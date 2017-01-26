Offseason Fantasy Roundtable

Thursday, January 26, 2017

D.J. Short: There are still a number of interesting free agents available as we approach the start of February, but the big names are off the board and we’ve seen a handful of blockbuster trades go down this offseason. I figured now would be a good time to ask which moves have piqued your interest from a fantasy perspective. I’m not necessarily looking for the move that won the winter, but rather one which could pay off handsomely in fantasy leagues this year.



Matthew Pouliot: Eric Thames has always had nice pop, as evidenced by his 21 homers and 69 extra-base hits in 633 at-bats for the Blue Jays and Mariners in 2011 and 2012. What we’re going to find out following his return to MLB is whether he learned some plate discipline in Korea. His numbers in the KBO were remarkable; he hit .348/.450/.720 with 124 homers and a 293/235 K/BB ratio in 1,347 at-bats over three seasons. MLB is on a completely different level in terms of competition, but he’ll get a helping hand from a terrific ballpark for left-handed power hitters after signing with Milwaukee. He’ll also likely get to bat cleanup behind Ryan Braun. It’s a recipe for solid fantasy numbers even if he didn’t take as significant of a step forward as his Korean numbers suggest. I’m expecting about 30 homers and 90 RBI, and he might have some upside beyond that. He’ll also probably steal a few bases; he finished with 11, 40 and 13 in his three seasons abroad.



Nathan Grimm: Anytime a dynamic hitter relocates to a decidedly hitter-friendly park, it's notable. So Ian Desmond won't be on many sleeper lists this year, but it's definitely possible that after resurfacing in 2016 he could still be undervalued in fantasy circles. Desmond rebounded from a dismal 2015 season to slash .285/.335/.446 with 22 homers, 86 RBI, 107 runs scored and 21 stolen bases as a member of the Rangers, and was rewarded with a five-year, $70 million contract from the Rockies this winter. There will be some skepticism about his inflated batting average, and rightly so after a .350 BABIP last year, but Coors Field is expansive and lends itself to higher batting averages on balls in play. Assuming Desmond continues to put balls in play, good things should continue to happen. Don't be afraid of Desmond in 2017.



Ryan Boyer: It didn't get any headlines and was only a modest one-year contract, but Rajai Davis landing in Oakland is likely to pay off from a fantasy perspective. It was with the A's back in 2009 when Davis first blossomed into a fantasy asset, as he batted .305 while stealing 41 bases. His highest plate appearance total in a season also came with the A's (595 in 2010), and he responded with a career-high 50 pilfers that year. Davis is now 36, but he's coming off a campaign with the Indians when he belted a career-high 12 home runs while leading the American League with 43 steals. The veteran outfielder has often been a platoon player in his career, but the only somewhat legitimate left-handed hitting alternative the A's have for center field is non-roster invitee Alejandro De Aza, who has started just 42 games in center the last three seasons. Oakland has already committed to Davis as their regular center fielder and likely leadoff man, which could put him in line for the most playing time he's had in his career. He'll be a threat to lead the AL in steals again and can be snagged with one of your later picks.



Drew Silva: Kendrys Morales signing a three-year, $33 million free agent contract with the Blue Jays in mid-November flew somewhat under the radar in the grand scheme of the MLB offseason. Maybe that's because the deal was signed and sealed well before the Winter Meetings, where the hot stove usually begins to heat up, or maybe it's because people didn't notice the damage Morales did for two years in Kansas City -- a place that is typically unkind to power hitters. Morales will now make his home at Toronto's Rogers Centre, a much friendlier environment for sluggers, and he'll see many more plate appearances in the smaller parks of the American League East. He also has a better lineup around him with the Jays. Don't be surprised if Kendrys goes off for 35 home runs and 100-plus RBI on his bargain-rate $10 million salary for 2017.



Nick Nelson: It was arguably the biggest blockbuster of the offseason, and it might also carry the greatest fantasy impact. During the Winter Meetings in December, the White Sox traded their ace Chris Sale to Boston in exchange for a premium prospect package headlined by Yoan Moncada. The mega-deal figures to positively impact the stocks of basically all players involved. Sale, who ranks among the game's elite starters by any measure -- especially strikeouts -- should benefit tremendously from increased run support. He managed to tally 17 wins with Chicago in 2016 but hadn't topped 13 in any of the previous three seasons despite immaculate numbers otherwise. Boston, meanwhile, led the AL in scoring by more than 100 runs last year. Moncada, considered by many to be baseball's top prospect, now has an open path at second base with Dustin Pedroia out of the way, so his tantalizing speed/power combo could be on display in the majors in April. Keep an eye also on fireballing righty Michael Kopech, another top prospect sent to Chicago in the swap. The rebuilding White Sox have been aggressive promoters so he may now be on the fast track.



D.J. Short: Hey, remember Matt Holliday? It was hardly the flashiest signing in the world, so his one-year, $13 million deal with the Yankees seems to be flying under the radar. I think it’s a great situation for him. Sure, maybe Holliday is nearing the end of his career. Injuries have been an issue for him over the past two seasons, but serving as the primary designated hitter in New York could help him stay on the field and even improve his production. While the 37-year-old had a career-low .246 batting average last season, it didn’t come with a major drop in contact rate. His exit velocity was quietly among the highest in the game, so hitting the ball hard wasn’t a problem, but he finished with a career-high ground ball rate. As he told Ken Davidoff of the New York Post earlier this month, he’s working to create more loft in his swing again. And it probably doesn’t hurt that he’s been reunited with Alan Cockrell, his former hitting coach with the Rockies. It won’t require anything more than a late-round pick to draft Holliday this spring, so count me in.



