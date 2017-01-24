2017 Category Sleepers: Runs

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The following is Week 10 of the 10-part series of sleepers for each 5x5 roto category (BA, HR, RBI, R, SB, W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV). For the third year in a row, I’ll be breaking down category sleepers at each of the 5x5 roto categories. We’ve already covered WHIP, home runs strikeouts, batting average, ERA, stolen bases, saves, RBI, and wins. This week we’ll review runs sleepers. Now that we are onto the categories that are more playing time and opportunity based, I’ll mention more names for you to stow away as you prepare for your drafts. With offseason movement still rampant, the opportunity for many of these players is still very much to be determined.

Before reading any further, it’s important to note the definition of a sleeper. In this case, it’s a player who will exceed draft day ADP AND projections in a particular category.

The generally accepted idea for runs scored is that the higher in the batting order, the more runs a hitter will score. Like RBI, looking at a team’s batting order and predicting changes can create an advantage for fantasy owners looking to beef on the runs scored category. Just how much? Look at the table below:

Runs per Game Start

2014 2015 2016 Average Runs/162 Batting 1st 0.593 0.602 0.630 0.608 98.56 Batting 2nd 0.554 0.585 0.603 0.581 94.04 Batting 3rd 0.544 0.561 0.586 0.564 91.30 Batting 4th 0.481 0.525 0.554 0.520 84.24 Batting 5th 0.456 0.465 0.505 0.475 76.98 Batting 6th 0.408 0.421 0.451 0.427 69.11 Batting 7th 0.371 0.389 0.414 0.391 63.39 Batting 8th 0.357 0.372 0.392 0.374 60.53 Batting 9th 0.302 0.330 0.344 0.325 52.72

As expected, hitting leadoff leads to the most runs scored. The decline of runs scored in the fifth spot on down the order seems staggering. Keeping the advantages of batting order opportunity in mind, the following are some possible sleepers for runs in 2017.

Byron Buxton, OF, Twins

Seasoned Twins leadoff man Brian Dozier is still with Minnesota at the time of this writing, but it seems almost inevitable that he will be traded. He was rumored to be an option for the Dodgers before they acquired Logan Forsythe, and is still a major trade possibility. So what leadoff replacements are available on the Twins roster? Buxton is one of the most prominent names, and his talent needs no introduction if you follow prospect lists. Considered either the No. 1 or No. 2 prospect in baseball by Baseball America in each of the last three seasons, Buxton finally had a string of major league success in September, hitting .287-9-22. Certainly, he will be moved up from the nine hole if that performance continues, and he’s a major candidate to hit leadoff due to his speed. Buxton swiped 17 bases between Triple-A and the majors last season, and has stolen as many as 55 bases in the minors. His career .380 on-base percentage shows the leadoff upside, and there aren’t many other viable alternatives that combine speed and on-base ability on the current Twins roster.

Jarrod Dyson, OF, Mariners

Adding speed was a priority of Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto during the offseason, and he’s done that by adding Dyson and Jean Segura. It’s likely that one of the pair will hit leadoff against right-handed pitchers, with Leonys Martin also sitting as a darkhorse. Dyson has experience in the leadoff spot, with 106 starts atop the batting order in his career, though his .325 on-base percentage in the spot is below average. The M’s were likely encouraged by his play last season, setting career highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He also had a career-high 337 plate appearances last season, a quantity that’s expected to increase if he holds onto the center field job against righties. Dyson’s ADP in NFBC currently stands at 322, which makes him undervalued given the stolen base and runs upside.

Carlos Gomez, OF, Rangers

Gomez has started more games in the leadoff spot than any other spot in the batting order during his career, and it looks like that will continue in Texas. After hitting in the bottom half of the order last season in Houston and the beginning of his stint with the Rangers, Texas promoted Gomez to leadoff in mid-September. He was extremely productive for the Rangers overall, hitting .284-8-24 with five steals and 18 runs in 33 games. Texas ranked fourth in runs in the AL last season, and their lineup certainly looks promising again if Gomez can maintain his late-season production. That’s a major question after his mediocre performance that started in 2015, but the upside is still huge for the 31-year-old outfielder, who performed at an elite level in 2013-14.

Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates

John Jaso got the nod as Pittsburgh’s leadoff man for much of 2016, but it was Harrison who emerged in August. The Pirates second baseman hit regularly in the leadoff spot until a groin injury ended his season in September. Jaso is slated to move to the bench this season due to Josh Bell’s emergence, so Harrison should get another opportunity to serve as the team’s leadoff hitter. Harrison performed extremely well in the role, for what it’s worth, hitting .327-1-18 with seven steals and 23 runs in 39 games. His increased base stealing efficiency last season (18-for-22) could be another factor that convinces the stat-minded Pirates to leave him atop the order.

Jose Ramirez, 3B/OF, Indians

Cleveland used on-base machine Carlos Santana as their leadoff hitter much of the time last season, with the DH seeing 85 starts in the spot. Otherwise, Rajai Davis got much of the attention, with 69 starts, particularly against left-handed pitching. With Davis out of the picture, Ramirez is a candidate to move up in the batting order. Ramirez had a breakout year, with an .825 OPS and 22 steals in 29 attempts. He spent most of his season hitting fifth and sixth in the batting order, but would seem like a great option against lefties after posting nearly even splits against right-handers and left-handers last season. Despite the growth last season, Ramirez could still turn out to be a bargain.

Kyle Schwarber, OF, Cubs

It’s not a newsflash to anyone that Schwarber is a talented outfielder, and even a possible top 20 outfielder for 2017. Though, manager Joe Maddon’s comments do adjust his value slightly, and should make fantasy owners mindful of where Schwarber will be helpful in 5x5 leagues. Maddon recently said that he will consider batting Schwarber leadoff, which does make some sense after the loss of leadoff man Dexter Fowler. Schwarber is far from the prototypical leadoff man, but he had a .355 on-base percentage during his rookie debut in 2015 and a .429 on-base percentage during his brief time in the minors. Hitting leadoff regularly would help Schwarber stack up his counting stats, making him an all-around strong value, but his runs could increase at the expense of some RBI if the move to leadoff comes to fruition.

Charlie Tilson/Adam Engel, OF, White Sox

The White Sox pairing of Tilson and Engel were mentioned in the stolen base sleepers, but their low price makes them worth another mention for runs. The center field candidates have a similar skillset, with Tilson producing a .345 on-base percentage and 15 steals at Triple-A Memphis last season, while Engel had a .344 on-base percentage and 45 steals between three levels. Tilson’s ADP is 401, while Engel sits at 683. Either player could be a boon for AL-only owners looking for steals and runs, so their spring battle will be worth watching closely.

Devon Travis, 2B, Blue Jays

Despite the loss of Edwin Encarnacion, hitting leadoff in the Blue Jays lineup is certainly worth getting excited. Travis quietly spent the final two months of last season as Toronto’s leadoff man, and at the moment there’s no reason to think that will change in 2017. Travis has been extremely productive over the last two seasons when healthy, hitting .301-19-85 with 92 runs in 163 games. Those are numbers that put Travis among the elite fantasy second basemen, though projecting a full season of health is easier said than done. Still, there looks like plenty of opportunity here for Travis hitting ahead of the likes of Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista, and Kendrys Morales.