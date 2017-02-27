2017 Breakdowns: First Base

Monday, February 27, 2017

The second breakdowns column looks at first basemen. I’m a little behind schedule here with the column, so I’m going to play catchup with a mid-week column on the second basemen. Also, I’ll be posting mixed-league auction values to the draft guide sometime soon.

Underrated

Freddie Freeman (Braves): Though there were lingering concerns about his wrist issues from 2015, Freeman crushed the ball last year, compiling a .267 isolated slugging percentage after coming in between .166 and .196 in each of his first five seasons. He finished second in the majors with 83 extra-base hits. He did this despite playing in a ballpark that punishes left-handed power and dealing with a supporting cast that was dreadful, especially during the first half. Freeman is due more help this year with Dansby Swanson and Matt Kemp surrounding him in the order, and SunTrust Park should play a little friendlier for him, though he will have to deal with higher walls in right to help compensate for smaller dimensions. Freeman is getting taken sixth among first basemen in Yahoo leagues and 35th overall. I have him second and 21st overall.

Hanley Ramirez (Red Sox): Ramirez made up for an underwhelming first half by hitting .305/.386/.616 with 25 homers and 72 RBI in his final 80 games last year. Now he’ll get to settle into the DH spot vacated by David Ortiz. Some hitters have struggled upon being taken off the field, but Ramirez seems to be embracing the change, and for what it’s worth, he has hit .331/.381/.634 in his 36 career games as a DH. It should help his chances of staying healthy anyway. Ramirez also figures to take on Ortiz’s lineup spot, making him the cleanup man behind Mookie Betts. That’ll give him about as many RBI opportunities as any hitter in the majors. I think he should be going about 20 spots higher than his current ADP of 77.

Eric Thames (Brewers): Originally a quad-A player in the U.S.,Thames went to Korea in 2014 and finished third, first and second in the league in OPS, coming in at .348/.450/.720 with 124 homers over his three seasons. I don’t buy that it’s going to make him a star over here, but he likely is an improved player, and he’s one in an outstanding situation in Milwaukee. Miller Park has eclipsed Yankee Stadium to rank as the best home run park for left-handed hitters the last three years. Thames figures to serve as the cleanup man against righties, and he might get to start versus lefties, too, depending on how he looks this spring. I don’t expect a particularly strong average, but 30 homers and 10-15 steals are very much in play here. I have him 81st in my top 300, whereas he’s currently sporting an ADP of 234 in Yahoo. One can’t count on him lasting that long in competitive leagues, but he makes for a nice value in the 12th-14th rounds.

Overrated

Anthony Rizzo (Cubs): After going off the board as the second or third first baseman taken, Rizzo ended 2016 eighth at the position in fantasy value, even though he played in 155 games and hit third and fourth for a team that finished third in the majors in runs. Now he’s going second again, getting taken an average of 12th overall in Yahoo leagues. I just don’t see how he can be expected to amass that much value. One big problem here is that Wrigley is a tough park for lefty power (just 39 percent of Rizzo’s homers the last three years have come at home). It limits Rizzo’s upside, costing him not only homers but runs and RBI as well. I don’t think Rizzo is likely to suddenly start to decline, but he’s not a top-20 player as is.

Joey Votto (Reds): Votto was written off as an elite fantasy first baseman after a three-year run from 2012-14 that included one disappointing full season bookended by two campaigns in which he dealt with injuries. Impressively, he bounced all of the way back to become the NL’s best hitter over the last two seasons. Votto, though, isn’t as valuable for fantasy purposes as he is to the Reds. His sky-high walk rate cuts into his RBI totals -- he hasn’t hit the century mark there since 2011 -- and his teammates aren’t likely to be all that great at driving him in. He’s also 33 now and definitely a candidate for some slippage. I have him about 30 spots lower than his current ADP of 22 at Yahoo. Obviously, that changes if we’re talking about an OBP league, but in traditional 5x5, I’d say he’s overrated.

