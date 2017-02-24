Bullpen Review: NL Central

Friday, February 24, 2017

If Wacha loses the rotation battle, he could become an interesting relief arm. Keep an eye on it. Zach Duke is expected to return late in the season. He could offer some holds value in August and September. Tyler Lyons , Matt Bowman , Sam Tuivailala , and Miguel Socolovich are the other obvious candidates for an Opening Day role.

Once a top closer with the Dodgers, Broxton has bounced around the NL Central in recent years, pitching for the Reds, Brewers, and Cardinals. The righty occasionally outperforms his mediocre peripherals. Last year, he worked to a 4.30 ERA with 8.46 K/9 ad 3.56 BB/9. These were typical numbers for him. I'd steer clear.

The Blue Jays received only nine holds from Cecil in each of the last two seasons. However, I suspect he'll have quite a few opportunities to pitch with a thin lead in St. Louis. The lefty has typical platoon splits, although they're not big enough to prevent him from throwing full innings. His money maker is a big 84 mph curve which he sets up with an average fastball. He'll also throw a decent pitch-to-contact sinker. Cecil was homer prone last year, leading to a 3.93 ERA. He usually keeps the ball in the yard en route to a sub-3.00 ERA. He's another great holds target.

Siegrist is a tough left-handed reliever with reverse platoon splits. That's not to say he doesn't stifle fellow lefties – he does. He's just especially difficult for right-handed hitters. The reason for the split is his changeup. It's a very effective pitch against righties. He almost never throws it to lefties. A fly ball pitcher, Siegrist has outperformed his peripherals in the past two seasons by posting low BABIPs and high strand rates. While in some cases that would be cause for concern, it looks like skill in Siegrist's case. He has a high infield fly rate and low hard contact rate. He may lead the league in holds.

Rosenthal relies heavily on his 98 mph fastball. He has a good changeup which he should use more frequently. His slider and curve are below average show-me pitches. With major league hitters adjusting to elite velocity, it's no surprise Rosenthal struggled last season. His command and control sometimes vanish, leading to a 6.46 BB/9. In his best seasons, his walk rate has hovered around 3.00 BB/9. Since his breaking balls are minus offerings, I expect him to land in the bullpen in a multi-inning role.

With Alex Reyes on the sidelines for the next 15 months, there is a very small chance Rosenthal will worm his way into the rotation. Rosenthal was always viewed as a future starter. His skill set wasn't refined enough to start back when he debuted in 2012. Like Roberto Osuna of the Blue Jays, the Cardinals had the choice of instant gratification in the bullpen, or perhaps more value in the future. Given their bountiful rotation depth, it's no surprise the club chose the relief course. Now that he isn't closing, he's free to pursue a starting role. He'd have to beat out Michael Wacha and Luke Weaver .

Oh, aka The Final Boss, aka Stone Buddha, impressed in his stateside debut. In 79.2 innings, he tallied a 1.92 ERA with 11.64 K/9 and 2.03 BB/9. The righty primarily used a 93 mph fastball and a sharp slider. He also threw a few high quality changeups. While he has a quality repertoire, it's his double-plus command and control that allows him to succeed.

The Cardinals lack the impressive depth of the Cubs, but they too have a deep bullpen. They're sitting on one of the top closers of 2016, a volatile former closer, and three solid setup men. Beyond the top five, there's plenty of talent waiting to emerge.

Duensing has the inside track on a job thanks to a one-year, $2 million contract he signed back in December. He is the club's only lefty reliever on a guaranteed contract. The LOOGY doesn't dominate fellow southpaws as thoroughly as you'd hope, but he gets the job done. Righties pummel him. The Cubs will likely use him as a one out guy. That might add up to 15 holds with otherwise lousy fantasy numbers.

Grimm is less impressive than Strop. His 4.10 ERA with 11.11 K/9 and 3.93 BB/9 was a big step back from the 1.99 ERA he posted in 2015. Like Strop, Grimm throws more breaking balls than fastballs. His best pitch is a high quality curve ball. Grimm can get into trouble with his fastball, hence the mediocre numbers last season.

There are teams who would happily insert Strop or Grimm into the ninth inning. On the Cubs, they're likely to be consigned to middle relief. Strop doesn't mess around – he throws his elite slider over half the time. He splits his other pitches between a solid fastball and a serviceable sinker. He'll add the occasional splitter in two strike counts. Last season, he posted a 2.85 ERA with 11.41 K/9 and 2.85 BB/9. The Cubs do try to keep him away from big left-handed bats.

