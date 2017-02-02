2017 All Bullpen Review

Thursday, February 02, 2017

NL East

New York Mets: Addison Reed, Jeurys Familia

Miami Marlins: A.J. Ramos, Kyle Barraclough, Brad Ziegler

Washington Nationals: Shawn Kelley, Blake Treinen

Atlanta Braves: Jim Johnson, Arodys Vizcaino

Philadelphia Phillies: Joaquin Benoit, Hector Neris

The Mets arguably possess the two best relievers in the NL East – Reed and Familia. I've listed Reed in the first chair because he's set to be the Opening Day closer. Familia is penciled in for an unpaid suspension (domestic violence).

Assuming the suspension goes through, the Mets could find themselves in an awkward place. As good as Familia was over the last three seasons, Reed completely outclassed him in 2016. The former Diamondback made crucial mechanical adjustments, resulting in a big step forward. Familia has melted down in two consecutive postseasons. If Reed dominates through the first month of the season, will the Mets actually demote him back to setup duty when Familia returns? I suppose we'll find out.

The Marlins spent much of December trying to bump Ramos out of the ninth inning. After failing to sign Kenley Jansen and others, the Fish settled for the status quo. It's interesting to see the club proactively strive to replace Ramos. He's an atypical closer. His fastball is a true below average offering – it gets hammered. However, his changeup is one of the five best in the sport, and his slider is an easy double-plus pitch. The superb offspeed stuff helps him to outperform his peripherals.

If Ramos falters, the Marlins are fully prepared with backup plans. After piling up 115 strikeouts in 72.2 innings, fantasy owners undoubtedly hope Barraclough steals the closer role. Bearclaw comes with one fatal flaw – a high walk rate. His 2016 rate of 5.45 BB/9 was typical of his minor league production. A stable, if much less exciting alternative is Ziegler. He's coming off his best season after inching his fastball usage down to a career low. David Phelps is also worth watching if he isn't starting.

The Nationals were also in on the big name free agent closers. Like the Marlins, they missed the mark. Last offseason, they signed Kelley to guard against this scenario. Kelley is a perfectly viable closer candidate, although he has only 11 saves in 342.1 career innings. The righty often throws his slider more frequently than his fastball. He can command the pitch, resulting in 12.41 K/9 and 1.71 BB/9 last season. If Kelley falters due to injury or spontaneous decline, Treinen, Koda Glover, and Trevor Gott are among the internal alternatives. A trade is more likely.

The Braves bullpen is shallow, for now. The club has done a great job of uncovering new talents in recent seasons. Johnson, a ground ball specialist, pitched well in the second half of 2016. While I doubt he can maintain a 9.46 K/9, he should be a solid late-draft fantasy value. Vizcaino has struggled with health. The club can better manage his workload in non-save situations.

The Phillies have a wide open battle for the ninth inning. The incumbent is Jeanmar Gomez who technically lost the job to the “committee” in the final week of 2016. It's assumed that Neris will be given a shot to run with the role, but that will depend upon him winning the job out of Spring Training. Neris' only real weapon is a splitter. The pitch helps his fastball to play up. Splitters are notoriously fickle pitches. Neris lost his feel for it during a few brief stints last season. That makes him a less than ideal closer candidate. Consistency is king in the ninth inning.

Benoit, another splitter specialist, is my pick for Opening Day closer. The veteran is on a set-rate contract. By contrast, every save Neris records will increase his future cost to the team. Benoit also has a long track record of success with his splitter. Pat Neshek, Edubray Ramos, and others could enter the ninth inning conversation by mid-season.

NL Central

St. Louis Cardinals: Seung Hwan Oh, Trevor Rosenthal

Chicago Cubs: Wade Davis, Hector Rondon, Koji Uehara, Carl Edwards Jr.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Tony Watson, Felipe Rivero, Daniel Hudson

Cincinnati Reds: Raisel Iglesias, Drew Storen, Michael Lorenzen

Milwaukee Brewers: Neftali Feliz, Corey Knebel

The NL Central is headlined by two magnificently deep bullpens. When he's on, Rosenthal is one of the best pitchers in the league. He's often somewhat less than “on.” The Cardinals reportedly plan to use him in as a multi-inning relief ace in the mold of Andrew Miller. That's because Oh was magnificent in his stateside debut, posting a 1.92 ERA, 11.64 K/9 and 2.03 BB/9. Beyond the top names, the unit is rounded out by Kevin Siegrist, Brett Cecil, Jonathan Broxton, and probably at least one of Michael Wacha or Alex Reyes.

