Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

He was one of the lone stars remaining on the free agent market at this late stage of the offseason, and now Mike Napoli is heading back to Lone Star State.





Last year, the veteran first baseman was a key contributor in Cleveland's magical run, piling up a team-leading 101 RBI as cleanup hitter while helping propel the Indians to a division title. Now, he will return to a familiar setting in Arlington, where he has already spent two successful stints in his career. Napoli agreed one a one-year deal worth $8.5 million with the Rangers on Tuesday.





The signing fills a vacancy that has existed on the Texas roster since former first baseman Mitch Moreland left to to sign with the Red Sox. Napoli figures to be a sizable upgrade at first over the previous tenant, who slashed .233/.298/.422 and managed to drive in only 60 runs over 147 games despite frequently hitting near the middle of a strong lineup.





Napoli is better suited to take advantage of this favorable situation. Although his propensity for striking out will suppress his batting average, he makes up for it with his patience (he ranked 10th in the AL in walks last year) and of course he proved in 2016 his power is as good as ever. At age 34, Napoli set a new career best with 34 home runs. He beat out his previous high mark of 30, set as a Ranger back in 2011.





With Napoli joining guys like Rougned Odor, Adrian Beltre and Jonathan Lucroy in the middle of the order, Texas has a decent shot at leading the league in homers this season.





Keep a close eye on the player news feed for the latest offseason rumors and updates. Also please make sure to follow Rotoworld Baseball and myself on Twitter!





New Bomber in the Bronx





Napoli wasn't the only strikeout-prone slugger to find a new home this week with spring camp fast approaching. Chris Carter set aside his (perhaps not totally earnest) flirtations with signing in Japan and settled for a one-year and $3 million with the Yankees.





It's not the money Carter wanted coming off a 41-homer campaign in Milwaukee, and he'll probably struggle to see the same regular playing time as he did in 2016 with the Brewers when he played in all but two games. In New York, the 30-year-old is blocked at first base by Greg Bird and at designated hitter by Matt Holliday.





We would expect to see Carter in the lineup frequently against left-handed starters, dinging Bird's value to some extent, but otherwise it's tough to see how he draws many starts. And given his contact issues at the plate, it's reasonable to wonder how effective he will be with the at-bats coming sporadically.

He certainly has the potential to do a lot of damage in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, but unless circumstances change we'll probably be avoiding Carter in standard drafts this spring.





More Relief in LA





The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their bullpen by adding veteran right-hander Sergio Romo on a one-year, $3 million contract. It's a heck of a bargain for a consistently reliable late-inning guy with a 2.58 ERA in his career to go along with 10.2 K/9 and 1.8 BB/9.





Obviously Kenley Jansen owns in the ninth inning in LA, but Romo figures to slot in ahead of him in the eighth and now becomes the top fall-back in the event of an injury. The 33-year-old has recorded 84 saves in nine big-league seasons.



Quick Hits: Cleveland and lefty reliever Boone Logan finalized their one-year, $5.5 million pact, which includes a $7 million option for 2018 ... According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Nationals continue to engage in trade talks with the White Sox over closer David Robertson... The Twins claimed 27-year-old Ehire Adrianza, a good-glove no-bat infielder, from the Brewers and he could be a dark horse for the shortstop gig depending on how much Paul Molitor prioritizes defense ... To make room for Adrianza on the 40-man roster, Minnesota designated right-hander Pat Light and his erratic heat for assignment ... The Twins also added outfielder Drew Stubbs on a minor-league deal ... The Padres signed veteran Erick Aybar to a minor-league contract and he's expected to compete against Luis Sardinas in an uninspiring position battle at short ... The Red Sox added Mike Olt -- formerly a top prospect for the Rangers -- on a minors deal ... Gary Sanchez will skip the World Baseball Classic and spend his entire spring in Yankees camp ... The Yanks acquired left-handed reliever Enny Romero, who averaged 96 MPH on his heater last year, from the Rays ... That move opened up a roster spot for Tampa and enabled them to put the finishing touches on a $2.5 million deal with Logan Morrison, who will once again hold down first base this year ... Daniel Descalso landed on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million in Arizona, where he'll serve as a versatile bench piece.