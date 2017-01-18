Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Houston Astros took an enormous step forward in 2015 when they jumped from 70 to 86 wins and reached the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Unfortunately, they failed to build upon that success in 2016, finishing in third place with an 84-78 record.





A primary culprit for this disappointing outcome was a lack of quality atop the Houston rotation. Dallas Keuchel, in the follow-up to his brilliant Cy Young campaign in 2015, was quite ordinary with a 9-12 record and 4.55 ERA. Behind him, there was a lot of veteran mediocrity (Doug Fister, Collin McHugh, Mike Fiers).





So it comes as no surprise that the Astros have been in pursuit of a frontline starter this offseason. With the free agent market offering little in that regard, they've been connected to several clubs known to be making premium arms available. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Houston continues to inquire about names like Jose Quintana, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray.





Any of those three would help form a strong core atop the Astros starting corps with a rebounding Keuchel, as well as developing young righties Lance McCullers and Joe Musgrove. Houston certainly has enough desirable prospects to swing a deal, so I'd expect something to come to fruition.





Bautista Returns to Jays





After an unfulfilling experience in free agency, Jose Bautista is heading home. The slugging outfielder agreed to terms with the Blue Jays on a one-year deal with options extending to 2019.





At $18 million, Bautista's salary in 2017 will slightly exceed the $17.2 million qualifying offer he turned down (per Jon Heyman), and the mutual option in 2018 will enable him to re-enter the market and potentially score big if he rebounds. Still, this is clearly not the desired outcome for a longtime superstar who has been unable to translate his gaudy numbers into a mega-deal.





A late bloomer that didn't break out until he was almost 30, Bautista's biggest contract up to this point was the five-year, $65 million extension he inked with Toronto after his breakout season in 2010. Given his performance over the majority of that term, he seemed likely to at least double his career earnings once he hit the open market.





But then his 2016 season ended up being his worst since '09. This tempered his market along with his age, injuries and draft pick compensation. On the bright side, we know what kind of production Bautista is capable of in a Blue Jays uniform when healthy, and the Toronto lineup figures to remain potent even with Kendrys Morales replacing Edwin Encarnacion.





Royals Lock Up Duffy



He was due to hit free agency for the first time next winter, but now that eventuality has been delayed substantially for Danny Duffy. The southpaw signed a five-year, $65 million extension with Kansas City this week and now the Royals will hope he blossoms to reach his true potential as an upper-echelon starter.





After spending the first six weeks of 2016 in the bullpen, Duffy jumped into the rotation in mid-May and never looked back. In 26 starts, he went 12-3 with a 3.56 ERA and a sterling 167-to-37 K/BB ratio over 161 innings. All the 28-year-old needs to do is pick up where he left off and he will quickly make this look like a dynamite move for the Royals





Short-Term Moves with a Long-Term Vision?





For a rebuilding club, the Philadelphia Phillies have been making an awful lot of one-year commitments. First, they kept Jeremy Hellickson for $17.2 million on a qualifying offer. Then they traded for Clay Buchholz, who has one year left on his deal. And now, they are bringing in free agent outfielder Michael Saunders on a one-year, $9 million deal with a club option for 2018.





It's not a bad strategy for a team in Philly's position. The money is probably more than anyone else was offering but they can afford it, and it'll prove well spent if Saunders comes anywhere close to replicating his All-Star first half and becomes a flippable asset. Similarly, Hellickson and Buchholz could both build up deadline value.





Lest we forget: the Cubs signed Scott Feldman to a one-year deal in 2013 and then dealt him in the middle of a 96-loss season... for Jake Arrieta.



Quick Hits: The Padres locked up outfielder Wil Myers long-term with a six-year extension worth $83 million ... Rangers reliever Jake Diekman will miss at least the first half of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery for ulcerative colitis ... Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Tigers have been in contact with free agent outfielder Peter Bourjos, a defensive specialist ... Brandon Guyer inked a two-year extension with Cleveland worth $5 million ... Phillies starter Aaron Nola told reporters he expects to be 100 percent for spring training after undergoing PRP therapy in September for UCL and flexor strains ... The Rangers signed right-hander Dillon Gee to a minor-league deal, making him the second pitcher coming off thoracic outlet surgery they've added within the last week (along with Tyson Ross) ... Texas also enlisted Josh Hamilton on a minors deal, and he might get a shot at their DH opening if he can somehow get healthy ... Gregor Blanco signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks ... Jim Bowden of ESPN.com and Sirius XM reports that free agent reliever Greg Holland is close to deciding on a landing spot.