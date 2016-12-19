Familia Facing Suspension?

Monday, December 19, 2016

Jeurys Familia avoided legal trouble, but he likely won't be so lucky when it comes to Major League Baseball.



That's the feeling from some, according to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, after Familia's wife on Thursday declined to press charges against the pitcher for an alleged domestic incident that happened on October 31. Because his wife chose not to press charges, the case against him was dismissed.



The stove is downright piping, so be sure to keep refreshing Rotoworld's constantly-updating player news page for all the latest. And while you're at it, follow @Rotoworld_BB and @nate_grimm if you are on Twitter.



A lack of legal action doesn't protect Familia from his employer, though, which has its own domestic violence policy. The league is looking into the matter, and Ackert cited industry sources that believe the 27-year-old will receive a suspension of at least 30 games for his alleged actions.



Precedent exists after Aroldis Chapman was suspended 30 games this past season following a domestic incident last winter. Like Familia, Chapman was never charged for the allegations, but MLB found enough cause to suspend Chapman for 30 games.



Without Familia's services, old friend Addison Reed will likely take on more fantasy significance at the season's outset. Reed's years in Arizona dropped his stock, but the right-hander actually had a nice year with the Mets last season, posting a 1.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings.



It's a tenuous spot for Familia, who isn't infallible despite saving a league-leading 51 games this past season. If Reed is performing well, the Mets may choose not to upset the apple cart, especially if they think there's the possibility of a recurrence that would see Familia suspended for an even longer period of time. We'll know more about how to approach the situation from a fantasy perspective once a possible suspension is handed down.



Orioles Add Castillo, Snub Trumbo



The Orioles secured a deal with one free agent while pulling their offer to another over the weekend.



The team on Saturday finalized its one-year, $6 million contract with Welington Castillo, a deal that includes a $7 million player option for 2018, and the same day it was reported by MASN's Roch Kubatko that the team's four-year offer to Mark Trumbo is now "off the table." Reports prior to Saturday suggested the team was comfortable with a four-year deal in the neighborhood of $52-55 million, while Trumbo is obviously believed to be looking for more.



Kubatko notes that the team made a similar move with another of their free agents, Chris Davis, last offseason. The team that time also reported withdrew its offer before the two sides hammered out a seven-year, $161 million deal later that winter. Kubatko says to "stay tuned," classifying the talks as "stalled."



The door is now closed on Trumbo's and Davis' former teammate Matt Wieters with the signing of Castillo. Castillo enjoyed his time in the desert, batting .264/.322/.423 with 14 home runs and 68 RBI in 113 games last season, and he should find the hitting climate equally as friendly with the O's at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.



Wieters, meanwhile, is the subject of "rampant speculation" that he will end up with the Nationals, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. The Nats let free agent Wilson Ramos leave for Tampa Bay, and the team's expected starter, Derek Norris, doesn't inspire a ton of confidence after a down 2016 season. Trumbo, meanwhile, has other suitors in the Indians, Mariners, Rangers and Rockies, possibly among others.



Quick Hits: Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that Brad Ziegler has agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Miami Marlins. After the Marlins swung and missed on the big-name free agent closers, they've regrouped by signing Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa to pair with Kyle Barraclough and A.J. Ramos at the back end of games ... According to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities, a Twins official "with fingerprints all over" Brian Dozier trade talks said "nothing is imminent." Of interest, a report from Yahoo's Jeff Passan said the Dodgers would likely be willing to include top prospect Jose De Leon in such a deal, which could help get one done, even if it's not soon ... White Sox and 1B Jose Abreu avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.825 million contract. His reasonable price tag and the fact that the White Sox are known sellers could make Abreu a hot name early in 2017 ... Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune writes that the Mariners "show a willingness" to trade Seth Smith. The 34-year-old is a nice platoon bat against right-handers, but it's hard to think he'd bring back anything of interest in a trade ... Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have signed free-agent right-hander Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. Heyman hears Chacin turned down more money elsewhere for the opportunity to start for the Padres, an opportunity that may even score him an Opening Day start on what should be a dreadful Friars squad.