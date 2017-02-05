Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home

Lowdown: Hammel Finds A HomeSunday, February 05, 2017
The winter's best free agent starter nearly made it to spring before finding his new home.
Spring training is just days away
Jason Hammel, arguably the best starting option of a considerably weak free agent class this offseason, agreed to a two-year deal with the Royals late Sunday, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal. Per Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, the deal guarantees Hammel $16 million and includes a mutual option for a third season.
The deal is certainly less than Hammel thought he might get when the market opened. He had an up and down 2016 season with the World Series champion Cubs, but the final numbers -- 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA -- put him at the top of the class at his position.
Concerns about right elbow tightness that hampered him down the stretch and affected his performance made the free agent waters icy, though, and the 34-year-old watched as teams filled rotation spots into the new year. Hammel reportedly received some interest from the Mariners before they bolstered their staff with Yovani Gallardo and Drew Smyly.
The untimely death of Yordano Ventura forced the Royals to be more aggressive to round out a rotation that has already added Nate Karns this winter. Hammel should slot in somewhere near the middle of the Royals' rotation, behind newly paid ace Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy and ahead of Jason Vargas and Karns.
The big loser in the deal is Matt Strahm, whom the team has time and again pushed out of a starting job in favor of external candidates. Strahm, who pitched to a 1.23 ERA in 22 innings out of the Roayls bullpen this past season, was in line for a chance to start before the team acquired Karns from the Mariners, and was again after Ventura's passing prior to Sunday's news. Once an intriguing lottery ticket for fantasy owners, the southpaw now will only merit fantasy consideration if there's an injury or he forces the team's hand with a stellar spring.
For Hammel, it's a happy ending to a drawn-out saga. He'll look to prove a lot of teams wrong when the season opens in a few months.
Pirates Shuffle Up Outfield
In his eight seasons in the majors, Andrew McCutchen has never played an inning at any position besides center field.
That will change on Opening Day, as the Pirates said Sunday that McCutchen is moving to right field with Starling Marte sliding over to center. Gregory Polanco will remain in left field.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette laid out the math and reasoning behind the move:
"According to Defensive Runs Saved, a metric calculated by Baseball Info Solutions that attempts to quantify how many runs a player prevented or allowed relative to the average player, McCutchen, 30, was the worst defender in baseball in 2016, with minus-28 DRS. Marte, 28, meanwhile, saved 17 runs above average in 2016 and has won consecutive Gold Glove awards playing in one of baseball’s largest left fields.
'We believe this alignment will maximize our outfield production,' manager Clint Hurdle said in a statement. 'Our men were very professional and respectful of the team and each other throughout the process, and are selfless in helping us strengthen our team defensively.'"
While the on-field effects will be noticeable, the fantasy effects may be less so. Sure, better outfield defense will help Bucs pitchers, who already pitch in a pitcher-friendly park. And in leagues with specific positions such as left field, center field, right field it will make Marte more valuable while dropping Cutch's value some.
The interesting angle may be whether a move actually helps McCutchen at the plate. Struggles on defense can affect hitters on offense, and McCutchen's .256/.336/.430 line in 2016 was easily the worst of his career. Perhaps a move to a less challenging defensive position will allow Cutch to relax and focus on his swing.
It's something to monitor.
Quick Hits: Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve. DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017 ... Orioles and RHP Kevin Gausman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.45 million contract. Gausman had requested $3.55 million and the Orioles countered at $3.15 million. Gausman can earn an extra $50,000 for starting 30 games and another $50,000 for starting 33 games ... Jung Ho Kang has agreed to enter an alcohol treatment program. The news comes from Kang's agent, Alan Nero. A joint panel headed by MLB recommended that Kang enter a treatment program following his third DUI arrest in December. Getting treatment could reduce any potential punishment Kang receives from the league. Pirates GM Neal Huntington previously said he expected Kang to be ready for the start of spring training, but it's unclear if Saturday's announcement changes that ... Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Mets have reached an agreement with free agent left-hander Jerry Blevins. The Mets did a nice job bolstering their bullpen on Friday, inking Blevins, Fernando Salas and Tom Gorzellany to contracts ... FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Blue Jays and reliever Joe Smith have agreed to a one-year deal. Terms aren't yet available. Smith is the second veteran reliever to sign with the Blue Jays in recent days, joining lefty J.P. Howell. The 32-year-old side-armer gave up a career-high eight homers in 52 innings last season while putting up a 3.46 ERA in 54 appearances. Still, his ground ball rate was right around 50 percent and he's a decent candidate for a return to form ... Angels signed INF/OF Dustin Ackley to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. This is the first we've heard of Ackley since the Yankees released him in November. Ackley missed most of last season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder ... Wilmer Flores won his arbitration case against the Mets and will earn $2.2 million in 2017. The Mets had filed at $1.8 million and MLBTradeRumors.com had projected that he'd earn $1.9 million through the arbitration process so it looks like a nice win for the player ... Astros and RHP Will Harris avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $5 million contract. He'll earn $2.2 million in 2017 and $2.8 million in 2018. The Astros also get a club option for 2019, which will be somewhere between $5.5 million and $8.5 million depending upon how many games Harris finishes in 2018 ... Rays signed INF/OF Rickie Weeks to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported earlier in the day that the two sides had reached an agreement. Given his versatility and propensity to mash left-handed pitching, Weeks could carve out a role on the Rays' Opening Day bench.
