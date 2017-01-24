Podcast: Twins Team Check-In

The offseason can be pretty boring, right? Well, we’ve decided to keep ourselves busy at the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast by making a trip around the league in what we are calling the Team Check-In series. You’ll hear multiple episodes per week between now and Opening Day. I got things started this week by talking Twins with Mike Berardino (@mikeberardino), beat writer for the St. Paul Pioneer Press. We discuss the new front office, the Brian Dozier situation, outlooks for Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Jose Berrios, and much more. Be sure to rate and subscribe. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @djshort, @drewsilv, or @TessQuinlanSubscribe via iTunesSubscribe via RSS
Subscribe via Stitcher