Bullpen Review: NL Central

Friday, February 24, 2017


With Spring Training fast approaching, it's time to look under the hood at every major league bullpen. Over the last few weeks, we kicked off our detailed closer coverage with a high level All Bullpen Review. We've also looked at the NL East and AL East. Now it's time for a glimpse of the NL Central.

 

One general caveat – it's difficult to fully account for all possible relievers, especially factors on the farm. Last year, we were treated to breakouts from Chris Devenski and Kyle Barraclough. Now they're both trendy non-closers. Others, like Tyler Thornburg and Brad Brach exceeded all possible expectations. No amount of February research will reveal all the top performers.

 

Chicago Cubs

 

Wade Davis

Koji Uehara

Hector Rondon

Carl Edwards

Pedro Strop

Justin Grimm

Brian Duensing

 

The Cubs have built a rich and complex bullpen. The seven listed above are just scratching the surface of their depth, although they'll have to offload a goodly portion of it before the season. Anybody in this unit could be a good source for holds if they earn the right role.

 

New closer Wade Davis has been one of the best relievers since the start of 2014. However, we care most about recent developments, and those are far from rosy. He spent time on the disabled list last season with a strained forearm – a Tommy John surgery precursor. His command and velocity also declined by small amounts.

 

Chicago only needs their new relief ace to hold up for one more season. The righty relies on a combination of four seam fastballs, cutters, and curves. All three pitches play as plus offerings. He's made a habit of preventing home runs, allowing only three in the last three years (all in 2015). That's 0.15 HR/9. Normally I'd call that fluky, but he's accomplished this feat in over 180 innings.

 

If Davis' elbow asplodes, he's backed up by two former closers and three could-be-closers. Uehara is the import, another injury prone righty with a track record of elite relief. The soon-to-be 42-year-old is coming off a shaky season in which he allowed eight home runs in just 47 innings. “Shaky” for Uehara added up to a 3.45 ERA with 12.06 K/9 and 2.11 BB/9. He's a splitter specialist with an odd fly ball profile. It's because nobody can touch the splitter.

 

Every time I'm reminded of Rondon, I can't help feeling bad for him. The guy flat out dealt as the Cubs closer, yet they keep doing everything in their power to replace him. Rondon hums at 96 mph with his fastball. He also features a plus slider and a couple show-me offerings. He pitched to a 3.53 ERA with 10.24 K/9 and 1.41 BB/9. He did allow a few too many home runs last season. He doesn't have a history of being homer prone.

 

Many think Edwards is Chicago's closer of the future. Another righty with a 96 mph fastball, Edwards complements his heater with a borderline elite curve ball. He's a harder throwing, relief version of Rich Hill. Edwards still uses his fastball three-quarters of the time. Expect that rate to decline going forward.

 

There are teams who would happily insert Strop or Grimm into the ninth inning. On the Cubs, they're likely to be consigned to middle relief. Strop doesn't mess around – he throws his elite slider over half the time. He splits his other pitches between a solid fastball and a serviceable sinker. He'll add the occasional splitter in two strike counts. Last season, he posted a 2.85 ERA with 11.41 K/9 and 2.85 BB/9. The Cubs do try to keep him away from big left-handed bats.

 

Grimm is less impressive than Strop. His 4.10 ERA with 11.11 K/9 and 3.93 BB/9 was a big step back from the 1.99 ERA he posted in 2015. Like Strop, Grimm throws more breaking balls than fastballs. His best pitch is a high quality curve ball. Grimm can get into trouble with his fastball, hence the mediocre numbers last season.

 

Duensing has the inside track on a job thanks to a one-year, $2 million contract he signed back in December. He is the club's only lefty reliever on a guaranteed contract. The LOOGY doesn't dominate fellow southpaws as thoroughly as you'd hope, but he gets the job done. Righties pummel him. The Cubs will likely use him as a one out guy. That might add up to 15 holds with otherwise lousy fantasy numbers.

