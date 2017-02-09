Podcast: Reds Check-In

Drew Silva

Thursday, February 09, 2017


We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with an early look at the Cincinnati Reds. I was joined by beat writer C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) of the Cincinnati Enquirer and we covered a range of topics, including the franchise's ongoing rebuild, promising OBP gains from Billy Hamilton, the present and long-term role for Jose Peraza, and the legitimacy of Adam Duvall's power output from 2016.

 

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide launched Tuesday, February 7.


Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan.

 

Drew Silva is a baseball editor for Rotoworld and also contributes on NBC Sports' Hardball Talk. He can be found on Twitter.
