana." Heyman says the Astros are involved, but Peter Gammons of MLB Network shared last week that the White Sox were at least initially asking for top prospects Francis Martes, Kyle Tucker, and Joe Musgrove from Houston in exchange. That may be a little too rich, even for a guy like Quintana who registered a 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 181 strikeouts across 208 innings this past season with Chicago. The 27-year-old left-hander is also on a very team-friendly contract that can run through 2020. He's due just $7 million in 2017 and $8.85 million in 2018 ... A team official that has inquired on Charlie Blackmon told ESPN's Jayson Stark that the Rockies will only trade the outfielder "if they get an Adam Eaton type deal." Eaton fetched top starting pitching prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dane Dunning for the White Sox in a trade last week with Washington. That's a massive return, but Chicago got it because Eaton is under contract through 2021 on a very team-friendly deal. Blackmon, meanwhile, is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2018 season. Eaton also significantly out-performed Blackmon in terms of WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in 2016: 6.0 to 3.9, per FanGraphs. Maybe the asking price will come down some on Blackmon if the Rockies are able to secure another free agent slugger like Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo ... According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Orioles have signed free agent catcher Welington Castillo. It's a one-year, $6 million deal with a $7 million player option for a second year. Castillo has been linked to the Orioles ever since being non-tendered by the Diamondbacks. Now that it's done, we know that Matt Wieters' tenure in Baltimore is officially over. Castillo, who turns 30 in April, batted .264/.322/.423 with 14 home runs and 68 RBI over 113 games with the Diamondbacks this past season. Baltimore should be a good spot for fantasy purposes ... A source told SB Nation's Chris Cotillo that free agent Brad Ziegler is "sifting through multiple offers and could decide soon." Cotillo says he's expected to land a three-year deal or two years with an option -- fair length in this market for an established but 37-year-old setup man. Ziegler registered a cool 2.25 ERA in 68 innings this past season between Arizona and Boston, though it did come with an ugly 1.368 WHIP. There's said to be interest from nine of the 10 teams that made the playoffs in 2016, along with the Marlins ... Rockies signed LHP Mike Dunn to a three-year, $19 million contract with a $6 million vesting option for 2019. Dunn will make $4 million in 2017 and then $7 million in 2018 and 2019. The option can become a $7 million club option if he reaches certain performance benchmarks. Dunn logged only 42 1/3 innings with the Marlins in 2016 and wasn't at his best, but he holds a .228/.309/.330 career slash line against left-handed batters. It's a definite upgrade to the Colorado bullpen, though at a pretty significant cost ... FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Marlins have signed free agent reliever Junichi Tazawa to a two-year contract. The deal is worth $12 million total, per Rosenthal. The Marlins aimed high in free agency in hopes of building a "super bullpen," but they have pivoted in their approach now that Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen are off the board. Tazawa owns a 4.15 ERA over the last two season, but he has compiled 110 strikeouts with 27 walks in 108 1/3 innings during that time. He figures to operate as part of the bridge to closer A.J. Ramos with his new club ... According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs "appear to have moved on" from trade talks involving Tigers reliever Justin Wilson. Nightengale hears the two sides have been "unable to find a match," and Wilson is drawing enough interest from other teams that the Tigers can probably close that book. The 29-year-old left-hander posted a disappointing 4.14 ERA in 2016, but it came with a 65/17 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings and he put up a 3.10 ERA in 2015. Houston could be a match here. There's also said to be intrigue from the Marlins and Rangers ... White Sox signed LHP Derek Holland to a one-year, $6 million contract. Holland hasn't made 30 starts in a season since 2013, but the suddenly-rebuilding White Sox could flip him at the trade deadline if he has a resurgence. He probably would have better odds at that in the National League. The 30-year-old southpaw posted a 4.95 ERA and 67/35 K/BB ratio over 107 1/3 innings this past season ... According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Cardinals are "in listening mode" on first baseman Matt Adams. There's talk of the Cardinals trying to acquire one of the remaining sluggers on the free agent market to play first base -- like Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo. If that doesn't happen, Matt Carpenter will shift from third base to first base in 2017. All of which points to Adams being fully expendable. The big 28-year-old is eligible for salary arbitration for the second time this offseason after batting .249/.309/.471 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI over 118 games for St. Louis in 2016 ... Lance Lynn told KFNS 590 in St. Louis on Thursday that he expects to hit the open market after the 2017 season. Lynn said he's open to remaining with the Cardinals via that process but wants to "see what free agency has to offer" following the final year of a three-year, $22 million deal signed in January 2015. The big right-hander should be close to 100 percent recovered from last winter's Tommy John surgery heading into camp this spring and he put up a 2.87 ERA in 379 innings between 2014-2015. Lynn could be in for a big payday next winter if the elbow fully rebounds.