Many think Edwards is Chicago's closer of the future. Another righty with a 96 mph fastball, Edwards complements his heater with a borderline elite curve ball. He's a harder throwing, relief version of Rich Hill . Edwards still uses his fastball three-quarters of the time. Expect that rate to decline going forward.

Every time I'm reminded of Rondon, I can't help feeling bad for him. The guy flat out dealt as the Cubs closer, yet they keep doing everything in their power to replace him. Rondon hums at 96 mph with his fastball. He also features a plus slider and a couple show-me offerings. He pitched to a 3.53 ERA with 10.24 K/9 and 1.41 BB/9. He did allow a few too many home runs last season. He doesn't have a history of being homer prone.

If Davis' elbow asplodes, he's backed up by two former closers and three could-be-closers. Uehara is the import, another injury prone righty with a track record of elite relief. The soon-to-be 42-year-old is coming off a shaky season in which he allowed eight home runs in just 47 innings. “Shaky” for Uehara added up to a 3.45 ERA with 12.06 K/9 and 2.11 BB/9. He's a splitter specialist with an odd fly ball profile. It's because nobody can touch the splitter.

Chicago only needs their new relief ace to hold up for one more season. The righty relies on a combination of four seam fastballs, cutters, and curves. All three pitches play as plus offerings. He's made a habit of preventing home runs, allowing only three in the last three years (all in 2015). That's 0.15 HR/9. Normally I'd call that fluky, but he's accomplished this feat in over 180 innings.

New closer Wade Davis has been one of the best relievers since the start of 2014. However, we care most about recent developments, and those are far from rosy. He spent time on the disabled list last season with a strained forearm – a Tommy John surgery precursor. His command and velocity also declined by small amounts.

The Cubs have built a rich and complex bullpen. The seven listed above are just scratching the surface of their depth, although they'll have to offload a goodly portion of it before the season. Anybody in this unit could be a good source for holds if they earn the right role.

Editor’s Note : Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can pick it up in stores or order right now . Our online version of the draft guide is now available with fresh content added throughout the preseason.

I welcome any and all criticism or suggestions. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @BaseballATeam.

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough . Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

With Spring Training fast approaching, it's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review . We've also looked at the NL East and AL East . Now it's time for a glimpse of the NL Central.

With Spring Training fast approaching, it's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review. We've also looked at the NL East and AL East. Now it's time for a glimpse of the NL Central.

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough. Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

I welcome any and all criticism or suggestions. Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @BaseballATeam.

Editor’s Note: Mookie Betts graces the cover of the new Rotoworld Draft Guide magazine. You can pick it up in stores or order right now. Our online version of the draft guide is now available with fresh content added throughout the preseason.

Chicago Cubs

Wade Davis

Koji Uehara

Hector Rondon

Carl Edwards

Pedro Strop

Justin Grimm

Brian Duensing

The Cubs have built a rich and complex bullpen. The seven listed above are just scratching the surface of their depth, although they'll have to offload a goodly portion of it before the season. Anybody in this unit could be a good source for holds if they earn the right role.

New closer Wade Davis has been one of the best relievers since the start of 2014. However, we care most about recent developments, and those are far from rosy. He spent time on the disabled list last season with a strained forearm – a Tommy John surgery precursor. His command and velocity also declined by small amounts.

Chicago only needs their new relief ace to hold up for one more season. The righty relies on a combination of four seam fastballs, cutters, and curves. All three pitches play as plus offerings. He's made a habit of preventing home runs, allowing only three in the last three years (all in 2015). That's 0.15 HR/9. Normally I'd call that fluky, but he's accomplished this feat in over 180 innings.

If Davis' elbow asplodes, he's backed up by two former closers and three could-be-closers. Uehara is the import, another injury prone righty with a track record of elite relief. The soon-to-be 42-year-old is coming off a shaky season in which he allowed eight home runs in just 47 innings. “Shaky” for Uehara added up to a 3.45 ERA with 12.06 K/9 and 2.11 BB/9. He's a splitter specialist with an odd fly ball profile. It's because nobody can touch the splitter.

Every time I'm reminded of Rondon, I can't help feeling bad for him. The guy flat out dealt as the Cubs closer, yet they keep doing everything in their power to replace him. Rondon hums at 96 mph with his fastball. He also features a plus slider and a couple show-me offerings. He pitched to a 3.53 ERA with 10.24 K/9 and 1.41 BB/9. He did allow a few too many home runs last season. He doesn't have a history of being homer prone.

