Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies

Lowdown: Yordano Ventura DiesMonday, January 23, 2017
The baseball world Sunday woke up to the news of the tragic passing of Yordano Ventura.
The budding ace of the Royals' staff died in a crash in Dominican Republic early Sunday when he lost control of the white Jeep he was driving. Ventura was 25.
“It doesn’t seem real,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It doesn’t seem like anything like this could happen. Then you sit down and realize it did happen. You just realize that life is so fragile.”
Unlike charismatic Cuban-born pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident in late September, Ventura was often at the center of baseball-related controversy in recent years. He'd been suspended during both the 2015 and 2016 seasons for his role in bench-clearing brawls.
Despite the fiery temper on the field, Ventura was loved by many off it, Royals general manager Dayton Moore included.
“A lot of the good ones require maintenance,” Moore said. “They just do. Yordano challenged us. Players like Yordano are why coaches and teachers exist.”
Our thoughts are with the Royals family.
Backstop Banter
Often talked about as the most important position on the field, catchers have been among the last to find jobs this winter.
Matt Wieters remains on the free agent market into late January, and that may not be changing soon. The Nationals have long been rumored as his most likely destination, but Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post hears from a source that "the Nationals have never been particularly high on Wieters internally." She said the club "harbor(s) concerns about his defense and his health."
If the Nats do stay away, it's unclear which team might have an opening for Wieters this late in the game. Other names have been thrown out -- ESPN's Jerry Crasnick earlier this month said the Angels, Rockies and maybe even the rebuilding Reds are the best fits for the 30-year-old -- but there has been little smoke, let alone fire, between Wieters and any suitors.
That's not the case with Kurt Suzuki, who reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Braves on Sunday. Per Crasnick, the deal is for $1.5 million guaranteed with an additional $2.5 million in incentives possible.
The Braves had also been a possible landing spot for Wieters, further narrowing the All-Star's options. At this juncture, the only certainty appears to be that whichever team signs Wieters is getting a bargain.
Quick Hits: Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was told by a Rangers official that the club expects Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) to make his season debut in May or June. General manager Jon Daniels didn't provide a timetable on when he thinks Ross might return from last October's thoracic outlet surgery, but the goal is to have the righty healthy down the stretch next season. In other words, fantasy owners would be wise not to expect much, if anything, from Ross in the first half of 2017, and even then there are no guarantees coming off major shoulder surgery ... Rangers GM Jon Daniels said the team has opened extension talks with Yu Darvish. Per MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, the sides have had "a couple of conversations" but nothing serious. Darvish is entering the last year of a six-year, $56 million deal but is more focused on pitching than his contract negotiations. He'll get paid by someone in 2017, the only question is whether it's the Rangers ... Padres signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. The 28-year-old right-hander reportedly had offers on the table from several other clubs, but chose the Padres because he believed they provided him the best chance of starting in the rotation ... Rangers signed 1B James Loney to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The deal will pay Loney $1 million if he makes the big league club. The 32-year-old slashed .265/.307/.397 with nine homers and 34 RBI in 366 plate appearances with the Mets in 2016, and despite the minor league contract, Loney is the kind of player who continues to find his way to the big leagues. It wouldn't surprise if that happened again in 2017 ... ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Marlins are interested in adding a right-handed hitting first baseman and have discussed Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds, among others. The Marlins have Justin Bour to start at first base against right-handers, but they'd like to add a bat to platoon with him. Both Carter and Reynolds bring right-handed pop but little else ... According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Angels' decision to sign Luis Valbuena had more to do with the uncertainty surrounding Albert Pujols' health than a desire to shop C.J. Cron. The Halos reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Valbuena late Thursday, but no formal announcement has been made ... Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports free agent Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire. After posting a 9.18 ERA in nine starts with the Angels this past season, perhaps he should.
