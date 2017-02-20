Bullpen Review: AL East

Monday, February 20, 2017

Ross shook the homer bug last season en route to a solid 3.25 ERA with 9.11 K/9 and 3.74 BB/9. While I don't see him as worthy of a permanent spot, Ross can be useful as a temporary streamer in holds leagues. Ditto Barnes. He's similarly talented to Ross except he relies on a 97 mph fastball. You may recognize Abad as a former closer candidate with the Athletics and Twins, but those were very bad bullpens. Abad is not guaranteed a job in Boston.

Among the common folk of the Boston bullpen, you'll find hard throwing former starters like Kelly. His stuff played way up in the bullpen, including a 1.02 ERA with 10.70 K/9 and 2.55 BB/9 in 17 innings. Kelly's always mixed a frustrating combination of lively velocity, decent offspeed stuff, and poor results. Perhaps a permanent move to relief will unlock his elite upside. In deep leagues, Kelly is a smart target for cheap holds.

Smith is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He won't return until mid-season. He still deserves a word of praise before we move on to healthier arms. At his best, Smith combines Sam Dyson 's ground ball rate with an elite slider. The result is a ton of soft contact and a reliably high strikeout rate. Keep an eye on his recovery.

Here's where it gets weird. Thornburg doesn't have a track record of inducing infield flies, although he is a fly ball pitcher. He also allowed plenty of hard contact. That doesn't usually correlate well with a low BABIP. While Thornburg should receive plenty of holds opportunities, I'm not entirely confident he'll repeat his high quality ERA and WHIP. He'll still be good, just be prepared for less than the 2016 stat line.

Just in case Kimbrel breaks, the Sox went out and acquired one of the top breakout relievers of 2016 – Thornburg. The former Brewer unlocked extra velocity last year. His curve and changeup took big steps forward. Part of his success can be pinned upon a .229 BABIP. The low rate was supported by a 15 percent infield fly rate. As we discussed with Clippard, those are automatic outs.

Whichever it was, there's no denying that 2016 was his worst season. He maintained his elite velocity and strikeout rate. Unfortunately, a 5.09 BB/9 and an elevated fly ball rate led to a 3.40 ERA (2.92 FIP, 3.48 xFIP). It was his first season with over a 2.58 ERA. Alarmists may note that his previous career worst came in 2015. Bad trend alert! I'm optimistic he'll rebound in 2017. Kimbrel understands that 98 mph fastballs are no longer enough to overwhelm major league hitters. Expect to see a sharp uptick in his curve ball usage. The pitch is elite with a near-60 percent whiff rate per swing. Hitters managed just a .095 average and .111 slug against his curve last season.

After struggling with command in 2016, the Red Sox have asked their star closer to focus on better locating his pitches. The righty was particularly bad in non-save situations last season. Perhaps he simply wasn't as focused in those scenarios (which included some tied games), or maybe it just so happened that his bad outings corresponded with the non-saves.

The bullpen will probably be rounded out by one of the losers from the rotation battle. Presently, Luis Severino , Chad Green , Bryan Mitchell , and Luis Cessa are set to fight for two spots. Severino and Green are expected to win. Cessa in particular interests me as someone whose stuff could really play up in the bullpen. He has a high quality slider but threw way too many mediocre fastballs and curves.

The rest of the bullpen offers less fantasy opportunity. Shreve and Layne are surprisingly mediocre for the Yankees. It's a bit surprising they haven't acquired better LOOGYs. Warren is the most interesting of the rest because he was actually good from 2013 through 2015. His stuff backslid in 2016, and his relief velocity is no longer hovering just south of 95 mph. These days, he's sitting around 93 mph.

There are several teams that would be happy with Clippard as their closer. On the Yankees, he's sort of a forgotten man. Holds leaguers should keep an eye on him. He's appeared in 69 or more games in each of the last seven seasons. That's a leading indicator for holds opportunities. While Clippard's career 9.85 K/9 doesn't match the elite strikeout rates of Chapman or Betances, he induces just as many automatic outs via a league-best infield fly rate. You won't get top end rates out of Clippard, making him a poor play in non-holds leagues.