Many think Edwards is Chicago's closer of the future. Another righty with a 96 mph fastball, Edwards complements his heater with a borderline elite curve ball. He's a harder throwing, relief version of Rich Hill. Edwards still uses his fastball three-quarters of the time. Expect that rate to decline going forward.

There are teams who would happily insert Strop or Grimm into the ninth inning. On the Cubs, they're likely to be consigned to middle relief. Strop doesn't mess around – he throws his elite slider over half the time. He splits his other pitches between a solid fastball and a serviceable sinker. He'll add the occasional splitter in two strike counts. Last season, he posted a 2.85 ERA with 11.41 K/9 and 2.85 BB/9. The Cubs do try to keep him away from big left-handed bats.

Grimm is less impressive than Strop. His 4.10 ERA with 11.11 K/9 and 3.93 BB/9 was a big step back from the 1.99 ERA he posted in 2015. Like Strop, Grimm throws more breaking balls than fastballs. His best pitch is a high quality curve ball. Grimm can get into trouble with his fastball, hence the mediocre numbers last season.

Duensing has the inside track on a job thanks to a one-year, $2 million contract he signed back in December. He is the club's only lefty reliever on a guaranteed contract. The LOOGY doesn't dominate fellow southpaws as thoroughly as you'd hope, but he gets the job done. Righties pummel him. The Cubs will likely use him as a one out guy. That might add up to 15 holds with otherwise lousy fantasy numbers.

Taken together, that looks like a full bullpen with only Duensing on the hot seat. He'll have to compete with Jack Leathersich and Rob Zastryzny for the lefty reliever role. The club also has Mike Montgomery and Brett Anderson battling for the fifth rotation job, Tyson Ross on the rehab trail, former top prospect Eddie Butler, former closer Jim Henderson, and other recognizable names like Manny Parra, Williams Perez, Zac Rosscup, and David Rollins. Most of those are in camp as non-roster invitees.

St. Louis Cardinals

Seung Hwan Oh

Trevor Rosenthal

Kevin Siegrist

Brett Cecil

Jonathan Broxton

The Cardinals lack the impressive depth of the Cubs, but they too have a deep bullpen. They're sitting on one of the top closers of 2016, a volatile former closer, and three solid setup men. Beyond the top five, there's plenty of talent waiting to emerge.

Oh, aka The Final Boss, aka Stone Buddha, impressed in his stateside debut. In 79.2 innings, he tallied a 1.92 ERA with 11.64 K/9 and 2.03 BB/9. The righty primarily used a 93 mph fastball and a sharp slider. He also threw a few high quality changeups. While he has a quality repertoire, it's his double-plus command and control that allows him to succeed.

With Alex Reyes on the sidelines for the next 15 months, there is a very small chance Rosenthal will worm his way into the rotation. Rosenthal was always viewed as a future starter. His skill set wasn't refined enough to start back when he debuted in 2012. Like Roberto Osuna of the Blue Jays, the Cardinals had the choice of instant gratification in the bullpen, or perhaps more value in the future. Given their bountiful rotation depth, it's no surprise the club chose the relief course. Now that he isn't closing, he's free to pursue a starting role. He'd have to beat out Michael Wacha and Luke Weaver.

Rosenthal relies heavily on his 98 mph fastball. He has a good changeup which he should use more frequently. His slider and curve are below average show-me pitches. With major league hitters adjusting to elite velocity, it's no surprise Rosenthal struggled last season. His command and control sometimes vanish, leading to a 6.46 BB/9. In his best seasons, his walk rate has hovered around 3.00 BB/9. Since his breaking balls are minus offerings, I expect him to land in the bullpen in a multi-inning role.

Siegrist is a tough left-handed reliever with reverse platoon splits. That's not to say he doesn't stifle fellow lefties – he does. He's just especially difficult for right-handed hitters. The reason for the split is his changeup. It's a very effective pitch against righties. He almost never throws it to lefties. A fly ball pitcher, Siegrist has outperformed his peripherals in the past two seasons by posting low BABIPs and high strand rates. While in some cases that would be cause for concern, it looks like skill in Siegrist's case. He has a high infield fly rate and low hard contact rate. He may lead the league in holds.

