Podcast: Giants Check-In

Monday, February 06, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with an early look at the San Francisco Giants. I was joined by Alex Pavlovic (@AlexPavlovic) of CSN Bay Area and we discussed a number of topics, including the addition of Mark Melancon in the closer role, the left field battle between Jarrett Parker and Mac Williamson, Matt Cain's attempt to get back on track and win the fifth starter job, and much more.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide launches this Tuesday, February 7.







