Podcast: White Sox Check-In

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the suddenly-rebuilding Chicago White Sox. I was joined by Dan Hayes (@CSNHayes), White Sox insider for CSN Chicago and we discussed a variety of topics, including the haul from the Chris Sale and Adam Eaton trades, those on the roster who could be traded next, outlooks for Carlos Rodon and Tim Anderson, and much more.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide launched this Tuesday, February 7.