The Blue Jays received only nine holds from Cecil in each of the last two seasons. However, I suspect he'll have quite a few opportunities to pitch with a thin lead in St. Louis. The lefty has typical platoon splits, although they're not big enough to prevent him from throwing full innings. His money maker is a big 84 mph curve which he sets up with an average fastball. He'll also throw a decent pitch-to-contact sinker. Cecil was homer prone last year, leading to a 3.93 ERA. He usually keeps the ball in the yard en route to a sub-3.00 ERA. He's another great holds target.

Once a top closer with the Dodgers, Broxton has bounced around the NL Central in recent years, pitching for the Reds, Brewers, and Cardinals. The righty occasionally outperforms his mediocre peripherals. Last year, he worked to a 4.30 ERA with 8.46 K/9 ad 3.56 BB/9. These were typical numbers for him. I'd steer clear.

If Wacha loses the rotation battle, he could become an interesting relief arm. Keep an eye on it. Zach Duke is expected to return late in the season. He could offer some holds value in August and September. Tyler Lyons, Matt Bowman, Sam Tuivailala, and Miguel Socolovich are the other obvious candidates for an Opening Day role.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tom Watson

Felipe Rivero

Daniel Hudson

Juan Nicasio

Antonio Bastardo

Jared Hughes

In a post-Melancon world, the Pirates bullpen lacks the polish of their richer rivals. However, the unit is solid top to bottom with plenty of risk and reward built in. Watson struggled at times in 2016, specifically with the long ball. Everything else in his profile remained stable. The rare lefty closer finished with a 3.06 ERA, 7.71 K/9, and 2.66 BB/9 – a typical performance. He minimizes hard contact which is why the high homer rate was surprising. I'm guessing he just made a few mistakes to the wrong hitters. Many fantasy owners expect the Pirates closer situation to be volatile, but I consider Watson to be a safe, low ceiling play.

Rivero, another lefty, may be the future closer in Pittsburgh. He averaged 96 mph with his plus fastball and managed to touch 100 mph late in the season. He also throws a plus changeup and a plus slider. The quality three pitch repertoire didn't translate to great results last year. While he performed ably in a late innings role, his 4.09 ERA, 10.75 K/9, and 3.86 BB/9 left fantasy owners wanting more. He's a great pick for current holds or future saves.

Hudson was signed to pitch the eighth inning and back up Watson. The former Diamondback features closer quality stuff, including a 96 mph fastball, a changeup, and an above average curve. Despite a good whiff rate, the change was responsible for much of the damage against him last season (.375 AVG, .646 SLG). Hudson failed to strand runners for a second consecutive season. His 5.22 ERA, 8.65 K/9, and 3.28 BB/9 were disastrous for his fantasy owners. We'll see if Ray Searage can coax a better approach out of him.

Nicasio was used as a starter for part of last season based on team need and an exceptional Spring Training performance. Unfortunately, his two pitch approach didn't stand up to long outings. Once he converted back to relief in late June, he posted a 2.96 ERA with 12.02 K/9 and 2.96 BB/9. His fastball induced an elite whiff rate while his slider played as a merely average offering. He could be used in a multi-inning role.

Bastardo is a full-inning lefty with a good fastball-slider combo. He'll also mix in an effective changeup against right-handed hitters. He'll receive his fair share of holds since he's expected to be used as a seventh inning reliever. Bastardo is an extreme fly ball pitcher and tends to be volatile. His command leaves much to be desired – career 4.29 BB/9.

Hughes posts big ground ball rates. He's useful to the Pirates as a double play guy. Fantasy owners will find he has no utility to them. Other bullpen candidates include Drew Hutchison, Wade LeBlanc, and A.J. Schugel.

Milwaukee Brewers

Neftali Feliz

Corey Knebel

Carlos Torres

Joba Chamberlain

Jhan Marinez

Jacob Barnes

Rob Scahill

The Brewers have almost as much pitching depth as the Cubs. Unfortunately, the quality is on a completely different scale. The kind of scale that freely admits you're 25 pounds overweight. Listed above is a guess at the most relevant arms. Several of those will not be on the Opening Day roster.

Fantasy owners are assuming Feliz will close. Brewers management pointedly said he won't be handed the role – he has to earn it. Moreover, he just arrived in camp after working through some visa issues. The righty recovered much of his shine last season while pitching for the Pirates. He tallied a 3.52 ERA with 10.23 K/9 and 3.52 BB/9. Of great concern is his 1.68 HR/9. That came while pitching half his games at PNC Park, a top pitcher's venue. In 2016, Miller Park was the most power friendly (excluding Coors Field). If Feliz wants to get and keep the closer role, he'll need to stifle those home runs. His fastball and slider both induced big whiff rates last year.

