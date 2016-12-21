Phillies Bet On Buchholz

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

During his career with the Red Sox, Clay Buchholz frequently flashed signs of greatness but could never really sustain them from year to year. Now, he'll try to find some consistent success in the National League.





On Tuesday, Boston dealt its long tenured right-hander to the Phillies in exchange for minor-league infielder Josh Tobias. It was transparently a salary dump for the Sox, who were creeping up on the luxury tax threshold and now gain some financial flexibility by dumping Buchholz's $13.5 million commitment for 2017. With Chris Sale joining the Boston rotation, Buchholz would have likely been squeezed out anyway coming off an underwhelming season.





With that said, this looks like a solid move for the Phillies. Tobias, a utility type who hasn't played above Single-A, isn't much of a prospect. Buchholz posted a 3.26 ERA over 18 starts in 2015 and went 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA over 16 starts in 2014. However, he hasn't put in a strong full season since winning 17 games all the way back in 2010. This year saw him register a career-low 6.0 K/9 rate while battling injuries and fluctuating between the rotation and bullpen.





The ability is there, and despite logging a decade of MLB service he's still only 32, so I'm liking his odds of a rebound in Philly. Of course, health will be the key factor.





Blue Jays Shopping For Bats?





When the Jays inked Kendrys Morales to a three-year deal in November, it was apparent that they were moving on from Edwin Encarnacion. They haven't been connected to the elite slugger in weeks. MLB Network's Jon Morosi notes that Toronto also has not made an offer to free agent Jose Bautista since he rejected their qualifying offer.





It looks like the Blue Jays are turning their gaze to the Big Apple in search of a potential Bautista replacement. Morosi also reports that the club has made inquiries regarding Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson. It's no secret that the Mets would like to unload one (or both?) of the pricy veterans now that they've brought back Yoenis Cespedes.





This much is for sure: either one would receive a major jolt in terms of fantasy value by moving from New York to Toronto.





Market For Ross Shaping Up?





In a staggeringly weak free agent class for pitching, you could argue that Tyson Ross is the best name available. During his first three years with the Padres, his performance bordered on ace-caliber, and he doesn't turn 30 until next April.





But the righty's 2016 season was wrecked by shoulder issues, limiting him to a single start and leading to surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in October. His recovery from that operation could spill into spring training and beyond. Even when he's back, there is no assurance he'll be anywhere close to peak form.





Still, Ross is hitting the market at the right time. With so little in the way of standout talent available, any club looking for an upside play is bound to give him a look. Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, around 20 teams have shown some level of interest in Ross, including the defending world champs. The Cubs, in fact, appear to be in hot pursuit.





If Ross is able to meet the short end of his 4-to-6 month rehab timetable and get back to full speed by Opening Day, he could make the team that signs him look very smart. Big "if," obviously, but what's that risk worth? We'll find out soon.





Quick Hits: The Diamondbacks reached agreement on a minor-league deal with slugging outfielder Oswaldo Arcia, who could reemerge as an offensive threat at hitter-friendly Chase Field if he gets enough at-bats ... Carlos Carrasco says the fractured bone in his hand that cost him a chance to contribute during Cleveland's postseason run is now fully healed and he's back to 100 percent ... Reliever Daniel Hudson, whose peripheral numbers significantly outshined a lackluster 5.22 ERA in 2016, inked a two-year pact worth $11 million with Pittsburgh, where he could fall into the closer role if things shake out right ... Jimmy Rollins landed with the Giants on a minor-league contract ... In their search for left-handed relief help, the Blue Jays have reportedly shown interest in names like Travis Wood, Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan ... The Yankees have asked the White Sox about starter Jose Quintana, but a trade sounds unlikely ... Chris Colabello signed a minor-league deal with the Indians ... The Padres added Jhoulys Chacin and brought back southpaw Clayton Richard on one-year contracts ... A report from the San Diego Union-Tribune suggests that the Padres are also in talks with Jake Peavy about a reunion.