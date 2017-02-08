Bullpen Review: NL East

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

With Spring Training fast approaching, it's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Last week, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review. Now it's time for deep dives. Let's begin with the National League East.

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough. Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

I welcome any and all criticism or suggestions. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: We worked hard on the Rotoworld Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide magazine and I’m happy to say that it’s now available for pre-order. Look for it on newsstands in early February.

New York Mets

Addison Reed

Jeurys Familia

Hansel Robles

Fernando Salas

Jerry Blevins

For a second consecutive year, Familia melted down in the postseason. Sure, some of us might scoff at that as a small sample. Talk to any Mets fan. There's popular dissatisfaction with his otherwise excellent performance. The fans don't mean much when it comes to team roles, but they do have some small influence – especially if the boo-birds show up.

Despite his October flops, Familia's job would be completely secure if he wasn't expected to miss at least 30 games for a domestic violence suspension. He led the league with 51 saves while recording a 2.55 ERA, 9.73 K/9, and 3.59 BB/9. His sinker is one of the best in the game aside from Zach Britton. He can also throw hitters off with a 97 mph four seamer. Compared to the sinker, the pitch has quite a bit of rise. He turns to his four seamer and slider more frequently when ahead in the count. Familia stopped using his splitter last year. In past seasons, it was his best weapon against left-handed hitters.

Last spring, I wondered why Reed suddenly became more effective upon joining the Mets mid-2015. The answer – a mechanical change. Ironically, it was something he fixed while still with the Diamondbacks. He picked up right where he left off, posting a 1.97 ERA, 10.55 K/9, and 1.51 BB/9. There isn't anything clever about his approach. He has a deceptive 93 mph fastball paired with an 86 mph slider. He gets ahead with the fastball and stays ahead with the breaking ball. Reed seems like a candidate to increase his slider usage from 27.7 percent. If he does, more strikeouts will follow.

The rest of the Mets bullpen offers considerably less fantasy value. Robles is a competent hard thrower with upside. His slider is merely adequate, and he seems committed to using his changeup too. Aside from a 96 mph heater, nothing stands out as noteworthy. If the command takes a step forward or his slider adds a few tics of velocity, Robles may break out.

Salas is a middle reliever. He is unlikely to garner holds. Any sort of serious improvement would be completely unpredictable. Conversely, Blevins could have some use in holds leagues as a streamer. The southpaw appeared in 73 games and tossed just 42 innings with a 2.79 ERA, 11.14 K/9, and 3.21 walks. LOOGYs can be a good source of holds although Blevins only recorded 16 last season. And that was a career best. Still, he's a fine option if you're streaming relievers on a Monday or Thursday.

The remainder of the bullpen is unsettled. At least one of Zack Wheeler, Robert Gsellman, and Seth Lugo are expected to work in relief. The trio is battling for the fifth spot in the rotation. With an injury prone pitching staff (including Wheeler), it probably won't be long until Gsellman or Lugo are promoted out of long relief.

Josh Smoker has a 96 mph fastball with a couple off speed offerings. Sean Gilmartin may fill a second LOOGY role. We can dismiss him from fantasy consideration. Others include Rafael Montero, Gabriel Ynoa, and Josh Edgin.

Washington Nationals

Shawn Kelley

Blake Treinen

Sammy Solis

Oliver Perez

Enny Romero

Koda Glover

Trevor Gott

After missing out on the free agent closers, the Nationals will turn to slide-master Kelley for ninth inning duty. Washington is an obvious fit to acquire a closer during Spring Training. The best available names include David Robertson, Nate Jones, and Alex Colome. Maybe Sean Doolittle or Ryan Madson too.

Kelley is coming off a typical season. He features a 50/50 mix of fastballs and sliders and can command both pitches. Last year, the result was a 2.64 ERA, 12.41 K/9, and 1.71 BB/9. He'll probably walk a few more guys in 2017 – he generally hovers around 3.00 BB/9. If you find yourself owning Kelley keep close tabs on his handcuffs. Research has revealed that heavy slider usage increases the risk of elbow injury. And wouldn't you know, Kelley has two Tommy John surgeries in his past.

