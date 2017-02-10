Podcast: Mets Check-In

Friday, February 10, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with an early look at the New York Mets. I was joined by beat writer Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) of Newsday and we discussed a number of topics, including the health of the Mets' rotation, Michael Conforto being the odd man out in the outfield, David Wright's health, the chances of a rebound for Travis d'Arnaud, and much more.

