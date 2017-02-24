Podcast: Astros Check-In

Friday, February 24, 2017

We continue our Team Check-In Series on the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast with a conversation about the Houston Astros. I was joined by beat writer Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) of the Houston Chronicle and we discussed a variety of topics, including the Astros' offseason moves, the health of Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers, another amazing season for Jose Altuve, outlooks for Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman, and much more.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can find it in stores now or order right here. Our online version of the draft guide is also live and packed with everything you need to get ready for your fantasy draft.







Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan. You can also stay up to date with the show by following D.J. Short's Facebook page.

Subscribe via iTunes

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher