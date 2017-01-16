Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?Monday, January 16, 2017
The final answer for Jose Bautista may end up being the most obvious one.
Bautista, who remains a free agent in mid-January, is reportedly nearing an agreement for a reunion with the Blue Jays, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com said late Sunday. No terms were immediately available.
The conclusion, if it happens, comes after a weekend that saw some interesting suitors pop up around the league. On Saturday, it was reported by FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal that the Indians -- a team that has already made one big splash this offseason with the signing of Bautista's former teammate Edwin Encarnacion -- had been "in touch" with Bautista. And earlier Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network passed along that the Orioles have been in contact with the 36-year-old's representatives as well.
That nugget is the most fascinating, after Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette in December said the club wouldn't pursue the outfielder because he's a "villain" in Baltimore.
“Jose Bautista’s agent has been knocking on the Orioles door for a while and I told him, ‘Look, our fans don’t really like Jose Bautista.’ And they don’t. Not to mention that he has a qualifying offer attached to him,” Duquette said during the Winter Meetings.
“I just made a comment that we weren’t going to be pursuing their client. It’s true, the guy’s a villain in Baltimore.”
He's much more liked in Toronto, where Bautista revived his career in 2010. That season kicked off a string of six consecutive All-Star appearances that ended this past season, one in which he struggled to a .234/.366/.452 line with 22 homers and 69 RBI.
With Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce now in town, Bautista will likely return to his post in right field while also serving as the team's designated hitter on occasion.
Rangers Take A Chance On Ross
From the time the Padres non-tendered him in early December, the courtship of Tyson Ross has been one of the most interesting free agent cases this offseason.
That case came to a conclusion over the weekend, as Ross reportedly agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Rangers. The deal, per Yahoo's Jeff Passan, includes performance incentives.
In taking a one-year deal, the 29-year-old is betting on his ability to get and remain healthy, and also to pitch at a level that will convince a team to give him a multi-year deal next winter. Even if he'd have stayed with the Padres, Ross would be pitching for a new contract this upcoming season, as this year was set to be his final under team control.
As it is, Ross will look to show that he's more the pitcher who won 23 games with a 3.03 ERA and 407 strikeouts over 391 2/3 innings in 2014 and 2015, and less the pitcher who made one forgettable start before losing his entire season to shoulder troubles last season. The right-hander underwent thoracic outlet surgery on his right shoulder in October, a procedure from which he's still recovering.
“Obviously, he’s a very talented pitcher when healthy but an even better person,” Padres General Manager A.J. Preller, who spoke with Ross by phone Friday, told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It was a very tough call to non-tender him. That decision and watching him in another uniform, that part’s not easy, but we wish him the best.”
Ross also had suitors in the Cubs and Nationals, among others, but chose the Rangers, where he'll join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels. He should have plenty of support from his offense as well, as the Rangers averaged a seventh-best 4.72 runs per game in 2016.
Even if Ross can't go a full slate of starts -- and with his readiness for Opening Day in question, it's fair to assume he may not even get to 150 innings -- he was, before the surgery, a strikeout-per-inning pitcher capable of pitching like an ace on any given day. Perhaps we won't see that as often in 2017, but he's still talented enough to be a worthwhile gamble for the Arlington club.
Quick Hits: With free agency winding down, teams began to turn their focus to hammering out deals with their arbitration-eligible players in recent days. Among those agreeing to terms out of court were: the Cubs and Jake Arrieta, who led the way with a $15.6375 million settlement; Bryce Harper, who received $13.625 million from the Nationals; Eric Hosmer and the Royals, for $12.25 million; the White Sox and Todd Frazier, for $12 million; the Orioles and Manny Machado, for $11.5 million; Zach Britton and the Orioles, for $11.4 million; Chris Tillman, who settled with the O's at $10.05 million; the Astros and Dallas Keuchel, for $9.15 million; Michael Pineda and the Yankees, for $7.4 million; Indians and Cody Allen, for $7.35 million; the Marlins and closer A.J. Ramos, for $6.55 million; Anthony Rendon and the Nationals, at $5.8 million; Jacob deGrom and the Mets, who agreed to a $4.05 million deal; the Astros and George Springer, at $3.9 million; Jackie Bradley and the Red Sox, for $3.6 million; Billy Hamilton and the Reds, for $2.625 million ... opting to cover two years of arbitration, the Rockies inked all-everything third baseman Nolan Arenado to a two-year, $29.5 million extension. Arenado will receive $11.75 million in 2017 and $17.75 million in 2018, per ESPN's Jerry Crasnick ... also getting a two-year deal was Yangervis Solarte, who will be a free agent when his two years are up. Financials weren't disclosed, but Solarte surely did well for himself after hitting .286/.341/.467 with 15 homers and 71 RBI this past season ... Arrieta, under team control only through the 2017 season, made no promises of working toward an extension with the Cubs before his deal is up. "If it happens, it happens. [...] If it doesn't, I will become a free agent" ... Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak on Sunday said the team has considered an extension for backstop Yadier Molina. Molina, 34, is entering the tail end of his career, and he'll make $14 million in 2017 before the Cardinals would, if a deal doesn't get done, likely decline their end of a $15 million mutual option for 2018 ... according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Dodgers view Ian Kinsler as a possible fallback option if the team is unable to acquire Brian Dozier. A Dozier trade is appearing less likely, Cafardo says, because the Twins are "having second thoughts" about dealing him ... the Brewers on Saturday were reportedly nearing a deal with reliever Neftali Feliz, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports said. If a deal gets done, Feliz would immediately become a strong option to close games for the Crew with 2016 closer Tyler Thornburg now in Boston.
