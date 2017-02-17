Get The MLB Draft Guide

Friday, February 17, 2017

Every year from mid-November through mid-February, the Rotoworld Baseball crew collectively bangs out over 150,000 words that will come to be our annual Rotoworld Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide. Polished and ready, we now present that product to you, the Rotoworld readers.

We'd call it a "finished" product, but what makes our Draft Guide so unique is that it's never finished. There are daily -- sometimes hourly -- updates to the many forms of rankings, projections, and player profiles found within. And we'll be running and analyzing mock drafts right up until the beginning of the 2017 regular season. That's just scratching the surface on this thing.

Here are some of the great features you’ll find behind the $19.99 paywall ...

* Constantly updated depth charts for all 30 MLB teams

* A bullpen report with analysis that goes beyond the closers

* Projections and profiles for more than 1,000 players

* Top 250 rankings boards for mixed and league-specific formats

* AL-only, NL-only, standard, and dynasty mock drafts (with fresh ones coming)

* An auction mock draft for those who really know how to live

* Keeper rankings and future values for dynasty enthusiasts

* Positional tiers to help organize your general draft strategy

* Potential sleepers and busts for the 2017 season

* Changing ADP (average draft position) information

* Projected lineups and position eligibility trackers

* Ranking and analysis of baseball’s Top 100 prospects

* A column identifying after-the-hype fantasy targets

* An introduction to daily fantasy baseball (Go FanDuel!)

Get full access now and prepare to dominate your draft. We’ll be at your side along the way.

Here’s a sampling of our individual player profiles, the true bread-and-butter of the Draft Guide ...