The Cubs relief corps is just as good if not better. Poor Rondon can't do anything to keep a job. A little bad luck with home runs (18.2 percent HR/FB) was the only blemish on a superb 2016 season. He was ousted by Aroldis Chapman at the trade deadline, and now he's supplanted by Davis and Uehara. Edwards Jr. showed elite closer upside in flashes. I've always thought Pedro Strop and Justin Grimm were just good enough to close too.

Pay careful attention to the Pirates bullpen this spring. Watson is the incumbent so we should assume the job is his. Beware of injury - he's the most heavily worked reliever over the last four years. Rivero offers a higher ceiling. His best pitch is a changeup, and it can be inconsistent at times. Both Watson and Rivero are southpaws whereas Hudson is a righty. Many teams prefer right-handed closers for very traditionalist reasons. The Pirates probably aren't one of those teams.

It took an entire season, but the Reds finally have something resembling a bullpen.Iglesias may not have the durability or repertoire for starting. He was superb when working in relief (1.98 ERA in 50 innings). Iglesias' biggest barrier to the closer role is himself. He was so good in a multi-inning role that the Reds may prefer to use him as their Miller.

A bounce back from Storen would make it easier to keep Iglesias in a flexible role. Storen's career has been defined by his ability to strand runners. He posted a fluky 90.6 percent strand rate in his fantastic 2014. In other words, base runners rarely scored against Storen. Last season, he stranded just 69.5 percent of runners. He was also homer prone for the first time in his career. Great American Ballpark is unforgiving to homer prone pitchers.

The Brewers keep trading away good relievers for future assets. The latest to go was Tyler Thornburg. Taking his place is free agent signee Neftali Feliz. The former Ranger rebounded with the Pirates during the 2016 season. He's a dangerous fantasy asset. Even though he recovered his 96 mph velocity, Feliz is a fly ball pitcher with a home run problem (1.68 HR/9). Miller Park is a terrible setting for a homer prone fly ball pitcher. Knebel flashed closer upside, but he was an unfinished product last season.

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers: Kenley Jansen, Grant Dayton

San Francisco Giants: Mark Melancon, Will Smith, Derek Law

Colorado Rockies: Adam Ottavino, Greg Holland

San Diego Padres: Brandon Maurer, Carter Capps

Arizona Diamondbacks: Fernando Rodney

The Dodgers ponied up to keep their relief ace. By all reports, they nearly lost him. The Marlins made a strong offer, and other cash rich teams were involved in the bidding too. Jansen has become the reincarnation of Mariano Rivera. He relies on a cutter, a cutter, and a cutter. The former catcher has elite command and control of the pitch, leading to 47 saves, 13.63 K/9, 1.44 BB/9, and a 1.83 ERA in 2016. If he hits the disabled list, Dayton has comparable strikeout and walk rates. Unlike Jansen, Dayton may be homer prone.

San Francisco has relied on a volume over quality approach for years. It finally bit them in 2016 when the entire unit faltered down the stretch. The Giants hired Melancon to bring his special brand of consistency to the Bay. If anything happens to Melancon, the club has plenty of solid internal options. Smith, Law, and Hunter Strickland have all flashed closer caliber potential.

Acquiring Holland was a coup for the Rockies. With Coors Field as their home park, the club notoriously struggles to attract pitching talent. Holland evidently decided to look past the rough run environment. He'll have a chance to oust Ottavino from the ninth inning. Since Holland is recovering from Tommy John and elevation increases injury risk, I expect Colorado to slowly transition him into regular work. Ottavino will probably start the season as the closer. He's good enough to hang onto the job too.

