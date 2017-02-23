Podcast: Cardinals Check-In

Thursday, February 23, 2017

We continue our 30-episode Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the St. Louis Cardinals. I was joined by beat writer Derrick Goold (@dgoold) of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and we covered a number of topics, including the offseason addition of Dexter Fowler, Alex Reyes' unfortunate elbow injury, the fluctuating strikeout rates of Carlos Martinez, and what to expect in Lance Lynn's return from Tommy John surgery.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft.







Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan.

Subscribe via iTunes

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher