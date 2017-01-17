2017 Category Sleepers: Wins

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

For the third year in a row, I’ll be breaking down category sleepers at each of the 5x5 roto categories. So far we’ve looked at batting average, WHIP, home run, strikeout, ERA, stolen base, saves, and RBI sleepers. In the ninth installment of the series we’ll be reviewing pitchers and teams that can provide wins sleepers. Over 10 weeks, I will be providing a list of sleepers for each 5x5 roto category (BA, HR, RBI, R, SB, W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV). After looking at categories that were more based on player skill over the first five weeks, we shift to categories that are more dependent on opportunity, supporting cast, and batting order spot.

Before reading any further, it’s important to note the definition of a sleeper. In this case, it’s a player who will exceed draft day ADP AND projections in a particular category. The players are broken down by mixed league sleepers and single league sleepers.

For year-to-year individual performance, Bill Petti of Beyond the Boxscore http://www.beyondtheboxscore.com/2012/1/9/2690405/what-starting-pitcher-metrics-correlate-year-to-year did an outstanding job of running down the year-to-year correlation of most of the stats we’re concerned with and wins have an extremely weak correlation.

However, when we look at stats that correlate with the teams that accumulate the most starting pitcher wins, there are a few numbers that stand out.

Team Starting Pitcher Wins Correlations

Year Runs Against Team Wins Quality Starts Innings per Game Start 2016 -0.71 0.90 0.75 0.76 2015 -0.79 0.91 0.59 0.60 2014 -0.69 0.86 0.58 0.45 2013 -0.69 0.89 0.49 0.54

Numbers closest to 1 or -1 show the strongest correlation. The correlations with quality starts as well as innings per game start haven’t been consistently strong over a four-year period, but the correlation is still strong enough to be worth mentioning. Runs against have had a more consistent correlation, and a fairly obvious one since we expect the most effective pitchers to be winners. Other stats evaluated that had extremely weak correlations include run support per nine innings, run support per game start, pitches per game start, and bullpen ERA.

Most obvious and telling is the strong correlation between team wins and starting pitcher wins. It must be stated that this strong correlation doesn’t necessarily imply good teams <i>cause</i> individual starting pitcher wins, but still it’s clear that the best teams have the most starting pitcher wins. When we break down individual results from 2014, among the 25 pitchers with at least 15 wins, only four of those were on teams that finished below .500. In 2015, only 13 pitchers notched 15 wins, and only one (Felix Hernandez) was on a team that finished below .500. Last season, only two pitchers (Chris Sale and Jose Fernandez) out of the 23 15-game winnings were on teams below .500.

Keeping in mind the correlation between team wins and starting pitcher wins, one exercise for finding possible discounted wins from starting pitchers is to evaluate baseball’s best teams.

Below are the current teams with the best futures odds to win the World Series, according to Bovada.lv. Like average draft position in fantasy baseball, we can use these odds as a guide to predicting baseball’s best teams in 2017.

Cubs +400

Red Sox +500

Indians +800

Nationals +850

Astros +1400

Dodgers +1400

Giants +1400

Mets +1800

All other teams +2500 or worse.

While I still stick to the starting pitching mantra of paying for the skillset and hoping that the wins follow, taking a pitcher from a good team can certainly be used as a tiebreaker as you search for profit from the wins category. Below is a breakdown of some possible “wins sleepers” from these top eight teams.

Chicago Cubs

There aren’t many mysteries on the World Champs, who featured four 15-plus game winners last season. John Lackey was held to only 11 wins in 29 starts despite a 3.35 ERA, so he could be a decent investment. The current fifth starter looks to be Mike Montgomery, who was already featured in the ERA sleepers. He could be quite a buy if he wins the fifth starter job.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox had significant injury issues in their rotation during 2016 behind Rick Porcello and David Price. As a result, they carried only three double-digit winners despite a 93-win season. Chris Sale is an obvious candidate for 20 wins on his new team, while the back of the rotation could also feature some gold mines between Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz, and Steven Wright.

Cleveland Indians

All five of the regular members of Cleveland’s starting rotation finished with double-digit wins last season, but Corey Kluber was the only pitcher to reach 30-plus starts, and had 18 wins as a result. Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar each had 11 wins in 25 starts, so they certainly show more upside if they can stay healthy. Josh Tomlin was the biggest surprise of the bunch, winning 13 games in 29 starts despite a 4.40 ERA. If one of the Indians starters falters, Mike Clevinger is likely the next in line, though Cody Anderson and Ryan Merritt are also worth monitoring.

Washington Nationals

The Nats had three 15-plus game winners, including Stephen Strasburg’s 15 wins in only 24 starts. Joe Ross shows plenty of upside if he can stay healthy, winning seven games in 19 starts last season. The most frustrating pitcher of the bunch, Gio Gonzalez, is coming off a bad year (4.57 ERA) but also hasn’t won more than 11 games over the last four seasons after tallying 21 wins in 2012. Despite those frustrations, Gonzalez still had nearly one strikeout per inning, so this could be a chance to buy low. After trading Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the White Sox for Adam Eaton, the team’s primary starter depth includes A.J. Cole and Austin Voth.

Houston Astros

If you’re searching for wins sleepers, the Astros could be the team to buy. 2015 AL Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel is a risk coming back from a shoulder injury and sub-par season, but the price could make him worthwhile after winning only nine games last season. Lance McCullers is similarly risky after elbow and shoulder issues, but he heads into spring training healthy and won six of 14 starts last season. The backend of the rotation likely features Charlie Morton and Joe Musgrove. Morton was featured in the ERA sleepers, while Musgrove was featured in the WHIP sleepers. There have also been Jose Quintana and Sonny Gray to Houston rumors, which would certainly create a favorable situation for either pitcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers rotation is even deeper than last season, if that’s possible. Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, and Kenta Maeda make an impressive top three, and you’re unlikely to get anyone from that group at a discount. The last two spots in the rotation will feature some combination of Julio Urias, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Scott Kazmir, Alex Wood, Jose De Leon, Brandon McCarthy, and Brock Stewart. Urias seems like the safest of the group to see a significant number of starts, but he will also likely be on an innings cap at age 20. It might be best to wait until spring training to evaluate this battle of attractive starting options.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco’s top four starters are set in stone with Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, and Matt Moore. All four pitchers are nearly sure things for double-digit wins if they can stay healthy, while the top two starters have shown a consistent ability for 15-plus wins. The fifth spot in the rotation is up in the air between Matt Cain, Albert Suarez, and Ty Blach. That group certainly has its share of blemishes, but could present a viable NL-only pitcher.

New York Mets

With injuries throughout the rotation in 2016, only Noah Syndergaard and the departed Bartolo Colon had double-digit wins last season. Of course, that creates opportunities to potentially buy low on Steven Matz, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, and Zack Wheeler. Given the injuries from that group last season, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo could also come in handy. Gsellman had three wins in seven starts, and has a decent minor league track record with a 3.11 ERA.