Wil Myers (Padres): How healthy will he be and how many bases will he attempt to steal? Myers didn’t hit over his head in finishing his “breakthrough season” with a 113 OPS+. He has a chance to do better there, as he’s just entering his age-26 campaign now. Still, Myers was limited to 147 games over two seasons in 2014-15 because of injuries to both wrists before playing in 157 games last season. I don’t think he’s out of the woods when it comes to further troubles there. The steals are a different matter; the Padres aren’t going anywhere this year and Myers is a fine percentage basestealer, so if he wants to attempt 30 steals again, probably no one will stop him. Petco has been transformed into a fine park for right-handed power, too (in fact, Myers had a .954 OPS at home and a .633 OPS on the road last year). It makes it easy enough to envision Myers putting together another strong season for fantasy purposes given good health. Still, I think the injury risk should lead to more cautious projections; he’s currently sporting an ADP of 57 at Yahoo.

Adrian Gonzalez (Dodgers): At this point, about the only thing I can see to like about Gonzalez is that he’s set to bat cleanup for a fine Dodgers offense, and I’m not sure that will last. His power is evaporating, and that he ranked in the bottom half of regulars in exit velocity last year suggests it’s not coming back. He’s turned into a big liability in runs scored, and he might be removed for pinch-runners with some frequency this year. He’ll probably do more sitting against left-handed pitchers, too. I think he’s finished being of any use in shallow mixed leagues.

Sleepers

C.J. Cron (Angels): Cron and Myers were both born in 1990. Cron had a 117 OPS+ last year, beating Myers by four points. Cron has played in 308 games with a 111 OPS+ the last three years; Myers has played in 304 games with a 103 OPS+ during that span. Myers got an $83 million extension over the winter. Cron get some trade rumors and a Luis Valbuena signing that could lead to diminished playing time, depending on how things work out. I’ve never considered myself a Cron fan, but he’s come through with solid production at every turn, and this should be the year that he gets 150 games to demonstrate whether he’s a legitimate middle-of-the-order guy on a good team. Unless the Angels start sitting him for some reason, he should be of some use in mixed leagues.

Pedro Alvarez (FA): Overcoming a slow start that’s typical for those jumping leagues, Alvarez hit a career-high .249 with a career-high .826 OPS for the Orioles last season. Still, no one has been eager to turn to him in free agency. The hope here is that the White Sox take the plunge, giving Alvarez another nice home run park and all of the playing time he can handle. He can hit 30 homers as a platoon guy, and since he probably won’t start against many lefties, he’s not going to take a toll on a fantasy team’s batting average the same way he once did.

Josh Bell (Pirates): Bell came up last year and hit .273/.368/.406 with more walks (21) than strikeouts (19) in 152 plate appearances to make his case for a starting job in 2017. Unfortunately, his fantasy upside is limited by his lack of power, especially in a tough ballpark like PNC, and his struggles versus left-handed pitching. He’ll probably be a platoon guy, which should limit his value to NL-only leagues. Still, he has a chance to be a nice little asset in those. His OBP justifies a spot hitting first or, more likely, second in the order, and he’ll probably sport a solid average.

Greg Bird (Yankees): Bird fell five spots to 24th in my first base rankings as a result of the Chris Carter signing, and at this point, I’d no longer recommend him at the end of mixed-league drafts. Still, there is real upside here, particularly since he’s a left-handed power hitter in Yankee Stadium. Bird hit 11 homers in 157 at-bats as a rookie in 2015 before missing all of last year with a shoulder injury (he did return to play in the Arizona Fall League). There is some concern that his power won’t come all of the way back immediately, and now that the Yankees have Carter, they won’t be very patient if Bird gets off to a slow start. The possibility that he’ll hit 25-30 homers given 500 at-bats makes him worth watching closely anyway.

Rowdy Tellez (Blue Jays): In spite of the abundance of cheap first base options available this winter, the Jays are talking about going with Justin Smoak regularly at the position, with Steve Pearce playing left field. I have my doubts about both of those guys, and it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see Tellez up as early as May or June if he gets off to a fast start in Triple-A. The former 30th-round pick hit .297/.387/.530 with 23 homers in 438 at-bats as a 21-year-old in Double-A last year. I don’t know that he’d be a mixed-league first baseman when he gets his opportunity -- he’s not ready to hit for big-time power in the majors -- but he could outhit both Smoak and Pearce against righties.