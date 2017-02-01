Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with an early look at the Arizona Diamondbacks. I was joined by beat writer Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) of the Arizona Republic and we jumped into a range of topics, including the new-look front office, the rise of strikeout machine Robbie Ray, the ever-changing bullpen, and how new manager Torey Lovullo might handle this roster's top stolen base threats.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can pick it up in stores on February 7 or pre-order right now. Our online version of the draft guide also goes live on February 7.





