Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In

Tuesday, January 31, 2017


The Team Check-In Series marches on at the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. This time I talked Oakland Athletics with Joe Stiglich (@JoeStiglichCSN), beat writer for CSN California. We discussed the A's offseason additions, Sonny Gray's disappointing 2016, the outlooks for Sean Manaea and Jharel Cotton, closer role candidates, top prospects on the way, and much more.

Editor’s Note: You can pick it up the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine in stores on February 7 or pre-order right now. Our online version of the draft guide also goes live on February 7.


Be sure to rate and subscribe. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @djshort, @drewsilv, or @TessQuinlan

D.J. Short is a Rotoworld baseball editor and contributes to NBCSports.com's Hardball Talk blog. You can also find him on Twitter.