The Padres relief corps is headlined by the always enigmatic Maurer. We've been looking at him as some kind of sleeper/breakout candidate for the last half decade. When Rodney was traded, Maurer matriculated to the closer's throne. He proved to be volatile, mixing quality performances with multiple duds. If he doesn't smooth over his performance in the first half, he'll be quickly overcome by Capps. The TJS returnee will miss the start of the season. When he sustained his elbow injury, Capps looked like the best reliever in all of baseball – better than Chapman, Jansen, and Miller. He's a high risk, high reward asset in keeper settings. Do note, the Padres terrible rotation will probably produce very few save opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have built arguably the worst on-paper bullpen in the league, but they're in a lot better shape than the 2016 Reds. What they lack in quality, they make up for in quantity, starting with Rodney. As we saw from his time with San Diego, he's still capable of a dominant stretch. Rodney didn't allow an earned run until June 21. A few days later, he was traded to the Marlins where he promptly allowed all kinds of runs. Fantasy owners know to be careful with Rodney. Handicapping his backup is a fool's game.

AL East

New York Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances

Baltimore Orioles: Zach Britton

Boston Red Sox: Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Thornburg

Toronto Blue Jays: Roberto Osuna, Jason Grilli

Tampa Bay Rays: Alex Colome, Brad Boxberger

Once again, the AL East is the strongest division for closers. The Yankees are headlined by a pair of top five relievers – Chapman and Betances. By now, we know all about Chapman's electric fastball and unhittable slider. He's a perennial contender for top reliever honors. In 58 innings, Chapman posted a 1.55 ERA, 13.97 K/9, and 2.79 BB/9. His average fastball was 100.4 mph.

Betances does his best to keep pace. His 15.53 K/9 and 3.45 BB/9 compare favorably to Chapman. Unfortunately, Betances suffered from an unfortunate (and uncharacteristic) .353 BABIP. Even with Chapman absorbing the save opportunities, Betances should be drafted before around a dozen seated closers. The lack of saves don't matter.

Britton was a legitimate Cy Young candidate last season even though he received almost no love on the ballot. With a 0.54 ERA and 47 saves in 67 innings, he was arguably the top pitcher in the game last season. Nobody manages contact like he does. His 80 percent ground ball rate, 30.9 percent soft contact rate and stingy 14.8 percent hard contact rate all paced the league. If something happens to Britton, Baltimore could call upon Darren O'Day, Brad Brach, or Mychal Givens.

Before last year, our closer discussions started with the question – Kimbrel or Chapman. For a long while, I was a Kimbrel guy. Cracks started to show in 2016, and it's fair to consider him a second tier closer now. He's still a top 10 guy, but he's no longer a potential number one. Command was never Kimbrel's strong suit. My theory is that hitters have adjusted to 97 mph heat. While they still can't hit his stuff, hitters may be better at judging balls and strikes. If he rebounds, there's potential for a big profit. If he hits the skids, Thornburg is very nearly as good. His emergence last season fueled many playoff runs.

Toronto's bullpen doesn't stand up to the rest of the division. Osuna is a great reliever, but his success is a more ordinary brand of great. A fly ball pitcher, Osuna induced a silly 20.5 percent infield fly rate. Those are as good as strikeouts. Osuna experienced some shoulder discomfort during the playoffs. As such, you may want to keep an eye on Grilli's performance. The 40-year-old has oscillated between great and mediocre in recent seasons.

The Rays have the weakest bullpen in the division, and they may yet trade their best arm. Colome emerged as a quality reliever late in 2015. When Boxberger landed on the disabled list last spring, Colome snatched the ninth inning. He never looked back. Colome buffed his slider usage from 23 to 47 percent. His strikeout rate surged from 7.22 K/9 to 11.28 K/9 while his walk rate remained steady. Boxberger's still around if Colome is traded. He completely lost his feel for the strike zone last season. Other options include Danny Farquhar, Shawn Tolleson, Xavier Cedeno, and Matt Andriese.

AL Central

Cleveland Indians: Cody Allen, Andrew Miller

Kansas City Royals: Kelvin Herrera, Joakim Soria

Chicago White Sox: David Robertson, Nate Jones

Detroit Tigers: Francisco Rodriguez, Bruce Rondon

Minnesota Twins: Brandon Kintzler, Glen Perkins, J.T. Chargois

We all saw the best of Cleveland's bullpen in October. Miller handles the mid-game, high leverage situations then Allen slams the door. Allen's had a few weird blips of bad production in recent seasons. If he experiences any of those, expect Miller to temporarily step into the ninth inning. As such, Miller should be selected as the top non-closing reliever. Only Britton can make a case as having matched Miller's dominance in 2016 – 1.45 ERA, 14.89 K/9, 1.09 BB/9.

