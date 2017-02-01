Lowdown: This is 40

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

This is a great time to be a closer in the major leagues. The position experienced an unprecedented windfall this winter, with ninth-inning specialists Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen both landing record-shattering contracts.





If you're a defensively limited slugger, though? Fortunes have not been so favorable.





Several impending free agents who compiled 40-plus home runs in 2016 hoped to find lots of bites during Hot Stove season, only to learn their bait isn't quite what they thought it was. Edwin Encarnacion anticipated landing a nine-digit lunker but instead settled for $60 million with Cleveland. Mark Trumbo's $37.5 million deal with Baltimore is probably about half the haul he expected going in.





And it sounds like Chris Carter is ready to pack up and drop his line in another pond. Or, more accurately, across the pond. According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, Carter is considering turning his attention to Japan, with the desired offers failing to materialize here in the States.





It would be a stunning outcome for a 30-year-old who just tied for the National League lead in homers with 41. Carter's lukewarm market is, in part, a reflection of his own deficiencies: he offers minimal defensive value, and his extreme high-K/low-average profile detracts from his undoubtedly majestic pop.





But it's also a reflection of something larger. Power hitting just isn't currently the draw across the league it once was. The Dodgers wouldn't pay up to acquire Brian Dozier from the Twins. Jose Bautista reluctantly returned to Toronto on a one-year pact. And numerous other sluggers are still out there looking for jobs.

Power Rangers





With a deep well of slugging first basemen still out there, the Texas Rangers have been content to wait out the market while searching for Mitch Moreland's replacement. With only a couple of weeks remaining before spring training, they still have plenty of options.





Mike Napoli, who totaled 54 home runs as a Ranger back in 2011 and 2012, remains the club's "prime 1B target" according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, although it sounds like nothing is close to materializing on that front. Crasnick also reports that Scott Boras is pitching his client Pedro Alvarez to the Rangers, who have recently been connected to Carter as well.





Whoever ends up with the gig will gain some significant fantasy luster by joining a potent lineup in a hitter-friendly park. Last year the Rangers piled up 215 homers and ranked fourth among American League clubs in scoring on their way to an AL West title.





Dom in Denver





Once a heralded rising talent in the Phillies system, Domonic Brown appeared to be on the verge of fulfilling his potential in 2013 when he made his first All Star team, finishing with 27 homers and an .818 OPS. But his highly promising career took a plummet following that breakout campaign. Between 2014 and 2015 the outfielder hit just .233/.285/.349 in the majors, and he spent the entirety of last year with Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, where his numbers were about the same.





Brown is 29 and it's tough to hold out much hope for a turnaround at this point, but at least he's now heading to an organization where his odds are better than anywhere else. Earlier this week he inked a minor-league deal with the Colorado Rockies, with hopes that he can rediscover his missing home run stroke at Coors Field.





He's a longshot to make the roster, much less find regular playing time, but the former No. 4 overall prospect (according to both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus) is worth keeping an eye on at least.



Quick Hits: The Red Sox won their arbitration hearing against lefty reliever Fernando Abad, so he'll make $2 million this year rather than the $2.7 million he desired ... Tampa Bay finalized its one-year, $5 million deal with outfielder Colby Rasmus ... Veteran southpaw J.P. Howell signed with the Blue Jays for one year and $3 million ... The Cardinals will send two draft picks to the Astros as punishment for their involvement with a database hacking scandal last year ... 42-year-old Joe Nathan inked a minor-league contract with Washington, where he will try to keep his impressive career going ... The Nats also added reliever Matt Albers on a minors deal ... La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune reports that the Twins are in on relievers Joe Blanton and Boone Logan .. The Indians acquired right-hander Carlos Frias, who had recently been designated for assignment by the Dodgers ... Marlins manager Don Mattingly indicated that he expects A.J. Ramos to be his primary closer this year ... The Rays have checked in with Texas regarding a possible Jurickson Profar trade, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News ... Cleveland signed 35-year-old slugger Wily Mo Pena, who played in Japan before taking the 2016 season off, to a minor-league deal.