Backing up Kelley is Treinen. The hard throwing Jeopardy answer isn't quite as domineering as the typical closer. He leans heavily on an average sinker to induce ground ball outs. Although the pitch runs 96 mph, he doesn't generate many whiffs with it. Treinen's slider is an easy plus offering. His command can be shaky which helps to explain why he falls into predictable patterns with his pitch usage. If he ever became more effective at getting ahead with sliders, his performance would take a big step forward. As it stands, his 2.28 ERA (3.62 FIP), 8.46 K/9, and 4.16 BB/9 isn't very interesting as a setup man.

Once a starting pitching prospect, Solis has morphed into a full-inning left-handed reliever. He mixes a 94 mph fastball, a curve, and a change, all of which worked well last season in 41 innings. He recorded a 2.41 ERA, 10.32 K/9, and 4.61 BB/9. While his command could use a little sharpening, there is reason to expect a much better walk rate going forward. He could become a good source of holds.

Two more lefties, Perez and Romero, are likely to make the Opening Day roster. Perez recorded 15 holds last season to go with 10.35 K/9, 4.50 BB/9, and a 4.95 ERA. Romero performed similarly while with the Rays, compiling a 5.91 ERA, 9.85 K/9, and 5.52 BB/9. However, Romero does feature a 96 mph fastball, and he's nearly 10 years younger than Perez.

Based on 2016 performance, I expect Glover to edge out Gott for the final middle relief role with a non-roster invitee like Vance Worley or Jacob Turner taking the long reliever job. Glover fires 97 mph heat with a frequently used slider. Once he improves his command, he may look like a scarier version of Kelley. Gott used to average over 96 mph with his fastball, but he was down to 94 mph last season. He has a fringy curve ball as his secondary offering.

Other non-roster invites include Matt Albers, Tim Collins, and Joe Nathan.

Miami Marlins

A.J. Ramos

Brad Ziegler

Kyle Barraclough

David Phelps

Junichi Tazawa

I like talking about Ramos because he's an unusual closer. Last year, he threw six distinct pitches, although he mostly relied on his fastball, slider, and changeup. Unlike every other successful closer, Ramos has a well below average fastball. It sets up a plus slider and an extra elite changeup. Ramos is a candidate for the best changeup in baseball. He's proven to be a deft hand at avoid home runs which has allowed him to post sub-3.00 ERAs in each of the last three seasons – despite otherwise mediocre peripherals. His 4.92 BB/9 looks high, but it's not really a function of poor command or control. Instead, Ramos refuses to give in with hittable fastballs when he's behind in the count.

The Marlins clearly have some trepidation about Ramos going forward, hence their efforts to replace him in the ninth inning. When Kenley Jansen and others opted for more competitive alternatives, Miami settled for Ziegler. The side-winding righty has overcome early-career platoon issues. A ground ball machine, he's outperformed only by Britton. Ziegler generally records a lackluster strikeout rate and WHIP (7.68 K/9 and 1.37 WHIP last year). He's not necessarily a lock to serve as the eighth inning guy.

Last winter, I picked Barraclough to nab the last spot in the Marlins bullpen. The list of pros included a 97 mph fastball. The cons were headlined by his suspect command and control. Barraclough quickly played his way into late inning work, and he's poised to challenge for the primary setup role this season. The blistering fastball returned to action as did his elite slider. Bearclaw turned to the slider over 40 percent of the time. You may suspect the heavy breaking ball usage was to blame for his 5.45 BB/9, but it's actually his best commanded pitch. He posted a 2.85 ERA with 14.00 K/9 in 72.2 innings.

Phelps has been tagged by many as a sleeper. He's almost become overpriced by the hype. He's coming off a quality breakout season which included a 2.28 ERA, 11.84 K/9, and 3.95 BB/9 in 86.2 innings. His velocity spiked to 94 mph, up from 90 mph. A switch to a primarily relief role probably helped, and it's true that he lost some zip when starting. Phelps basically throws three fastballs and an infrequent curve ball. It seems likely that his strikeout rate will decline in 2017. For most fantasy leagues, it will be smarter to put Phelps on your watch list rather than rostering him outright.

In addition to Ziegler, the Marlins also added Tazawa to help stabilize the bullpen. The former Red Sox setup man is entering his age 31 season after a couple sub-par campaigns. He's posted over a 4.00 ERA in each of the last two seasons even though his peripherals remained strong. In 2015, he was BABIP'd to death. Last year, home runs plagued him. His repertoire is headlined by a plus-plus splitter. He also throws a fastball, slider, and curve.

