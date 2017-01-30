Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In

We continued our Team Check-In Series at the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast by talking Red Sox with Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich), beat writer for the Boston Herald. We discussed the Chris Sale trade, life after David Ortiz, the emergence of Mookie Betts, what to expect from Pablo Sandoval’s return, Andrew Benintendi’s outlook for 2017, and much more.Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can pick it up in stores on February 7 or pre-order right now. Our online version of the draft guide also goes live on February 7.