Betances increased his curve ball usage to 56 percent last season. That's because the league is getting better and better at catching up to 98 mph heaters. While Betances still posted elite whiff rates with his fastball, it was also hit around for a .337 average and .522 slug (.424 BABIP). By comparison, the curve ball was untouchable (.126 average, .178 slug). A little positive regression on those fastball results should have him posting similar numbers to Chapman.

And, the Yankees being the Yankees, they just couldn't help themselves this winter. Never mind that the team is transitioning from an old core to a newer model. Most teams in their shoes would have let Betances handle the ninth with Clippard as the main setup man. After all, even the best relievers are volatile assets. Chapman (and Betances) could break at any moment. Too bad, fantasy owners have once again been deprived of a top closer.

Betances recently lost a key arbitration hearing, mostly because the Yankees keep bringing in even better pitchers like Chapman and Andrew Miller . Betances is probably a top five reliever – he's definitely in the top 10. I'll assume you've read team president Randy Levine's gloating comments. The only reason Betances lacks those vaunted saves is because the Yankees are the Yankees.

After serving his suspension, Chapman immediately returned to top form and the closer role. His fastball averaged 101 mph. Chapman also features an impressive slider and changeup, although we rarely see the latter offering. As tempting as it is to hunt for a new best reliever, nobody can match Chapman's bonafides. He's a safe bet for a sub-2.00 ERA, low WHIP, and over 100 strikeouts.

For fans who love to hate the Yankees, Chapman's re-signing with the team had an air of inevitability to it. The Yankees bought low after his domestic violence scandal then solid high at the trade deadline for top prospect Gleyber Torres , Warren, and a couple other decent prospects. Then, to cap off the heist, they brought him back for five years and $86 million.

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough . Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

Whoever loses the rotation battle between Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Steven Wright will probably end up as the long reliever. Brian Johnson, Roenis Elias, Heath Hembree, and Noe Ramirez are also in the mix.

Baltimore Orioles

Zach Britton

Darren O'Day

Mychal Givens

Brad Brach

With the emergence of Brach last season, the back end of the Orioles bullpen can compete with anybody. Britton is coming off a historic season in which he posted a 0.54 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 9.94 K/9. His 80 percent ground ball rate ensured that almost nobody did damage, and he stranded nearly 90 percent of base runners. Britton gets ahead with his demoralizing sinkers then finishes the job with a nasty hook. It's predictable, and it works anyway. While you shouldn't bet on a repeat of his 2016, nobody is asking you to. He's still getting drafted after Chapman and Kenley Jansen.

O'Day has been providing quality relief in Baltimore since 2012. Last season was his worst with the club. Injuries and a high HR/FB ratio led to a 3.77 ERA. O'Day has a long history of suppressing BABIPs and stranding runners, making him an ideal late inning reliever. He accomplishes this via strikeouts, a high infield fly rate, and a better than average soft contact rate. If he's healthy, he's a top holds candidate.

On the surface, Givens is more exciting to watch than Britton or O'Day. While they feature a sort of ho-hum dominance, Givens works hard for big whiffs. Unfortunately, unlike his fellow relief aces, he doesn't come equipped with magic BABIPs or strand rates. Givens was used as the Orioles version of Andrew Miller - he often pitched more than one inning. Beware, he only recorded 13 holds last year.

The holds flowed to Brach (24). The righty has quietly improved upon his command in recent seasons while milking more and more value out of his slider and changeup. Sneaky Orioles pitcher that he is, Brach regularly posts low BABIPs and high strand rates. He'll once again play a big role in the late innings. He was used just like Givens.

The rest of the Orioles bullpen is an open ended question. The club will look for more arms to step up in the way Givens and Brach have over the last two seasons. At least one of Vidal Nuno, Tyler Wilson, Mike Wright, or Logan Verrett will be on hand to provide long relief. Donnie Hart is a candidate to take a LOOGY role. Oliver Drake and Gabriel Ynoa are also in play.

Toronto Blue Jays

Roberto Osuna

Jason Grilli

J.P. Howell

Joe Smith

Aaron Loup

There are three layers to the Blue Jays bullpen onion. The first layer is a very good closer – Osuna. While he's not at the same level as Chapman, Kimbrel, or Britton, he's still one of the best in the business.

