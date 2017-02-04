Drew Silva

Podcast: Rays Check-In

Saturday, February 04, 2017


We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with an early look at the Tampa Bay Rays. I was joined by beat writer Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) of the Tampa Bay Times and we jumped into a range of topics, including Chris Archer staying put this winter despite the trade rumors, the addition of Wilson Ramos after another knee surgery, Brad Miller's sudden power surge, and much more.

 

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can pick it up in stores on February 7 or pre-order right now. Our online version of the draft guide also goes live on February 7.


