Podcast: Phillies Check-In

Thursday, February 02, 2017


We're live with the latest edition of the Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. This time, I was joined by Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyCSN) of CSNPhilly.com to talk Phillies. We discussed Aaron Nola's health and the potential for the rotation, outlooks for Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph, the backend of the bullpen, prospects to watch, and much more.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can pick it up in stores on Tuesday, February 7 or pre-order right now. Our online version of the draft guide also goes live on February 7.


You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @djshort, @drewsilv, or @TessQuinlan

D.J. Short is a Rotoworld baseball editor and contributes to NBCSports.com's Hardball Talk blog. You can also find him on Twitter.
Email :D.J. Short