Kansas City wisely traded Davis while he still had some value. The swap made room for Herrera to take the closer job. Already a top reliever, Herrera broke out in 2016. His command took a step forward, leading to a 2.75 ERA, 10.75 K/9, and 1.50 BB/9. Expect more of the same in 2017. And here's a teaser for the eventual closer tiers – Herrera ranks ahead of his old teammates Davis and Holland.

Robertson is the single most likely closer to be traded prior to Opening Day. The White Sox are in full rebuild mode and have no clear use case for keeping Robertson. They also have a better reliever waiting in the wings. Truthfully, I expect both to be traded. The club may prefer to give Jones some time to establish himself as a closer before they try to cash in. Then again, maybe it's not worth taking the risk that he's slightly more valuable in a few months. Between his cheap contract and excellent stuff, Chicago should be able to get a haul for Jones.

The Tigers must be tired of waiting on Rondon. He had his best season yet in 2016, posting 11.15 K/9, 2.97 BB/9, and a 2.97 ERA. He's still frustratingly inconsistent which is why K-Rod's hanging around. Once considered a fireballer with a 95 mph fastball, Rodriguez now sits at 89 mph and relies on an elite changeup. As is often the case with changeup artists, sometimes the hitter guesses correctly and launches a big fly.

Kintzler is a perfectly able middle reliever. He's no closer. The Twins called upon him in their hour of need, and they may opt to call upon him again. Perkins is expected to start the season on the disabled list, a familiar place for him. I mention Chargois because he's features a 97 mph fastball and a plus slider. The fastball was surprisingly hittable last year. If he buffs his slider usage, he may be closer material.

AL West

Seattle Mariners: Edwin Diaz

Houston Astros: Ken Giles, Luke Gregerson, Will Harris

Oakland Athletics: Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson, Santiago Casilla

Texas Rangers: Sam Dyson, Matt Bush, Jeremy Jeffress

Los Angeles Angels: Cam Bedrosian, Huston Street, Andrew Bailey

With the exception of the Mariners, the AL West has the best fantasy opportunities for closer upheaval. Not only are the jobs unsettled, there are multiple high quality options on each team. The Mariners though, they have Diaz and little else worthy of ninth inning consideration. A healthy Steve Cishek or Tony Zych could alter that statement. Diaz broke onto the scene last year with 15.33 K/9, 2.61 BB/9 and a 2.79 ERA. If not for a .377 BABIP, he would have been among the top five relievers. I've yet to decide if I believe the high BABIP is purely bad luck or signals some small but exploitable flaw.

Giles has two full major league seasons under his belt. In each of those, he was terrible early in the year before transforming into an elite gunner. If the pattern continues, Gregerson and Harris are solid fill-ins until Giles rediscovers his command. When he's on, Giles looks an awful lot like Kimbrel.

By all accounts, Madson is still the Athletics' closer. Unofficially, Oakland has all the pieces for a closer battle royale this spring. Doolittle looked full recovered last season with career best fastball velocity, 10.38 K/9, and 1.85 BB/9. Casilla also has value when his command is sharp. He's not flashy, but he gets the job done. He's also turned into a tidy strikeout pitcher in recent seasons.

Dyson owners will spend the entire season looking over their shoulders. The righty is a poor man's Britton. Dyson's penchant for grounders and modest strikeout rates makes him better suited to high leverage, multi-inning relief. The Rangers increasingly leaned on Bush as a fireman late in 2016. He may be first in line to steal Dyson's job. The club also paid a steep price to acquire Jeffress as part of the Jonathan Lucroy trade. The righty actually has a lot in common with Dyson, but he pitched poorly down the stretch. Keep an eye on Keone Kela too.

Last and least are the lowly Angels. Bedrosian has a feel of inevitability to him. In 40.1 innings, he posted a tiny 1.12 ERA with 11.38 K/9 and 3.12 BB/9. His increasing reliance on a slider combined with improve command led to the breakout. Before the Angels admit that Bedrosian is their best closer, I fully expect the club to try Street and/or Bailey in the ninth. Bailey scored highly by Statcast spin rates. Street looked paved.