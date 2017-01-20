Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily

Friday, January 20, 2017

Spring training is upon us—pitchers and catchers are set to report in less than a month. But the hot stove, though admittedly down a few notches from last month’s winter meetings, is still burning. In a rare trade that should benefit both parties, the Marlins acquired right-handed starter Dan Straily in a deal that sent prospects Austin Brice, Luis Castillo and Isaiah White up north to Cincinnati.

Straily is obviously the headliner here coming off arguably his best season. After spending the majority of 2015 in the Astros’ minor league system, Straily resurfaced with the Reds last season and ended up leading the team in nearly every statistical category. His 3.76 ERA was a career-best, as were his 14 victories.

That’s not to say it was all smooth sailing for Straily. Though he held opponents to one of the league’s lowest batting averages (.220), Straily yielded a league-high 31 homers and also handed out 73 free passes, tying him for fifth-most in the National League. Straily’s fastball tops out in the low 90s, which could be to blame for his frequent tightrope walking. With that said, he did his best work down the stretch last season, collecting a 10-2 record over 15 second-half starts. Straily earned a spectacular 3.10 ERA during that span, though it’s worth noting that he received the 12th-highest run support in the league out of 74 qualified starters.

Even before losing superstar Jose Fernandez in a tragic boating accident last fall, the Marlins were known to be coveting a starting pitcher. They were one of the more aggressive teams at last year’s trade deadline, targeting Jeremy Hellickson and Rich Hill before eventually landing Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea in a seven-player swap with the Padres. Rea was later returned to San Diego after the Padres failed to disclose that he had an elbow injury. The Padres have gained a reputation for this kind of funny business. Around the same time they tried to pawn Rea off on Miami, the Padres traded Drew Pomeranz, who also turned out to be damaged goods. The Red Sox were furious but opted to keep Pomeranz rather than going through the trouble of starting the deal over from scratch.

Now Straily joins a rotation featuring mainstays Wei-Yin Chen and Tom Koehler as well as new faces Jeff Locke and Edinson Volquez. The Marlins swung for the fences this offseason, particularly in their pursuit of stud closer Kenley Jansen. Miami tried to entice him with a plush five-year, $80 million contract but the Dodgers matched the offer and that was good enough to keep Jansen in Los Angeles. That was a disappointment, but the Marlins rebounded quickly by adding ex-Red Sox relievers Junichi Tazawa and Brad Ziegler as consolation prizes. Though it wasn’t the offseason haul they were hoping for, the Marlins’ new pieces should at least give them a chance to compete for a Wild Card spot. The Marlins finished with 79 wins last year, a respectable total considering All-Stars Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton missed big chunks of the season.

Park factor can sometimes be an overblown indicator of success or failure—I tend to believe good pitchers can pitch well anywhere while bad pitchers will struggle in any environment. But if you’re a park factor truther like some, Straily may be a player to target in fantasy drafts this spring. While the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati tends to play somewhat neutral, Marlins Park is one of the more pitcher-friendly venues in baseball. Marlins Park ranked 27th out of 30 stadiums in park factor last year compared to only 15th for GAB. Lending further credence to the park’s pitcher-friendly tendencies, consider that the Marlins hit just .250 at home last year compared to .275 on the road. That may hurt Straily’s run support but should boost his overall stats.

The move also falls in line with Cincinnati’s rebuilding movement that began as early as 2015, when the Reds shipped Johnny Cueto to Kansas City at that year’s trade deadline. The Reds kept with that theme by moving centerpieces Todd Frazier and Aroldis Chapman the following offseason. If the Reds want to finish the job and get back to square one, the next domino to fall should be veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips. The three-time All-Star was nearly dealt to the Braves two months ago but exercised his 10-5 rights by vetoing the trade. Phillips was probably holding out for a contender and should be traded at some point during the 2017 campaign, which is also a contract year for the 35-year-old.

Of the prospects acquired in Thursday’s trade, Castillo may be the most promising. Ironically Castillo was traded to San Diego last summer in the previously mentioned Rea trade, though his tenure in the Padres’ organization lasted all of four days. For a relatively well-known prospect, Castillo has changed hands a surprising number of times. If you include the reversed Padres trade, Castillo has already been dealt three times in his brief career. The 24-year-old flexed his muscles in the minor leagues last year, earning a 2.26 ERA across 26 outings for High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville. Given the dire state of the Reds’ starting rotation, it probably wouldn’t hurt Castillo to get his feet wet in the big leagues this year.

