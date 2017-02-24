Showdown: Turner vs. Correa

Friday, February 24, 2017

Often in the midst of your draft, you’ll find yourself deciding between a couple players at the same position. With Player Showdowns, we take two players who are closely ranked and have writers take a side and debate who should be selected first. Whose side will you be on?

We’ll offer up one Showdown per position (catcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base, outfield, starter and reliever) here, and you can get dozens more by purchasing the 2017 Rotoworld Baseball Draft Guide. It’s an essential weapon to have in your arsenal at the draft table this spring.





Trea Turner vs. Carlos Correa

Turner

The Nationals waited and waited and waited before finally promoting Turner last season. When they finally did call him up in early July, he was a fantasy monster for three months with a .342/.370/.567 batting line, 13 homers, 40 RBI, 33 steals and 53 runs over 73 games. The question, of course, is how repeatable is that showing? Turner might have the best speed in the game aside from Billy Hamilton, and he’s been adept on the basepaths so far with an 81 percent success rate. He’s also going to hit leadoff and plays for a manager who loves to run. I’m writing in over 100 runs and over 40 steals in ink, and he has the potential to go well past both marks. Turner’s average will obviously come down some, but his hard and medium contact rates show a guy who squared the ball up consistently, and he’s also going to pick up a bunch of extra hits because of his wheels. The power from him in 2016 was unexpected, but he should still cruise into double-digit bombs in a full season of work. The package equates to a first-round talent, and the ceiling is about as good as it gets. Correa, meanwhile, had a good but relatively disappointing 2016. The 22-year-old is an elite talent and should easily best Turner in RBI and probably homers, but Turner will destroy Correa in steals and runs and should top him in average, as well. Turner also, unlike Correa, offers desirable positional flexibility. I love both players, but I’m rostering Turner over Correa in my league. –Ryan Boyer (@RyanPBoyer)

Correa

Turner promptly positioned himself as a fantasy darling in 2016, registering a .342 batting average with 13 home runs and a whopping 33 stolen bases in 73 games. Extrapolate that production out to a 162-game slate and we’re talking about a 25-homer, 70-steals type of fantasy commodity. The problem is I don’t think he can come close to replicating those numbers in 2017 -- what will be his first full major league campaign. His highest home run total in a minor league season? That would be eight, in 116 games in 2015. His highest stolen base total in a minor league season? 29, also in 2015. There is a reason Turner isn’t going No. 1 overall in early mock drafts. This is not Mike Trout. Correa had a relatively disappointing sophomore season in 2016, but the 22-year-old shortstop boasts a .276/.354/.475 batting line, 42 home runs, 164 RBI, and 27 stolen bases through his first 252 major league games. As it stands, his 162-game average is 27 home runs, 105 RBI, and 17 steals. Correa is younger than Turner, and I would argue that he is also more proven. Houston’s supporting cast on offense is just as good, if not better, than Washington’s. – Drew Silva (@drewsilv)









