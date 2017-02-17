Podcast: Yankees Check-In

Friday, February 17, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the New York Yankees. I was joined by beat writer Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) of MLB.com and we discussed a number of topics, including what Gary Sanchez could have in store for a follow-up, Aaron Judge's struggles as a rookie, Greg Bird's return, the Aroldis Chapman contract, and much more.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live.