O’s Lock Up Trumbo

The end is near … at least when it comes to Mark Trumbo’s free agency. Last season’s major league home run leader is headed back to Baltimore on a reported three-year, $37 million contract. All that remains is a physical for Trumbo to pass, though as Baltimore has proved time and again, that’s never a sure thing. Grant Balfour’s two-year contract with Baltimore was called off in 2013 following his failed physical while the O’s also reworked a deal with Yovani Gallardo last winter after his physical revealed possible shoulder damage. True to form, Gallardo landed on the disabled list with a shoulder injury barely two months after the ink dried on his contract.

Trumbo got nibbles from Colorado, Oakland, Texas and a few other teams but a return to Baltimore was always the most likely outcome. When free agency began, the 31-year-old was envisioning a four-year deal in the $75-80 million range but that was always a bit ambitious. The reality is, Trumbo is a one-note player with the ability to smash towering home runs while providing little else. His defense in right field is atrocious and he’s never been a good hitter for average (.251 for his career). But as a right-handed power hitter, his skill set has played well at Camden Yards, making Baltimore a natural fit for him. He figures to see most of his playing time at DH this year while the Orioles plan to roll the dice with Hyun Soo Kim and Seth Smith at the corner outfield spots.

Trumbo’s deal continues a surprising trend we’ve seen develop throughout the offseason. Perhaps it’s because this year’s crop of free-agent sluggers was relatively weak but it seems like all of the big-name position players settled for less money than expected. Yoenis Cespedes was the offseason’s biggest winner and his deal was only for four years and $110 million. Chris Davis, Jason Heyward and Justin Upton all topped that last offseason.

Maybe the league doesn’t value power-hitting the way it used to. As the game has gotten more specialized, teams have put a clear emphasis on relief pitching. That might explain why Mark Melancon, Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman landed huge deals this offseason while Trumbo, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion all signed for relatively cheap. Or maybe this year was simply an anomaly. It’s possible teams are saving up for the monster free agent class of 2019 that will include Josh Donaldson, Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, Manny Machado and Andrew McCutchen among others. Jose Altuve, Jake Arrieta, Michael Brantley, Lorenzo Cain, Todd Frazier, Curtis Granderson and Eric Hosmer highlight next year’s free agents.

Quick Hits: Neftali Feliz has agreed to a one-year, $5.35 million contract with Milwaukee, where he figures to occupy the closer role. Tyler Thornburg finished last year as the Brewers’ closer but was later traded to the Red Sox in a deal that sent Travis Shaw to Milwaukee … The Phillies made their one-year, $9 million contract with Michael Saunders official on Thursday. The deal includes an $11 million club option for 2018. Right-hander Severino Gonzalez was designated for assignment in the corresponding roster move … Dellin Betances is headed for an arbitration hearing with the Yankees. Betances filed at $5 million while the Yankees countered at $3 million, so obviously the two sides are far apart … Jason Hammel was reportedly in talks with the Mariners before he switched agencies last month. The ex-Cub has also drawn interest from Baltimore, Kansas City and Texas … Mookie Betts and Craig Kimbrel announced they will not be representing the United States in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Among Red Sox, only Xander Bogaerts (Netherlands) and Hanley Ramirez (Dominican Republic) have committed to play … ESPN’s Jim Bowden reports that Greg Holland is close to choosing a new team. The former Royal missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery … Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports the Angels have agreed to a deal with Luis Valbuena, pending a physical. The 31-year-old utility player hit .260 with 13 homers in 90 games for Houston last season … Kole Calhoun and the Angels agreed to a three-year, $26 million extension on Wednesday. He finished third on the team with 18 homers last year … Former Marlins ace Josh Johnson announced his retirement on Thursday. Johnson earned two All-Star nods during his nine years in the big leagues. His career was cut short after undergoing a third Tommy John surgery in 2015 … The Rangers remain interested in free agent Mike Napoli. The 35-year-old slugger set career-highs with 34 homers and 101 RBI last season while leading Cleveland to its first pennant since 1948 … The Hall of Fame will induct three new members this year: Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez. Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman finished just shy of the 75 percent needed but should get in next year.