It's almost a shame that Osuna is closing. He features a plus fastball, double-plus slider, and he'll flash a good change, sinker, and cutter. Those three offerings definitely take a back seat to the fastball-slider combo, but it's not hard to see the blueprints of a good starter. One reason he's likely to remain in relief is his health. He has a Tommy John surgery on his resume, and he battled some shoulder soreness in October. From a preparation standpoint, it'll be easier for the 22-year-old to stay on the field in a set role.

The second layer of the Jays bullpen includes four solid veteran arms. One or more of these players is likely to emerge as a viable holds candidate. Grilli is a tempting target. Beware the downside. While he consistently maintains high strikeout rates, his command can disappear. As an extreme fly ball pitcher, he can be very homer prone when he's off his game. Unlike a guy like Clippard, Grilli doesn't limit hard contact.

Howell, Smith, and Loup don't typically post fantasy quality numbers. If they're regularly working in setup scenarios, they're useful as streaming picks on Mondays and Thursdays. Loup has the best stuff of the bunch despite an issue with home runs in recent seasons. There was a time when he was a candidate to close...then Osuna emerged.

The third layer of the relief onion includes a bundle of volume. Joseph Biagini is expected to be stretched out in Triple-A after enjoying a successful Rule 5 season. He could rise to setup duties if he rejoins the bullpen. Danny Barnes, Ryan Tepera, and Dominic Leone are among the 40-man roster options. Non-roster invitees include Jeff Beliveau, Gavin Floyd, Lucas Harrell, Mat Latos, and Brett Oberholtzer.

Tampa Bay Rays

Alex Colome

Brad Boxberger

Xavier Cedeno

Danny Farquhar

Shawn Tolleson

Erasmo Ramirez

Much like the Toronto bullpen, Tampa Bay features a legitimately good closer, a bunch of veterans who used to be closers, and some upside depth. Unlike their northern rivals, the Rays veteran and rookie depth features considerably more fantasy utility. It starts with Colome who emerged as a relief ace after scraping the curve and changeup he used as a starter. He tossed over 47 percent sliders and showed good command of the pitch. That led to a 1.91 ERA, 11.28 K/9, and 2.38 BB/9. Expect at least a 2.00 ERA this year – his 93 percent strand rate appears to be several points higher than the peripherals support. Otherwise, his success looks to be repeatable.

Boxberger, Farquhar, and Tolleson are all relatively young former closers. Boxberger struggled with an oblique injury last year, leading to a lost season. Always a bit flaky with his command and control, Box completely lost his touch within the strike zone (7.03 BB/9). Farquhar dazzled at times in 2016, but his performance was overshadowed by a massive 2.04 HR/9 rate. As an inconsistent changeup specialist, I suspect he'll remain homer prone.

After a success stint as closer in 2015, Tolleson turned pumpkin last year. Hitters hammered everything he had to offer. It's almost as if his release point changed. Oh, it did. He dropped back down into the arm slot he used in 2014 when he was a fairly mediocre reliever. If I had to bet, I'd guess that no more than two of these former closers make the roster.

In terms of 2017 value, Cedeno might be second best in the bullpen. Especially in holds leagues. The southpaw is definitely more effective against fellow lefties, but he's also good enough to survive full innings if needed. While I wouldn't count on any saves, he should easily repeat the 19 holds he's posted in each of the last two seasons.

Ramirez is a solid long reliever. He's not somebody we need to dissect for fantasy purposes. Of more interest is Matt Andriese who could begin the season in a rotation – either Triple-A or the majors. The righty experienced a Colome-like surge while pitching in relief. He posted a 2.38 ERA with 7.54 K/9 and 1.19 BB/9. His performance tends to decline rapidly in the second and third times through the order.

Beyond the names you know, Tampa Bay has options like prospect Jacob Faria, Rule 5 pick Kevin Gadea, Chase Whitley, and Chih-wei Hu. Dana Eveland, Cory Rasmus, and one of the David Carpenter's are among the NRI.