Knebel is the best internal option to oust Feliz. The righty has an impressive fastball and a promising curve. The breaking ball produced only a slightly above average whiff rate, but hitters failed to do any damage against it (.194 AVG, .222 SLG). His fastball did induce a big whiff rate, although hitters squared it up at times. Knebel could take a big step forward by upping his curve usage and command.

The rest of the bullpen is full of workaday types. Torres typically shoulders a heavy workload while pitching the seventh and eighth innings. He's a solid streamer pick for holds. His ratios don't justify permanent ownership. Marinez is best known for being included in the Ozzie Guillen trade. That was awhile ago. He's yet to make much of an impression in the majors despite promising stuff.

We all know Chamberlain's name from back when every Yankees fan was hyping him beyond all sensibility. Then, those same fans spitefully lampooned him when it turned out he was just an ordinary reliever. Now 31, he's just a name we recognize. Don't be fooled into making any serious investment. With the right role, he could be a streamer like Torres.

Given the volatile nature of the Brewers bullpen, Barnes is worth popping on a watch list. The righty features an ordinary 94 mph fastball and a potentially elite slider. He throws the slider often, giving him a Shawn Kelley-like upside. Without a plus fastball, the downside could push Barnes to the minors. He dealt with an elbow injury last season.

Other options include extreme ground baller Rob Scahill, Ryan Webb, Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson, Tommy Milone, Taylor Jungmann, Tyler Cravy, Michael Blazek, and Brent Suter. Most of those are starting pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds

Raisel Iglesias

Michael Lorenzen

Drew Storen

Tony Cingrani

Jumbo Diaz

Blake Wood

The Reds have upgraded their trash bullpen by default. It's very difficult to remain as bad as Cincinnati was in early 2016. The back end features a four-headed “monster” of Iglesias, Lorenzen, Storen, and Cingrani. The club is enamored with the multi-inning relief blueprint after finding success with Iglesias and Lorenzen last season.

Fantasy owners would prefer for the Reds to commit to Iglesias. He posted a 1.98 ERA in 50 innings as a reliever. Iglesias has a starter's repertoire with four quality offerings. Cincinnati worries he can't handle a full 200 inning workload. His best pitch is a frequently used slider. He also gets great results from his four seamer and sinker. The changeup is his most hittable offering.

Lorenzen, another former starter with durability issues, also pitched well last season as a multi-inning reliever. He threw six different pitches as a reliever. By frequency, almost everything he threw was some kind of fastball – his four seam, sinker, and cutter accounted for nearly 81 percent of his pitches. Despite predictably throwing 96 mph fastballs, he still found success. The sinker and cutter were especially effective while the four seamer was hit hard (.324 AVG, .559 SLG). Phasing out the straight ball for the bendier versions could unlock another gear. He posted a 2.88 ERA with 8.64 K/9 and 2.34 BB/9. Unless he picks up a reliable breaking ball, he won't improve upon the pedestrian strikeout rate.

Storen was the Reds big offseason addition. He was pummeled while pitching for the Blue Jays. A trade to Seattle led to better things from the righty. Storen has a history of Jekyll and Hyde performances. Great American Ball Park is not a forgiving home venue. I'd be very wary chasing saves or holds from Storen. He's best suited to H2H leagues where you can shrug off a particularly heinous week.

Cincinnati specifically stated that they want a four-closer committee. I guess that means we have to pay lip service to Cingrani again. The worst closer of 2016 somehow managed a tolerable 4.14 ERA despite 7.00 K/9, 5.29 BB/9, and a 1.44 WHIP. It's not as if this is a new phenomenon either – he's been terrible since the start of 2013. Very few teams would be willing to carry Cingrani on their active roster, let alone call him a closer. He's reportedly working on a cut fastball this spring.

The appropriately named Jumbo Diaz looks the part of a late inning reliever. Even though he has velocity and a good breaking ball, the results have been poor. Steer clear of the homer prone righty. Wood is a more attractive alternative. He throws a pitch-to-contact 96 mph sinker. If he gets ahead, his plus slider and double-plus splitter function as strikeout weapons.

Other notable Reds include Austin Brice, Bronson Arroyo, and Louis Coleman. The latter pair are in camp as non-roster invitees.