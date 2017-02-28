ST Daily: Disco Down

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Anthony DeSclafani looks to be the only bankable guy in the Reds’ rotation this season, so Cincy fans probably cringed when they heard Monday that the righty has an elbow issue.

DeSclafani was supposed to make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday against the White Sox, but he’s been scratched due to some tenderness in his pitching elbow that developed after his last live batting practice session. As of now, it doesn’t appear the Reds are overly concerned that the ailment might be serious.

"It's something he had with [Miami] before. There's no red alert, we're just being cautious," manager Bryan Price said. "At this point, we don't have any great or grave concerns, or any concerns that he won't be ready for the Opening Day roster. We'll slot Disco back in when he's ready."

It doesn’t sound at this point like the Reds will send DeSclafani for an MRI or any other test, so chances are he’s probably just dealing with some minor inflammation. However, anytime the elbow is involved it’s always something that is worth monitoring.

DeSclafani got a late start to last season because of a nagging oblique injury, as he didn’t make his season debut until June 10. He was superb after that, putting up a 3.28 ERA and 105/30 K/BB ratio over 123 1/3 innings across 20 starts. DeSclafani is currently the No. 62 pitcher going off the board in NFBC drafts.

Hanley Hurting

The Red Sox’ plan this season is to use Hanley Ramirez as their primary designated hitter as they look for someone to fill the big shoes of David Ortiz. Currently, they aren’t able to use Ramirez anywhere else even if they wanted to.

Ramirez is battling some soreness in his right shoulder, so the Red Sox are easing him into a throwing program and it’s taking longer than expected for him to get up to speed.

"We're working through ramping up his throwing program,” manager John Farrell said. “That has taken a little more time than anticipated coming in. We've got to kind of take that day to day, how much intensity with the throwing. So we're just working through some soreness in the shoulder."

The good news is Ramirez is still able to hit. He has a base knock in all three of his Grapefruit League appearances so far. Ramirez indicated that the ailment might be a result of his offseason weightlifting regimen.

"We're taking everything slowly," said Ramirez. "It's a long spring training. It's not pain, I just lift a lot in the offseason always and you just get tight."

Ramirez has dealt with some shoulder issues in the past, and it’s possible the Red Sox will wind up holding him out of playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic just to be safe (as of now, Ramirez is expected to report to his WBC club on Friday). However, provided that the soreness doesn’t linger, this doesn’t look to be a big deal.

Ramirez hit 22 of his 30 homers after the All-Star break last season and could be in line for his best year in Boston if he can stay healthy.

More Surgery for Hamilton

Josh Hamilton has encountered another roadblock as he looks to return from a lengthy, injury-induced layoff.

Hamilton underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee in Houston on Monday in what was the fourth operation on the knee over the last 18 months. He will have to rehab for six weeks before being cleared for straight-line running. At that point, he’ll need 4-6 weeks of baseball activities and minor league games before he could be considered an option for the big club.

The former MVP played in just one rehab game last season before having knee surgery and was released by the Rangers in August. He eventually re-signed with them on a minor league contract in January, and the plan was for him to compete for at-bats at first base and the designated hitter spot this spring. Obviously that’s not going to happen now.

Hamilton played in just 139 games from 2014-15 before missing all of last season, and he batted only .260/.318/.423 over those two years. He’s also slated to turn 36 in late May. The Rangers will continue to help Hamilton along in his rehab process and leave the door open for a possible return to the majors at some point this year. However, the reality is that it’s simply not likely to happen. This is the last year of Hamilton’s five-year, $114.33 million contract.

Quick Hits: Twins manager Paul Molitor indicated Monday that Byron Buxton could hit his way into the leadoff spot this spring … Todd Frazier (oblique) resumed baseball activities on Monday, taking 30 swings and fielding 30 ground balls … Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) could resume swinging off a tee in the next few days. He might not appear in a Cactus League game before he has to report to Team Mexico for the World Baseball Classic … Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins reiterated Monday that Josh Donaldson (calf) is expected to be ready for Opening Day … FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal has reported that the Rangers and Rougned Odor’s agents met again on Monday to discuss a long-term extension for the second baseman … Jean Segura went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on Monday versus the Royals ... Maikel Franco went 2-for-2 and hit his third spring homer Monday against the Rays … Giants general manager Bobby Evans said Monday that he expects Johnny Cueto to arrive in camp later this week. Cueto has been in his native Dominican Republic to tend to his ill father … Adrian Beltre (calf) said Monday that he is unsure about his status for the World Baseball Classic … Collin McHugh said Monday that he’s going through a “dead arm” phase … ByungHo Park ripped his second home run of the spring on Monday versus the Marlins … Dansby Swanson went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored Monday versus the Tigers … Chris Tillman (shoulder) is scheduled to participate in pitchers fielding practice Friday … FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal has reported that the Nationals have interest in Angel Pagan on a minor league contract … Alex Dickerson (back) could make his Cactus League debut later this week … Tanner Roark tossed three scoreless innings and struck out four Monday against the Cardinals … Jose Martinez hit a pair of home runs in the Cardinals’ win over the Red Sox on Monday …