Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle

The early days of spring training are usually relaxed, but Rusney Castillo perhaps took it a bit too far Thursday.



The high-priced outfielder, who was already carrying the "bust" label heading into spring, was skewered by fans and his manager after failing to run out a ground ball. Castillo in the third inning hit a grounder to short and jogged to first base, allowing the Northeastern infielders to turn a double play.



After the game, Red Sox manager John Farrell expressed his disappointment.



“Disappointing for a couple of reasons,” Farrell said. “One, he lost the number of outs. But still, regardless of the number of outs, getting down the line is controllable.



“For a player in his situation, where every little aspect of the game is important, that’s something that was addressed in the moment. He needs to execute the game situation.”



It's not as though the 29-year-old can afford such negative attention. As Farrell noted, if anything, Castillo should be on his best behavior this spring. Castillo has an uphill battle just to make the 25-man roster.



Castillo signed a seven-year, $72.5 million contract in August 2014 but has never gained traction in the majors. He's still owed $46 million over the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2020.



After Thursday, it's hard to see him making it to 2020 in a Red Sox -- a Red Sox affiliate -- uniform.



Hamilton (Knee) Working Through 'Blip'



Josh Hamilton is just working the kinks out.



That's what the former big-time slugger says, anyway, after experiencing a "sharp pain" on the outside of his left knee during running drills Tuesday. Hamilton had ACL surgery last June in the same knee.



"I call this 'getting the kinks out,'" Hamilton told reporters Thursday morning. "After battling with my knee so long the last couple of years, this is a little tiny blip in the big scheme of things. My confidence hasn't wavered any. I'm still focused on being here and being a part of this team this year. I'm not in any hurry right now. It's really early in camp, and I'm totally at peace with what's going on right now."



The 35-year-old is in camp as a non-roster invite after signing a minor league contract with the Rangers in January. He's got a stated goal of breaking camp with the team.



That would be quite an accomplishment after Hamilton has struggled with injury and ineffectiveness in recent years. Since the start of the 2013 season, Hamilton is batting .255/.312/.428, and he didn't log a single game in the majors in 2016.



An MRI of the knee, taken later Tuesday, showed no structural damage, and the outfielder received a platelet-rich plasma injection a day later, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. Hamilton said he will ride the stationary bike for a few days before getting back in the batting cage to resume hitting Monday.



Scherzer (Finger) Set For Bullpen



Saturday will be a big day for the reigning NL Cy Young winner.



Max Scherzer, who has been brought along slowly due to a nagging stress fracture in his right ring finger suffered late last season, is set to throw his first bullpen session Saturday. Scherzer to this point has been throwing on flat ground.



“We do have the extra week this year to pace ourselves, needless to say,” Nationals pitching coach Mike Maddux said. “So Max, if all goes well, he’ll be maybe a start or two behind the other guys.”



The plan, per MASN's Mark Zuckerman, is for Scherzer to continue progressing, from bullpen sessions to facing live hitters to pitching in a spring game in a few weeks. The first step is getting through Saturday pain-free.



Quick Hits: Zach Britton told reporters Thursday morning that his oblique is improving. Britton felt some discomfort on his side after throwing a bullpen session Monday in Orioles camp and he has been sitting out of workouts since, but it sounds largely precautionary ... White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Todd Frazier's oblique injury is mild. Frazier strained his left oblique Monday in White Sox camp, but it sounds like he'll be ready for Cactus League action sometime near the end of next week ... Matt Wieters' new contract with the Nationals is likely to be finalized Friday ... According to Jon Heyman, the Rangers are discussing a long-term extension with second baseman Rougned Odor. Heyman says the Texas front office is "believed to have offered something in the range of the $52.5-million, six-year deal Jason Kipnis did as a pre-arb player with the Indians." ... Pirates head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Josh Bell (knee) is ahead of schedule and has been cleared for everything except for full-speed running. Bell underwent knee surgery three weeks ago, but he already progressed to taking some swings against Jameson Taillon and Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday ... Will Smith has been shut down with left elbow inflammation. An MRI came back clean, but the Giants plan to back off him for the next week. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is still confident he'll be ready for the start of the season ... Carlos Gonzalez said that "there's no conversation" with the Rockies regarding an extension right now. It sounds as though the ball is in the Rockies' court if they hope to keep the impending free agent.