 

Taken together, that looks like a full bullpen with only Duensing on the hot seat. He'll have to compete with Jack Leathersich and Rob Zastryzny for the lefty reliever role. The club also has Mike Montgomery and Brett Anderson battling for the fifth rotation job, Tyson Ross on the rehab trail, former top prospect Eddie Butler, former closer Jim Henderson, and other recognizable names like Manny Parra, Williams Perez, Zac Rosscup, and David Rollins. Most of those are in camp as non-roster invitees.

 

St. Louis Cardinals

 

Seung Hwan Oh

Trevor Rosenthal

Kevin Siegrist

Brett Cecil

Jonathan Broxton

 

The Cardinals lack the impressive depth of the Cubs, but they too have a deep bullpen. They're sitting on one of the top closers of 2016, a volatile former closer, and three solid setup men. Beyond the top five, there's plenty of talent waiting to emerge.

 

Oh, aka The Final Boss, aka Stone Buddha, impressed in his stateside debut. In 79.2 innings, he tallied a 1.92 ERA with 11.64 K/9 and 2.03 BB/9. The righty primarily used a 93 mph fastball and a sharp slider. He also threw a few high quality changeups. While he has a quality repertoire, it's his double-plus command and control that allows him to succeed.

 

With Alex Reyes on the sidelines for the next 15 months, there is a very small chance Rosenthal will worm his way into the rotation. Rosenthal was always viewed as a future starter. His skill set wasn't refined enough to start back when he debuted in 2012. Like Roberto Osuna of the Blue Jays, the Cardinals had the choice of instant gratification in the bullpen, or perhaps more value in the future. Given their bountiful rotation depth, it's no surprise the club chose the relief course. Now that he isn't closing, he's free to pursue a starting role. He'd have to beat out Michael Wacha and Luke Weaver.

 

Rosenthal relies heavily on his 98 mph fastball. He has a good changeup which he should use more frequently. His slider and curve are below average show-me pitches. With major league hitters adjusting to elite velocity, it's no surprise Rosenthal struggled last season. His command and control sometimes vanish, leading to a 6.46 BB/9. In his best seasons, his walk rate has hovered around 3.00 BB/9. Since his breaking balls are minus offerings, I expect him to land in the bullpen in a multi-inning role.

 

Siegrist is a tough left-handed reliever with reverse platoon splits. That's not to say he doesn't stifle fellow lefties – he does. He's just especially difficult for right-handed hitters. The reason for the split is his changeup. It's a very effective pitch against righties. He almost never throws it to lefties. A fly ball pitcher, Siegrist has outperformed his peripherals in the past two seasons by posting low BABIPs and high strand rates. While in some cases that would be cause for concern, it looks like skill in Siegrist's case. He has a high infield fly rate and low hard contact rate. He may lead the league in holds.

 

The Blue Jays received only nine holds from Cecil in each of the last two seasons. However, I suspect he'll have quite a few opportunities to pitch with a thin lead in St. Louis. The lefty has typical platoon splits, although they're not big enough to prevent him from throwing full innings. His money maker is a big 84 mph curve which he sets up with an average fastball. He'll also throw a decent pitch-to-contact sinker. Cecil was homer prone last year, leading to a 3.93 ERA. He usually keeps the ball in the yard en route to a sub-3.00 ERA. He's another great holds target.

 

Once a top closer with the Dodgers, Broxton has bounced around the NL Central in recent years, pitching for the Reds, Brewers, and Cardinals. The righty occasionally outperforms his mediocre peripherals. Last year, he worked to a 4.30 ERA with 8.46 K/9 ad 3.56 BB/9. These were typical numbers for him. I'd steer clear.

 

If Wacha loses the rotation battle, he could become an interesting relief arm. Keep an eye on it. Zach Duke is expected to return late in the season. He could offer some holds value in August and September. Tyler Lyons, Matt Bowman, Sam Tuivailala, and Miguel Socolovich are the other obvious candidates for an Opening Day role.

 


Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball. He can be found on Twitter @BaseballATeam.
Email :Brad Johnson


