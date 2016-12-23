Encarnacion Under The Tree

Encarnacion Under The TreeFriday, December 23, 2016
Indians president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff sure know how to beat the holiday rush.
The stove is downright piping
Aiming to avoid the crowd of front office executives doing some last-minute shopping, the Indians on Thursday agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, the highest-profile player left on the market. The deal reportedly includes a fourth year option that could take the value of the deal to $80 million.
Encarnacion, 33, adds punch to a lineup that already boasts talented bats Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis, among others. Encarnacion will help fill the void left by Mike Napoli, a fellow free agent who remains on the market.
Like Napoli, Encarnacion slugs first and asks questions later. E5, as he's been dubbed, mashed 42 home runs with a league-leading 127 RBI in 2016, batting .263/.357/.529. A light went on during the 2012 season, and he's averaged 39 homers, 110 RBI, 90 runs scored and a .272/.367/.544 line in his past five seasons.
Encarnacion will play first base with the Tribe, but he'll surely see plenty of time at designated hitter as well. He played first base in 75 games with the Blue Jays this past season.
With Encarnacion gone -- the Jays weren't believed to be making a huge push to re-sign him anyway -- Toronto looks even more likely to enter the 2017 season with a platoon at first base. The team signed lefty masher Steve Pearce earlier in the winter, and Justin Smoak was given a two-year extension in July.
For the Jays, it has been an offseason of attrition that may not yet be done. They've already lost Encarnacion, starter R.A. Dickey and late-inning reliever Brett Cecil to free agency, and outfielders Jose Bautista and Michael Saunders are both free agents as well. They did bring in Kendrys Morales to fill the production vacuum created by the departures, and the team was the surprise winner of the Lourdes Gurriel sweepstakes earlier this offseason, although the 23-year-old will start the season at Double-A.
Braves Ink Incarte To Five-Year Extension
No longer sellers, the improving Braves made a move Friday to keep a core piece in place for years to come.
The club announced a five-year, $30.525 million contract extension with center fielder Ender Inciarte on Friday, signing the 26-year-old through the 2021 season. The deal includes a $9 million option for 2022.
"We are thrilled to announce an extension for Ender," Braves general manager John Coppolella said in a release posted on the team's Twitter account. "We feel that he's the best defensive center fielder in baseball and one of the best leadoff hitters in the game. Ender brings so much to our club, on and off the field, and we are happy to have him under club control for at least the next six years."
Inciarte received the long-term extension after a year in which he batted .291/351/.381 with 85 runs scored and 16 stolen bases, while winning his first Gold Glove in the field. In his three years in the majors, Inciarte has been remarkably consistent, averaging a .292/.337/.385 line with 19 steals and 71 runs scored.
"So happy to be part of this amazing organization for years to come!" Inciarte posted on his Instagram account. "And let's win some championships together."
Quick Hits: The Pirates continue to push for a trade for White Sox starter Jose Quintana. Top prospect Tyler Glasnow is widely believed to be part of any deal the Sox would need for the southpaw, and some corners of the Twittershpere have heard whispers of a three-team deal that would send Andrew McCutchen to the Yankees as well. Stay tuned ... Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Dodgers and Twins continue to discuss a potential deal that would send second baseman Brian Dozier to Los Angeles. Jose De Leon is expected to headline whatever package the Dodgers would prospectively send to the Twins in such a deal, but it's the rest of the deal -- the Twins are reportedly interested in first base prospect Cody Bellinger, a sticking point for the Dodgers -- that is keeping things held up for now ... According to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports, the Pirates have re-signed free agent starter Ivan Nova to a three-year, $26 million contract. Nova was stellar after a midseason trade to the Pirates from the Yankees, posting a 3.06 ERA and 52/3 K/BB ratio in 64 2/3 innings down the stretch ... MASN's Roch Kubatko is hearing from a source that Ben Revere is close to signing with a team. Kubatko's source says an agreement could be announced sometime Friday, though there's very little clarity about where the 28-year-old speedster might be headed ... Heyman writes the Padres have considered signing Jered Weaver to fill out their starting rotation. The deal would almost certainly be of the one-year variety for the rebuilding Padres, who may just be better off throwing some unproven arms into the fire and taking their lumps in 2017 with both eyes firmly on the future ... Felix Hernandez was scheduled to go two innings in his debut Thursday night with Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League. Felix will make a handful of appearances with the team in his native Venezuela as he prepares himself to pitch in the 2017 World Baseball Classic ... Manny Ramirez's wife Juliana told TMZ Sports that her husband "is training extremely hard" and has been in talks with a pro team outside the United States. Manny hasn't played an MLB game since 2011 and hasn't played in a live baseball game anywhere since the 2014 Dominican Winter League.