Miami's depth includes Jeff Locke, Jose Urena, Dustin McGowan, Bryan Morris, and several other recognizable names.

Atlanta Braves

Jim Johnson

Arodys Vizcaino

Mauricio Cabrera

Ian Krol

Chaz Roe

I'll admit to some confusion regarding the Braves usage of Johnson in recent seasons. After pitching terribly in 2014 and 2015, there didn't seem to be any reason to roster the 33-year-old. He recovered by posting a completely out of character 9.46 K/9 to go with a 3.06 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Those are perfectly playable numbers when combined with 20 saves – 18 of which came after July 25. Unlike most closers, Johnson's primary offering induces almost no whiffs. It's a merely decent sinker. When he gets to two strikes, he busts out a plus curve ball. Hitters could deny him strikeouts by simply attacking early-count strikes.

Vizcaino certainly showed a classic closer's approach, coupling 98 mph fire with a quality curve ball. His biggest issue is health. He missed a chunk of the season with a shoulder injury, and he's been waylaid by other arm issues over his career. When on the field, the 26-year-old struggled with command and control. He's had better success in the past which causes me to wonder how long he was pitching hurt.

Cabrera emerged as a closer-of-the-future type courtesy of a 100 mph fastball. His four seamer and sinker played well above average, but his slider was something of a disappointment. It ran just 85 mph. Compare that to Aroldis Chapman who shared the same fastball velocity and an 89 mph slider. Like many hard throwers, Cabrera's biggest issue is command and control. His 4.46 BB/9 was actually quite a bit better than he looked. Don't be surprised to see extended periods with walk rates above 6.00 BB/9. Cabrera is still just 23 and has plenty of time to learn the finer points of pitching.

Krol is the apparent staff LOOGY despite full-inning ability. The former starter uses a full repertoire to keep righties and lefties off balance. He recorded 10 holds last year and should pick up around 15 this season. Roe resurrected his career in 2016 by throwing more sliders than fastballs. His command of the pitch took a step forward upon joining the Braves. He could develop into a Kelley-like pitcher.

Presumably, one or more non-roster invitees will make the Opening Day bullpen. Blaine Boyer and Eric O'Flaherty are seemingly better than the typical NRI. Jordan Walden, John Danks, Sam Freeman, and Sean Newcomb will also be competing for jobs. Of those, Walden is the most likely to find fantasy relevance – assuming he's ever healthy.

Philadelphia Phillies

Joaquin Benoit

Hector Neris

Pat Neshek

Jeanmar Gomez

Edubray Ramos

Who will close for the Phillies? It's anyone's guess. My horse in the race is Benoit. Despite recording only 51 saves over a lengthy relief career, the 39-year-old has long possessed closer ability. His combination of quality fastball, splitter, and slider have kept hitters off balance for the last decade (he was a bad starter before then). With a guaranteed contract and tradeable upside, there's really no reason he shouldn't get first crack at the job.

If it's not Benoit in the ninth inning, it'll be Neris. While Benoit has made a career of throwing his splitter once every four pitches, Neris has decided he can use the pitch 50 percent of the time. There were periods last season when he lost feel for the pitch, making him a somewhat shaky closer candidate. He always recovered though. Even with the rough patches, he still posted a 2.58 ERA, 11.43 K/9, and 3.36 BB/9. If Neris closes, it will affect his arbitration earnings. I doubt Philadelphia is worried about paying him for a job well done, but that is sometimes used as a reason to keep young pitchers out of the closer role.

Neshek typically piles up around 20 holds without doing anything else noteworthy. I recommend using him as a streaming option rather than rostering him outright. Gomez accrued 37 saves last year. I fully expect him to be working the sixth and seventh innings this year. It's where his merely decent skill set belongs.

Keep a close eye on Ramos. He was developed as a closer, and the Phillies are probably predisposed to trying him in the late innings. His debut was solid, including a 3.83 ERA, 9.00 K/9, and 2.48 BB/9. He's another fastball-slider guy who leans heavily on the breaking ball. With plus command and control, he could carve out a valuable setup role with the necessary ratios to help in holds leagues.

The Phillies have a wealth of hard throwing options in the system like Joely Rodriguez and Luis Garcia. Both have major league experience. Non-roster invites include more of the same like Victor Arano, Pedro Beato, and Michael Mariot. Recognizable names like Sean Burnett, Cesar Ramos, and Dalier Hinojosa will also be in camp.