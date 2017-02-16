Drew Silva

Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In

Thursday, February 16, 2017


We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Toronto Blue Jays. I was joined by Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith), baseball editor of Sportsnet.ca, to discuss Canada's team. We hit on the Jays' somewhat circuitous offseason strategy, the situation at first base, the health of second baseman Devon Travis, the rise of starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez, and much more.


Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live. 

 

Drew Silva is a baseball editor for Rotoworld and also contributes on NBC Sports' Hardball Talk. He can be found on Twitter.
