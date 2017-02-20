Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

print article archives RSS

Bullpen Review: AL East

Monday, February 20, 2017


With Spring Training fast approaching, it's time to peek under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review and a look at the NL East. Now it's time for a glimpse at the American League East.

 

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough. Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

 

I welcome any and all criticism or suggestions. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @BaseballATeam.

 

Editor’s Note: We worked hard on the Rotoworld Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide magazine and I’m happy to say that it’s now available for pre-order. Look for it on newsstands in early February. 

 

New York Yankees

 

Aroldis Chapman

Dellin Betances

Tyler Clippard

Chasen Shreve

Tommy Layne

Adam Warren

 

For fans who love to hate the Yankees, Chapman's re-signing with the team had an air of inevitability to it. The Yankees bought low after his domestic violence scandal then solid high at the trade deadline for top prospect Gleyber Torres, Warren, and a couple other decent prospects. Then, to cap off the heist, they brought him back for five years and $86 million.

 

After serving his suspension, Chapman immediately returned to top form and the closer role. His fastball averaged 101 mph. Chapman also features an impressive slider and changeup, although we rarely see the latter offering. As tempting as it is to hunt for a new best reliever, nobody can match Chapman's bonafides. He's a safe bet for a sub-2.00 ERA, low WHIP, and over 100 strikeouts.

 

Betances recently lost a key arbitration hearing, mostly because the Yankees keep bringing in even better pitchers like Chapman and Andrew Miller. Betances is probably a top five reliever – he's definitely in the top 10. I'll assume you've read team president Randy Levine's gloating comments. The only reason Betances lacks those vaunted saves is because the Yankees are the Yankees.

 

And, the Yankees being the Yankees, they just couldn't help themselves this winter. Never mind that the team is transitioning from an old core to a newer model. Most teams in their shoes would have let Betances handle the ninth with Clippard as the main setup man. After all, even the best relievers are volatile assets. Chapman (and Betances) could break at any moment. Too bad, fantasy owners have once again been deprived of a top closer.

 

Betances increased his curve ball usage to 56 percent last season. That's because the league is getting better and better at catching up to 98 mph heaters. While Betances still posted elite whiff rates with his fastball, it was also hit around for a .337 average and .522 slug (.424 BABIP). By comparison, the curve ball was untouchable (.126 average, .178 slug). A little positive regression on those fastball results should have him posting similar numbers to Chapman.

 

There are several teams that would be happy with Clippard as their closer. On the Yankees, he's sort of a forgotten man. Holds leaguers should keep an eye on him. He's appeared in 69 or more games in each of the last seven seasons. That's a leading indicator for holds opportunities. While Clippard's career 9.85 K/9 doesn't match the elite strikeout rates of Chapman or Betances, he induces just as many automatic outs via a league-best infield fly rate. You won't get top end rates out of Clippard, making him a poor play in non-holds leagues.

 

The rest of the bullpen offers less fantasy opportunity. Shreve and Layne are surprisingly mediocre for the Yankees. It's a bit surprising they haven't acquired better LOOGYs. Warren is the most interesting of the rest because he was actually good from 2013 through 2015. His stuff backslid in 2016, and his relief velocity is no longer hovering just south of 95 mph. These days, he's sitting around 93 mph.

 

The bullpen will probably be rounded out by one of the losers from the rotation battle. Presently, Luis Severino, Chad Green, Bryan Mitchell, and Luis Cessa are set to fight for two spots. Severino and Green are expected to win. Cessa in particular interests me as someone whose stuff could really play up in the bullpen. He has a high quality slider but threw way too many mediocre fastballs and curves.

 

Boston Red Sox

 

Craig Kimbrel

Tyler Thornburg

Carson Smith

Joe Kelly

Robbie Ross

Matt Barnes

Fernando Abad

 

After struggling with command in 2016, the Red Sox have asked their star closer to focus on better locating his pitches. The righty was particularly bad in non-save situations last season. Perhaps he simply wasn't as focused in those scenarios (which included some tied games), or maybe it just so happened that his bad outings corresponded with the non-saves.

 

Whichever it was, there's no denying that 2016 was his worst season. He maintained his elite velocity and strikeout rate. Unfortunately, a 5.09 BB/9 and an elevated fly ball rate led to a 3.40 ERA (2.92 FIP, 3.48 xFIP). It was his first season with over a 2.58 ERA. Alarmists may note that his previous career worst came in 2015. Bad trend alert! I'm optimistic he'll rebound in 2017. Kimbrel understands that 98 mph fastballs are no longer enough to overwhelm major league hitters. Expect to see a sharp uptick in his curve ball usage. The pitch is elite with a near-60 percent whiff rate per swing. Hitters managed just a .095 average and .111 slug against his curve last season.

 

Just in case Kimbrel breaks, the Sox went out and acquired one of the top breakout relievers of 2016 – Thornburg. The former Brewer unlocked extra velocity last year. His curve and changeup took big steps forward. Part of his success can be pinned upon a .229 BABIP. The low rate was supported by a 15 percent infield fly rate. As we discussed with Clippard, those are automatic outs.

 

Here's where it gets weird. Thornburg doesn't have a track record of inducing infield flies, although he is a fly ball pitcher. He also allowed plenty of hard contact. That doesn't usually correlate well with a low BABIP. While Thornburg should receive plenty of holds opportunities, I'm not entirely confident he'll repeat his high quality ERA and WHIP. He'll still be good, just be prepared for less than the 2016 stat line.

 

Smith is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He won't return until mid-season. He still deserves a word of praise before we move on to healthier arms. At his best, Smith combines Sam Dyson's ground ball rate with an elite slider. The result is a ton of soft contact and a reliably high strikeout rate. Keep an eye on his recovery.

 

Among the common folk of the Boston bullpen, you'll find hard throwing former starters like Kelly. His stuff played way up in the bullpen, including a 1.02 ERA with 10.70 K/9 and 2.55 BB/9 in 17 innings. Kelly's always mixed a frustrating combination of lively velocity, decent offspeed stuff, and poor results. Perhaps a permanent move to relief will unlock his elite upside. In deep leagues, Kelly is a smart target for cheap holds.

 

Ross shook the homer bug last season en route to a solid 3.25 ERA with 9.11 K/9 and 3.74 BB/9. While I don't see him as worthy of a permanent spot, Ross can be useful as a temporary streamer in holds leagues. Ditto Barnes. He's similarly talented to Ross except he relies on a 97 mph fastball. You may recognize Abad as a former closer candidate with the Athletics and Twins, but those were very bad bullpens. Abad is not guaranteed a job in Boston.

 

Whoever loses the rotation battle between Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Steven Wright will probably end up as the long reliever. Brian Johnson, Roenis Elias, Heath Hembree, and Noe Ramirez are also in the mix.

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball. He can be found on Twitter @BaseballATeam.
Email :Brad Johnson


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Saves and Steals Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Brad Johnson Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
  •  
    Stroup: Trade Fallout
    Stroup: Trade Fallout
  •  
    Stroup: Position Battle
    Stroup: Position Battle
  •  
    Johnson: NBA Chat
    Johnson: NBA Chat
  •  
    FanDuel NBA 6-Pack: Wed.
    FanDuel NBA 6-Pack: Wed.
  •  
    RotoPat: Super Bowl Chat
    RotoPat: Super Bowl Chat
  •  
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
    Stroup: NBA Waivers
  •  
    NBA: Clippers to trust
    NBA: Clippers to trust

 