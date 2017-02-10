Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks

Friday, February 10, 2017

Spring training hasn't even ramped up yet, and already two pitchers are behind schedule after suffering setbacks in recent days.



The most serious was to Homer Bailey, who won't throw for 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his throwing elbow. It's expected that Bailey will begin the year on the disabled list after receiving the procedure.



In Florida, Twins reliever felt a "familiar catch" behind his left shoulder and postponed a scheduled throwing session originally set for Friday. Called a setback by some, Minneapolis Star Tribune beat writer La Velle E. Neal III said the decision was made for Perkins to continue to work on his arm strength before throwing off a mound.



Bailey Back On The Shelf



The Bailey news came as a surprise after he'd had a perfectly quiet offseason. But Bailey last month complained of discomfort while preparing for spring, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan, and exams revealed the bone spurs in his right elbow.



"It’s been a long road," said Dick Williams, the team's president of baseball operations. "He’s worked hard to get back on the field. I know he’s feeling frustrated, and I know he’s still committed to getting back out there as quick as he can.”



With the procedure taking place Wednesday, the 30-year-old will barely begin throwing again by the time camp is ready to break in late March. Williams estimated that the team still expects to have Bailey's services for "the majority of the season" but the delayed timetable likely means Bailey won't debut until late April at the earliest.



It's the latest in a string of disappointing outcomes for Bailey, who has made eight starts in the past two years and hasn't pitched a full season since 2013. Unfortunately for the Reds, the 2014 season was also the one prior to which the team gave Bailey a six-year, $105 million extension, for which they've received 31 starts over the first half of the deal.



One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, though, and Bailey's absence opens the door for one of a number of young arms in the Reds system to grab a starting spot out of camp. Southpaw Cody Reed showed flashes in 10 starts with the Reds last season, as did Robert Stephenson in his eight outings. Top prospect Amir Garrett could also force the team's hand with a strong showing in spring.



With the Reds going nowhere fast, the team surely hopes a young starter takes the reins and proves he deserves a place in the majors. The alternative -- waiting for Bailey to return to pre-2014 form -- hasn't proven fruitful thus far.



Perkins Backs Off Program



Perkins was already expecting to be a bit behind his peers as he continued to work his way back from shoulder surgery, so Thursday's news just pushed back his timetable. According to Neal, he hadn't expected to be ready to pitch in games until the second half of the Grapefruit League slate anyway.



The reliever was a three-time All-Star from 2013 to 2015 before making just two appearances this past season. Perkins eventually underwent surgery in June to repair a torn labrum.



With Thursday's news, Neal said it's "safe to assume that (Perkins) and the Twins will be careful about how he progresses during camp." That said, the 33-year-old likely won't be up to speed when the Twins head north.



If Perkins is behind when the regular season opens, the primary beneficiary appears to be Brandon Kintzler. Kintzler would likely assume the closer's role in Perkins' absence, as he did for much of 2016, when he saved 17 games with a 3.15 ERA. Saves are ultra valuable in the fantasy game, but Kintzler doesn't strike out many batters and is at the bottom of the list for closers, even if he holds onto the gig beyond April.



Quick Hits: Scott Boras revealed Wednesday that his client suffered a laceration on his left forearm in early November. Wieters was carrying a glass water bottle at his offseason home when it cracked in his arms and inflicted a deep cut. That injury might partly explain why Wieters has struggled to attract legitimate free agent interest, but he is fully recovered by now. "There’s not anything wrong with Matt Wieters," Boras said Wednesday. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal suggests the Nationals, Mets, Rays, and Rockies among several potential fits with spring training rapidly approaching ... according to Forbes, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has a $1.6 billion "handshake agreement" to sell the team. There were reports earlier this winter that Loria was shopping the franchise, and it sounds like he has found an offer to his liking ... Twins sent 1B/DH Byung Ho Park outright to Triple-A Rochester. Park cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by Minnesota last week, primarily because his contract still carries $9.25 million guaranteed. Park will report to Twins camp without a 40-man roster spot ... Blue Jays signed RHP Joe Smith to a one-year $3 million contract. Smith can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. The Blue Jays will be his fifth major league team ... Joining Smith in Toronto will be J.P. Howell, who finalized a one-year, $3 million contract with the Jays on Thursday. The deal was agreed upon in late January and then finalized Thursday after Howell passed his physical ... Reds signed OF Desmond Jennings to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. The Reds have plenty of outfield options, but Jennings was once a five-tool talent and could force his way onto the 25-man roster with a good showing in Arizona ... Jordan Walden's minor league contract with the Braves has been voided. There was apparently a clause in the contract that allowed Atlanta to rip it up if Walden's shoulder rehabilitation had not progressed. And it has not progressed. Walden is now a free agent and clearly not over the arm troubles that have limited him to 10 1/3 innings since 2014 ... Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Twins have "talked about" free agent Pedro Alvarez. Minnesota wants to add a power bat before spring training and there are several options still out there. Adam Lind, Billy Butler, Ryan Howard, and Justin Morneau are some of the others beyond Alvarez ... Noah Syndergaard told Sports Illustrated that he has put on 17 pounds this offseason. Thor wants to enter the 2017 season with more strength and durability after battling elbow problems late last year. We'll see if it makes a noticeable difference.